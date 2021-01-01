Its a stupid I have to learn when to stop flogging a dead meme type joke. Grav is fineLol - auto correct changes Jordan IIbe's being cup tied to that
Not sure why youd wear trabs in the slush!
Glad its going ahead, you dont want too many fixtures piling up. Plus our games in hand being Everton & United, two teams always motivated against us wasnt ideal.Just get any win, anyhow.
What's the United team likely to be?
Paddy Power have Mo at 8/1 to get a yellow card. Get that shirt off Mo
Shite
In the wrong direction. Making a run for it.
Someone rightly said earlier the United team must have been loving the thought of it called off with their shite form, echoed by the mancs in the media pushing for it. What an additional kick in the balls this call must have been
I guess their only goal today is NOT to make it to Anfield.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.02]