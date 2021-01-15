« previous next »
Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield

amir87

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:17:15 pm
This game better not get fucking postponed.
DangerScouse

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:18:17 pm
Lisan Al Gaib

Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 11:18:47 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:17:15 pm
This game better not get fucking postponed.

Met Office weather forecast at the moment is for rain from 8am. It should be fine.
Wabaloolah

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 11:28:42 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:18:47 pm
Met Office weather forecast at the moment is for rain from 8am. It should be fine.
not if it's freezing rain it won't be
jckliew

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 11:40:01 pm
We are meeting United and we are discussing the weather here! 
Let's smash them on a wonderful weekend!
Dim Glas

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:42:26 pm
Wabaloolah

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm
Just had a look at the Caf, the Mancs are desperate for it to be called off! 🤣🤣
afc tukrish

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 11:51:14 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:03:30 pm
alright so you go on the list with keyop and zero zero as potential jinxers if we have pick up a red card or have other issues tomorrow ;)

In those cases, the 'potential' qualifier will no longer be necessary, no?  :D
Alvador

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 11:58:48 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm
Just had a look at the Caf, the Mancs are desperate for it to be called off! 🤣🤣

They just need another week of training to crack Amorim's 343 😂
JackWard33

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #409 on: Today at 12:05:26 am
If this game gets called the tables really going to look like weve just declared on 45
classycarra

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #410 on: Today at 12:06:14 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:51:14 pm
In those cases, the 'potential' qualifier will no longer be necessary, no?  :D
;D as a one off jinx tomorrow you're right!
Shankly998

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #411 on: Today at 12:07:55 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:05:26 am
If this game gets called the tables really going to look like weve just declared on 45

Just imagine if the UK had actual blizzards. What would they call that a super duper red warning.
Barneylfc

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #412 on: Today at 12:12:06 am
Don't see what the problem with snow is anyway

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d48a6MDmCBM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d48a6MDmCBM</a>
Big Dirk

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #413 on: Today at 12:19:29 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm
Just had a look at the Caf, the Mancs are desperate for it to be called off! 🤣🤣
Just read thatone of the comments was they might have Mount and Shaw back by the time it gets rearranged😂
Suedehead

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #414 on: Today at 12:23:08 am
Head of the Safety Advisory Board has had his say

beardsley4ever

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #415 on: Today at 12:29:52 am
Quote from: Alvador on Yesterday at 11:58:48 pm
They just need another week of training to crack Amorim's 343 😂

Lol.
Red_Rich

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #416 on: Today at 12:33:55 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:17:15 pm
This game better not get fucking postponed.

Nailed on.
Especially after the Derby was called off.
Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #417 on: Today at 12:34:32 am
Quote from: Suedehead on Today at 12:23:08 am
Head of the Safety Advisory Board has had his say



Hes just been out for a drive. Says conditions are treacherous on the hard shoulder.
Kop Kings

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #418 on: Today at 12:35:31 am
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 12:33:55 am
Nailed on.
Especially after the Derby was called off.

Winds hitting similar levels then?
BoRed

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #419 on: Today at 12:38:25 am
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 12:12:06 am
Don't see what the problem with snow is anyway

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d48a6MDmCBM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d48a6MDmCBM</a>

The game's gone, isn't it? ;D
lionel_messias

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #420 on: Today at 12:56:36 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:17:15 pm
This game better not get fucking postponed.

Yeah, if we don't play this game, you're looking at one of the worst fixture pile-ups in a while, with our involvement in the 3 other competitions.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #421 on: Today at 12:59:13 am
Stopped snowing. Very, very, very light dusting.

I threw Punxsutawney Phil into the garden and he predicted the game will go ahead and the Mancs will lose 8-0  so we can all make smiley faces on the forums.

TipTopKop

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #422 on: Today at 12:59:50 am
Nah, get the old orange ball out, jumpers for goalposts and so on.
lionel_messias

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #423 on: Today at 01:15:54 am
If travel is not deemed safe around the ground and Liverpool, and wider networks, perhaps this will be postponed......
Shankly998

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #424 on: Today at 01:26:46 am
Quote from: lionel_messias 5⅚link=topic=357111.msg19791227#msg19791227 date=1736039754
If travel is not deemed safe around the ground and Liverpool, and wider networks, perhaps this will be postponed......

There won't be tons of snow in Liverpool not high enough and right on the coast. As long as they grit the main roads properly along with the pavement around the ground no reason it shouldn't go ahead.
Barrow Shaun

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #425 on: Today at 01:28:45 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:15:54 am
If travel is not deemed safe around the ground and Liverpool, and wider networks, perhaps this will be postponed......

Exactly that.
