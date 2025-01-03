Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Bournemouth on Saturday February 1, 2025.



Location: Vitality Stadium



Kick-off: 15:00



Allocation: 1299



Disabled allocation

11 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.



Prices:

Adult £30

Over 65 £29

*Full Time Student £29

Young Adult (16-20) £29

**Juniors (Under 18) £10



Price Notes



*Full time students must produce photographic identification which includes a valid expiry date, at the turnstile.

**Juniors must produce their Season Ticket, Junior, Teen or Mighty Red Official Membership NFC pass at the turnstile.

Juniors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

Ticket prices will be checked at the turnstile to ensure that the relevant price type was selected when making your booking.



There are several restricted views and severely restricted views within the allocation. These tickets are discounted by £1/£2

Junior priced tickets are not applicable for this discount.



Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.



Tickets sales



As a reminder, supporters log-in details have recently changed as the Club have migrated all ticketing accounts to the Single Sign On (SSO) system.

Supporters are reminded that accounts must be linked ahead of purchasing tickets.



Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members

based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during season 2023-24.



Sale On Sale Information

19 games from 8.15am 08.01.25 until 1.45pm 9.01.25

Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale



18 or more games from 2pm 9.01.25 until 8.15am 10.01.25

Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale



We ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.



Hospitality Members

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should Contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.



General notes

Tickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture.



Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.



Ticket Credits

Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.

