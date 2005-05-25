« previous next »
Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 06:13:29 am
Not looking good my neck of the woods in south liverpool on the high ground but a webcam in Crosby I saw on red cafe looks OK.

Looks like it's raining there now on that feed. I think the game will go ahead looking at the forecast from 8 onwards.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 03:58:23 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/crl36g92eglo

Fascinating how much shit they're in. But this really highlights where they are:
Wow - Amorim not doing himself any favours with some of those soundbites:

'The players are too anxious, too afraid'
'We are starving for leaders on the pitch'

When talking about how the job has taken it's toll on him: "You can see in my face, you can compare it to the way when I arrive and now".

This guy is a dead man walking. That's the kind of stuff you say after you've been in the job a few years, have had enough, and are sending a message to the players or looking for sympathy. But 2 months into the job that just comes across and weak and naive. Imagine the effect on players confidence when their new manager's talking like that so soon.

Ferguson would never show weakness like that, and would always back his players when times were tough. It shows just how far they've fallen when a manager is pretty much waving the white flag already.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
I'd be amazed if this goes ahead.

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
I believe these players are absolutely mentality monsters, and they have another chance to prove it today.

It's been an unsettling week for a lot of fans with the Trent speculation and Salah again saying h's nowhere near to an agreement. It would affect most dressing rooms too.

Great chance for the lads to show that this is a special group.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Liverpool airport runway closed
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Unless it pisses down in the next couple of hours then this game aint happening
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Anyone been down M6 yet from up north?
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
It's come down pretty thick in Allerton, looks like 2 inches. The area around the ground will be affected badly.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
This is getting called off I reckon
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Drove down the M56 before and it's a bit dicey on there still.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:42:33 am
Liverpool airport runway closed
Due to open at 8
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:49:50 am
It's come down pretty thick in Allerton, looks like 2 inches. The area around the ground will be affected badly.
Gonna rain after 8. Fingers crossed.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Would need to rain fucking hard to clear that much snow
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
I'm deffo not making it from Leeds whatever happens
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Praying for boiling rain here whilst united fans are probably driving around Anfield with blacked out snow machine vans.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:04:47 am
I'm deffo not making it from Leeds whatever happens
My mates on the train from York at 8am seems to be on time ATM. Can you get that ?
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Wow!!!

Quite a drift on us winning this game over the last 12 hours.

I'm guessing the pitch is badly waterlogged or something, because it would be strange for weather to have this much of an impact.

Any rumors of players out?

For context, I saw us as low as $1.21 a few days ago and now we are out to $1.39.  That ain't normal.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:11:30 am
My mates on the train from York at 8am seems to be on time ATM. Can you get that ?
to be honest mate I'm in a wheelchair and it looks like absolute murder out there. I'm gunna stay in and avoid any accidents I think
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 07:12:28 am
Wow!!!

Quite a drift on us winning this game over the last 12 hours.

I'm guessing the pitch is badly waterlogged or something, because it would be strange for weather to have this much of an impact.

Any rumors of players out?

For context, I saw us as low as $1.21 a few days ago and now we are out to $1.39.  That ain't normal.

Would that not be from the sheer amount of bets being placed on Utd, with prime thinking there's value there?
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Just woken up and Id be very surprised if the game goes ahead, its absolutely grim out there.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
This was the forecast. Snow overnight then rain from about now onwards as the temperature creeps above zero. Rain forecast for most of the day.

Nothing's changed from that, has it? We're playing at 16:30, not in a few hours.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 07:23:35 am
This was the forecast. Snow overnight then rain from about now onwards as the temperature creeps above zero. Rain forecast for most of the day.

Nothing's changed from that, has it? We're playing at 16:30, not in a few hours.

It's about conditions around the ground as well. Some places are due to get frozen rain, that would not be good.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:26:06 am
It's about conditions around the ground as well. Some places are due to get frozen rain, that would not be good.
Wales is. Not Liverpool.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
The Echo has confirmed there will be a safety meeting of the Advisory Group early this morning.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:26:06 am
It's about conditions around the ground as well. Some places are due to get frozen rain, that would not be good.

Yeah, the snow is one thing but when it starts to turning into ice (which it probably will), its going to be a nightmare. I live not far from the ground and every time it snows round here it turns into an ice rink.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Here I didnt mind the Derby getting postponed Id much rather play United today when we have a great chance to build the lead rather than in a few months when they may have improved and when wed be trying to cram another fixture in.

But does sound pretty bad conditions, more for travelling fans than for the players/pitch.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:30:11 am
The Echo has confirmed there will be a safety meeting of the Advisory Group early this morning.

Id say thats probably that, then. Not ideal.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:26:06 am
It's about conditions around the ground as well. Some places are due to get frozen rain, that would not be good.

Yes but it's 7:30, 9 hours before kickoff.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 07:31:39 am
Yes but it's 7:30, 9 hours needle kickoff.

BBC Weather reckons its not gonna stop snowing here until 11am, so thats another three hours lost.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 07:31:39 am
Yes but it's 7:30, 9 hours before kickoff.

Plenty of time for it to clear and plenty of time for the council to get people on the streets round the ground to clear it as well. No need to be making decisions now, there's plenty of time
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:26:06 am
It's about conditions around the ground as well. Some places are due to get frozen rain, that would not be good.

It's fuckin terrible mate. Just dropped the wife off at work. It's still coming down as well.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 07:19:26 am
Would that not be from the sheer amount of bets being placed on Utd, with prime thinking there's value there?

Given Utd's record at Anfield and form that's unlikely.  It must be weather related with the thinking it improves their chances.

If the smart money thinks our chances are reduced with current conditions I hope it gets called off.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 07:34:37 am
Given Utd's record at Anfield and form that's unlikely.  It must be weather related with the thinking it improves their chances.

If the smart money thinks our chances are reduced with current conditions I hope it gets called off.

:lmao wanting a game called off because people are betting on United is crazy!
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 07:34:37 am
Given Utd's record at Anfield and form that's unlikely.  It must be weather related with the thinking it improves their chances.

If the smart money thinks our chances are reduced with current conditions I hope it gets called off.

I don't think any bets on united are smart!
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Looks fine now, never mind later this afternoon.

(that's Sefton)
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 07:42:59 am




Looks fine now, never mind later this afternoon.

(that's Sefton)

That picture is from yesterday  not right now, see the timestamp
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Its really bad where I am (Yorkshire/Lancashire border, not far from Colne/Burnley)

Ive just been outside and its ankle deep on the main road. Without a fast change in conditions, even if the game is on Im not sure how our lot make it over to be honest
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 07:42:59 am


Looks fine now, never mind later this afternoon.

(that's Sefton)

Enjoy the live webcam feed everyone! https://www.stampsbar.co.uk/webcam/
