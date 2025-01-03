« previous next »
Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,469
  • Internet terrorist
Bournemouth away selling details
« on: January 3, 2025, 07:24:10 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Bournemouth on Saturday February 1, 2025.

Location: Vitality Stadium

Kick-off: 15:00

Allocation: 1299

Disabled allocation
11 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices:
Adult £30
Over 65 £29
*Full Time Student £29
Young Adult (16-20) £29
**Juniors (Under 18) £10

Price Notes

*Full time students must produce photographic identification which includes a valid expiry date, at the turnstile.
**Juniors must produce their Season Ticket, Junior, Teen or Mighty Red Official Membership NFC pass at the turnstile.
Juniors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.
Ticket prices will be checked at the turnstile to ensure that the relevant price type was selected when making your booking.

There are several restricted views and severely restricted views within the allocation. These tickets are discounted by £1/£2
Junior priced tickets are not applicable for this discount.

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.

Tickets sales

As a reminder, supporters log-in details have recently changed as the Club have migrated all ticketing accounts to the Single Sign On (SSO) system.
Supporters are reminded that accounts must be linked ahead of purchasing tickets.

Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members
based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2023-24.

Sale On Sale Information
19 games from 8.15am 08.01.25 until 1.45pm 9.01.25
Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

18 or more games from 2pm 9.01.25 until 8.15am 10.01.25
Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale

We ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.

Hospitality Members
Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should Contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes
Tickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits
Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.
« Last Edit: January 3, 2025, 07:26:12 pm by ABJ »
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,469
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:22:54 am »
Understandably it was easy enough this morning but its going to be very interesting to see how many drop to 18, will be a very small handful at best in my opinion. Will then be interesting to see if they have a returns sale for this, as they didn't last season although that was 1 of 5 out of the 19 that didn't have a returns sale.

Taking all of that into account, the small drop to those on 18 and then a potential returns sale to those also on 18 will mean that the club will be very close to not being able to guarantee everyone on 19 a ticket for this because if the number on 19 keeps going up, this it will end up as a ballot like Luton was last season.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:42:59 pm »
still a fair few available maybe more than the normal 10/20 odd will drop to 18.......
Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,469
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:52:42 pm »
Quote from: elmothered1 on Yesterday at 12:42:59 pm
still a fair few available maybe more than the normal 10/20 odd will drop to 18.......
Plenty will buy between now and the 19 sale ending as a fair few always buy in the evening as I assume they have jobs that do not allow them computer access during working hours.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,758
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:31:39 pm »
How many can be on 18. We were on 18 for a few years until Luton came up - there was no chance to buy Luton so I assume everyone on 18 then dropped to 17 for this season? I guess the only 18 ones this season are those who had 19 and didn't get Luton last season but as I wasn't in the sale I didn't pay any attention to it and just assumed all on 19 got sorted.
Online tasmichkata

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:40:13 pm »
Everyone on 19 got the Luton credit regardless if got a ticket or not.
Online weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,758
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:41:18 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 01:40:13 pm
Everyone on 19 got the Luton credit regardless if got a ticket or not.
funny I just read back the Luton thread after I posted above. So is anyone actually on 18? All 19 credits got the credit anyway and if you were on 18 you dropped to 17? How is there anyone on 18?
Online tasmichkata

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:46:51 pm »
Just everyone who has been on 18 before and got every game apart of Luton.
Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,164
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:50:50 pm »
Quote from: weebroalan on Yesterday at 01:41:18 pm
funny I just read back the Luton thread after I posted above. So is anyone actually on 18? All 19 credits got the credit anyway and if you were on 18 you dropped to 17? How is there anyone on 18?

Bournemouth last season went to 18 on limited. Some will have bought it.
Online weebroalan

  • Liable to be bamboozled at traffic lights. Beware! Prefers creme eggs to whoppers. Mr irresponsible-in detention for getting on a train
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,758
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:53:43 pm »
Thanks guys - yeah so probably 10-15 on 18 then. Not that I have a chance on 17 this year but was intrigued as to how anyone was on 18.

I forgot Bournemouth had a very limited 18 sale which I was obviously unsuccessful on. Sold out in 0.0000001 seconds as per  :wanker
Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,469
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:56:09 pm »
Quote from: weebroalan on Yesterday at 01:53:43 pm
Thanks guys - yeah so probably 10-15 on 18 then. Not that I have a chance on 17 this year but was intrigued as to how anyone was on 18.

I forgot Bournemouth had a very limited 18 sale which I was obviously unsuccessful on. Sold out in 0.0000001 seconds as per  :wanker
26 tickets dropped to those on 18 for Bournemouth away last season.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,580
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:27:31 pm »
I'm on 18. I was on 19 for years and then a couple of years back was skint and had to return a ticket as couldn't find a buyer so dropped to 18. Then would've been 17 due to Luton but I managed to get one of the few for Bournemouth on 18 last season. Hoping for the same luck again this week.

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
  • Long live the King
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:55:25 pm »
Also on 18. Was hoping it should be close to guaranteed as most on 18 will have dropped to 17 last year: fingers crossed.
Long live the King

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,469
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:56:12 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 02:55:25 pm
Also on 18. Was hoping it should be close to guaranteed as most on 18 will have dropped to 17 last year: fingers crossed.
Most did, yes, but don't forget those that that were on 17 from 22/23 but got to 18 in 23/24 as they got Brentford when the returns dropped.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
  • Long live the King
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:20:15 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:56:12 am
Most did, yes, but don't forget those that that were on 17 from 22/23 but got to 18 in 23/24 as they got Brentford when the returns dropped.

But this season, there will be a finite number of people on 18+ capped at those who got Bournemouth last year, no?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:23:35 pm by Barry Banana »
Long live the King

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,469
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 01:20:15 pm
But this season, there will be a finite number of people on 18+ capped at those who got Bournemouth last year, no?
Yes, good point, in theory a maximum of 26 people are on 18 so not all will get a ticket in this Bournemouth 18 sale.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,580
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:02:47 pm »
Sorted :thumbup
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online tasmichkata

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:08:08 pm »
Welcome back to the 19 club son.
Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,469
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:08:38 pm »
Just got a mate to 19 too  8)
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,580
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Bournemouth away selling details
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:09:14 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 02:08:08 pm
Welcome back to the 19 club son.

It was a stressful couple of years out ;D

Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:08:38 pm
Just got a mate to 19 too  8)

:thumbup
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
