Author Topic: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield  (Read 25103 times)

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:17:15 pm »
This game better not get fucking postponed.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:18:17 pm »
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 11:18:47 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:17:15 pm
This game better not get fucking postponed.

Met Office weather forecast at the moment is for rain from 8am. It should be fine.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 11:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:18:47 pm
Met Office weather forecast at the moment is for rain from 8am. It should be fine.
not if it's freezing rain it won't be
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 11:40:01 pm »
We are meeting United and we are discussing the weather here! 
Let's smash them on a wonderful weekend!
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:42:26 pm »
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm »
Just had a look at the Caf, the Mancs are desperate for it to be called off! 🤣🤣
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 11:51:14 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:03:30 pm
alright so you go on the list with keyop and zero zero as potential jinxers if we have pick up a red card or have other issues tomorrow ;)

In those cases, the 'potential' qualifier will no longer be necessary, no?  :D
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 11:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm
Just had a look at the Caf, the Mancs are desperate for it to be called off! 🤣🤣

They just need another week of training to crack Amorim's 343 😂
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #409 on: Today at 12:05:26 am »
If this game gets called the tables really going to look like weve just declared on 45
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #410 on: Today at 12:06:14 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 11:51:14 pm
In those cases, the 'potential' qualifier will no longer be necessary, no?  :D
;D as a one off jinx tomorrow you're right!
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #411 on: Today at 12:07:55 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:05:26 am
If this game gets called the tables really going to look like weve just declared on 45

Just imagine if the UK had actual blizzards. What would they call that a super duper red warning.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #412 on: Today at 12:12:06 am »
Don't see what the problem with snow is anyway

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d48a6MDmCBM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d48a6MDmCBM</a>
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #413 on: Today at 12:19:29 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm
Just had a look at the Caf, the Mancs are desperate for it to be called off! 🤣🤣
Just read thatone of the comments was they might have Mount and Shaw back by the time it gets rearranged😂
