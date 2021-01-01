We could get several inches of snow overnight or nothing but rain. Being on the coast obviously raises the temperature just enough to sometimes dodge the snow, head 50 miles east and you'd be blanketed with the same band/front of precipitation.



It really is just a case of wait and see, sometimes when snow is predicted here it comes to nothing or doesn't last very often. But some models are still forecasting quite a lot of it. If it ends up being more on the severe end then the game won't go ahead.