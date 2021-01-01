« previous next »
Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield

JP!

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #1000 on: Today at 12:20:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:07:12 pm
Its a stupid I have to learn when to stop flogging a dead meme type joke.  Grav is fine

Lol - auto correct changes Jordan IIbe's being cup tied to that

;D soz Rob.
Motty

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #1001 on: Today at 12:20:19 pm
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 11:57:43 am
Not sure why youd wear trabs in the slush!
Exactly.

If only there were warnings that there might be snow on the ground today for people to plan accordingly 🤔😂
So Howard Philips

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #1002 on: Today at 12:21:27 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:04:27 pm
Glad its going ahead, you dont want too many fixtures piling up. Plus our games in hand being Everton & United, two teams always motivated against us wasnt ideal.

Just get any win, anyhow.

Yeah. Id hate to rely on wins against those two.

Not that we arent better, just the degree of clogging that would happen to prevent us winning the League.
John C

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #1003 on: Today at 12:22:26 pm
What's the United team likely to be?
JP!

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #1004 on: Today at 12:22:44 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:22:26 pm
What's the United team likely to be?

Shite
terry_macss_perm

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #1005 on: Today at 12:23:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:03:42 pm
Paddy Power have Mo at 8/1 to get a yellow card. Get that shirt off Mo ;D

10/1 any card on SkyBet.
JRed

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #1006 on: Today at 12:25:18 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:22:26 pm
What's the United team likely to be?
Afraid
redbyrdz

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #1007 on: Today at 12:25:21 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:22:26 pm
What's the United team likely to be?

Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:22:44 pm
Shite

Mo quality pass that ;D
Nick110581

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #1008 on: Today at 12:26:22 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:22:26 pm
What's the United team likely to be?

Rashford is ill so he wont start.

He might whack Garnacho in for pace and then clog the midfield
Andy82lfc

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #1009 on: Today at 12:26:49 pm
Someone rightly said earlier the United team must have been loving the thought of it called off with their shite form, echoed by the mancs in the media pushing for it. What an additional kick in the balls this call must have been  ;D
vivabobbygraham

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #1010 on: Today at 12:27:28 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:12:14 pm
In the wrong direction. Making a run for it.

...Then doubling back over Woodhead
JRed

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #1011 on: Today at 12:28:11 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 12:26:49 pm
Someone rightly said earlier the United team must have been loving the thought of it called off with their shite form, echoed by the mancs in the media pushing for it. What an additional kick in the balls this call must have been  ;D
Like when youre a kid and youre expecting a snow day but school stays open.
Theyll be devastated.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #1012 on: Today at 12:28:19 pm
Just been for a walk not far from the ground. No ice on the pavement just a lot of slush.

Got wet shoes though if they can call it off for that.
kvarmeismydad

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #1013 on: Today at 12:28:21 pm
3 points no injuries thanks
vivabobbygraham

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #1014 on: Today at 12:28:55 pm
Quote from: Jamesy on Today at 12:18:31 pm
I guess their only goal today is NOT to make it to Anfield.
Fixed for ya
Jamesy

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #1015 on: Today at 12:28:56 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:22:26 pm
What's the United team likely to be?

Taken apart
JRed

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #1016 on: Today at 12:29:20 pm
Has Gary Neville instigated Operation Peaceful Protest yet?
Lycan

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #1017 on: Today at 12:30:55 pm
Let's just hope that by 7 p.m., we aren't sitting here typing, "We should have called the game off." :D
