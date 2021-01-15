Snowing now. Rained/Sleeted first, so not settling.. yet..
This game better not get fucking postponed.
Met Office weather forecast at the moment is for rain from 8am. It should be fine.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Yep, not looking good!https://xcancel.com/Watch_LFC/status/1875671952087773602?t=0fWn4HtbWJiqGzDy-Ih0vQ&s=08
alright so you go on the list with keyop and zero zero as potential jinxers if we have pick up a red card or have other issues tomorrow
Just had a look at the Caf, the Mancs are desperate for it to be called off! 🤣🤣
In those cases, the 'potential' qualifier will no longer be necessary, no?
If this game gets called the tables really going to look like weve just declared on 45
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
They just need another week of training to crack Amorim's 343 😂
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Head of the Safety Advisory Board has had his say
Crosby Nick never fails.
Nailed on.Especially after the Derby was called off.
Don't see what the problem with snow is anyway<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d48a6MDmCBM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d48a6MDmCBM</a>
If travel is not deemed safe around the ground and Liverpool, and wider networks, perhaps this will be postponed......
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.75]