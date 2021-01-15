« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool v Man United  (Read 918 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,687
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
PL: Liverpool v Man United
« on: Today at 02:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on January  1, 2025, 01:42:28 pm


Liverpool v Manchester United
Premier League, Matchday 20 (Game 19)
Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield


Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Lee Betts, Fourth official: Craig Pawson
VAR: Chris Kavanagh, Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan


Steeped in history we should completely ignore

I've written a few of these derby threads in my years on RAWK.

My first impulse is always to breathe in the sense of occassion, to counter anything we might feel in that given moment by stating the very obvious fact that in this fixture - anything can happen. You can also very easily get lost in the rich lore of this fixture, run down rabbit holes and find places where either team could draw inspiration from to produce a result that is against the tide of the season. It is after all one of the biggest rivalries in football. It is the game that everyone tunes in to watch and as last season taught us - whatever the fuck 'magic of the derby' is - can sometimes be cruel and have damaging consequences. Irony of it was that it was Liverpool under Klopp who were the absolute masters of producing waves of intensity and emotion - then riding them towards victories. You'd give us a finger, we'd walk away with both of your arms. But as we've seen, there is a flip side to that conjuring trick - you can release that genie from the bottle, but sometimes it turns on you, however much you assumed it was taimed. Your own emotions pull the rug under you and leave you vulnerable. It was strange, unexpected, but it happened twice in different ways against these last season - and the opposition were just as limited as they are now.

So with walls closing in fast on Manchester United and their new manager, they are coming to Anfield this weekend. It will be interesting to see what exactly does Ruben Amorim attempt to do in order do lift and organise them before this game. He doesn't really have much, if any, credit built up with his players. He is fresh, unproven and somehow seemingly completely devoid of any pragmatism or plan on how to do the important thing first - stop the rot and stabilise. But he will still come with a plan. Whatever conjuring trick he has up his sleeve, and I'll presume it's a similar one to what they've executed at Anfield last season, but whatever it is - his biggest problem is sitting in our dugout. The relentless, fearless and hairless human weakness detector. Sitting there, calmly sniffing holes in your plot and lineup like a seasoned bloodhound. Disecting your players and their weaknesses like a heart surgeon, finding new and creative ways to make it as horrible for your team as it can be. Can't be dragged into an emotional rollercoaster, can't be deterred - he'll find your pain points and cause pain.

Yeah it's a rich and immense fixture, but Slot doesn't care. He won't allow his team to overhype themselves for this by being too eager, which we've often done in this fixture. He will see all the doubts, fear and weaknesses in that United side and amplify them through systematic disintegration of their plans by using our superior players. You want our points at Anfield? You want them? You'll have to outplay us to get them.


Start like you mean to go on

Oh yes, happy New Year all.

Isn't it great, we can finally yap about transfers, panic about our best players leaving on free and all those nice things January brought with it. But we can also, very, very slowly and carefully start to peek towards spring. Knowing that the hard work we've put in 2024 can make 2025 a year to remember. But this second part of the story is tricky and slippery. Things get amplified, stakes rise exponentionally with every game. This is where we need to hammer potential into reality. Oh so, so many will want it all to spiral into a messy, unpredictable, 'good for the neutral' crescendo where several teams can win it. They'll try and will it into existence, they'll blow up our every stumble, hoping until there is no hope that it all reverts somehow - through any means possible. They'll dream. They'll hope and hope.

Fuck their hope.

Stomp on it's neck and punch their hope in the face. Beat their hope into a red pulp until there is nothing left but a puddle of grudging acceptance that we write our own story. Starting with this game, unburdened by past history or the future maybes, let's dive into the incredible now. If you want our points, outplay us if you can. Otherwise sit back and marvel at the red tide.  Lineup? Eleven angry adults who mean business and have no intention of stopping.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,687
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:20:20 pm »


Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,687
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:30:39 pm »
0 We get the game underway.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,920
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:31:53 pm »
Wow it's loud, couldn't even hear the commentators during YNWA!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,687
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:32:27 pm »
1 United player getting treatment after attempting to tackle Grav.Mainoo returns to the pitch.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,687
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:34:21 pm »
2 Trent is robbed of the ball and United break with the ball. We clear in the end.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:34:22 pm »
Ha ha, wait til the ball is over there then send him on
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,687
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:35:29 pm »
4 We get our first bit of possession in the United box.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,687
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:37:03 pm »
5 Salah gets the ball puts in a cross, Maguire blocks the ball. We then win a corner.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,687
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:37:59 pm »
6 Trent puts the ball in, Onana punches the ball clear.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,687
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:39:27 pm »
8 Macca gets the ball easily, we push the ball around. The ball gets sent in, but it's cleared again.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,687
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:40:41 pm »
9 United are managing to win some second balls. A bit quiet at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,687
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:42:02 pm »
11 Alison is forced to come early and kick the ball out.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,687
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:43:50 pm »
12 Robbo starts a great move. Trent supplies Salah puts the ball in. United mess the clearance we get a second chance but it's put over the bar.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Keita Success

  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,854
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:44:27 pm »
How did Ugarte not get a yellow there?
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,687
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:45:05 pm »
13 That was close in fact Gakpo should have done better. He puts the ball past the post.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:45:52 pm »
Fucks sake, so close
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,687
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:46:36 pm »
15 Great pass from Salah to Macca but he can't make proper contact. Gorgeous pass.

Over to Sir Bob
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:47:59 pm »
17 Free kick to them for a foul just inside our half. We clear and Mc plays a lovely ball upto Mo who cant get it under control.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,687
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:50:01 pm »
We need to get Diaz into the game more.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:52:28 pm »
20 We get ourselves in a right mess and they break down the left. Cut back is headed away from goal by Amad from right in front of goal. We then struggle to clear and its eventually a corner to them after a shot is blocked. Treatment for Amad who goes off. Corner comes in and we clear. Great chance of a counter and Trent takes too many touches and its a free kick to them again for a foul. Theres an offside from the free kick and we need to regroup here. Bit scrappy.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:54:41 pm »
23 Dalot booked for a bear hug on Mo. They attack again and Ibou has to clear from inside the six yard box. Corner comes in and its eventually claimed by Ali after a scramble.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,687
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:56:02 pm »
We are struggling to impose ourselves in this game at the moment. United are out-numbering us at times and are causing us issues on the break. We seem to be losing in midfield we're missing the running of Slob.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:56:18 pm »
26 Jones outmuscled in the middle, were struggling to get a grip.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:57:59 pm »
28 Better approach play from us but Mc plays a poor ball to Grav and its out for a goal kick.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:59:32 pm »
29 Grav opens up, takes it on the back foot and drills one just wide from 25 yards.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:00:35 pm »
Over to Wab
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,687
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:00:59 pm »
It was a lovely run from Grav dealing with about three United defenders.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,920
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:04:01 pm »
32 we are being patient at the moment not trying to force it just keeping possession then a lovely ball forward puts Trent in, it goes behind for a corner but ref awards a goal kick
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,920
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool v Man United
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:05:36 pm »
34 a couple of string challenges from the United centre backs gets the crowd into it
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 