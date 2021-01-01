« previous next »
Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield

Tokyoite

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #280 on: Today at 01:55:37 am
Would be awful for us if we had a second game called off to be honest so I really hope it goes through.
rushyman

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #281 on: Today at 02:25:29 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:55:37 am
Would be awful for us if we had a second game called off to be honest so I really hope it goes through.

Looking like it'll be ok by kick off but the travel is going to be the one

DangerScouse

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #282 on: Today at 07:10:38 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:25:29 am
Looking like it'll be ok by kick off but the travel is going to be the one





Amber severe weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued for parts of England and Wales this weekend with up to 30-40cm of snow possible in parts of Northern England.
Ginieus

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #283 on: Today at 07:39:11 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:10:38 am


Amber severe weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued for parts of England and Wales this weekend with up to 30-40cm of snow possible in parts of Northern England.

To be fair 40cm is expected up in the mountains only
Nick110581

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #284 on: Today at 08:13:35 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:25:29 am
Looking like it'll be ok by kick off but the travel is going to be the one



They would have to make an early decision then.
cheesemason

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #285 on: Today at 08:25:05 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:13:35 am
They would have to make an early decision then.

And thats a worrying thing cos its likely to be much worse in the morning than the afternoon so it could get called off and then clear up.
petercormack

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #286 on: Today at 08:27:01 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 03:44:18 pm
Analrim.

Its a gimme but shockingly rude. Cant decide if that's better or worse.  ;D
Made me laugh out loud. Thanks. Haven't had a good laugh for ages  :D
UntouchableLuis

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #287 on: Today at 08:37:36 am
Games in hand are really not what you want when you're on the title charge - it's points on the board. Arsenal will be hoping they can psychologically spook us if they can go within 3 points or so.

Also want to play United now while they're on this really poor run, similar to how we took advantage of City being crap. If we played City at Anfield in March or April, I reckon it would be a different game entirely.

Feels like every game we have, there's a storm or snow warnings! The Gods do like to make it tough for us to win the Premier League.
Ginieus

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #288 on: Today at 08:48:01 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:13:35 am
They would have to make an early decision then.

Bit of a saving grace are the 2 clubs aren't too far apart. If we had say Brighton, they'd have to take into account that their fans will be mainly all travelling up from south coast. Don't get me wrong, I'm travelling up from London tomorrow but I'm not sure if the police and council will be factoring in non-local fans traveling?
duvva

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #289 on: Today at 08:52:37 am
Quote from: Ginieus on Today at 07:39:11 am
To be fair 40cm is expected up in the mountains only
Hope Zubimendi will be safe up there
swoopy

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #290 on: Today at 08:59:49 am
We're coming in on the boat from IOM tomorrow due to arrive just after midday. Fully expecting it to get called off while we're on the way over and have to turn round and get straight back on the return sailing back in the afternoon :D
Pistolero

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #291 on: Today at 09:29:35 am
i'ts like a spring day in Libpool this morning.....not sure what was in the punch at the Met office New Year party?.....
John C

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #292 on: Today at 09:31:06 am
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:29:35 am
i'ts like a spring day in Libpool this morning.....not sure what was in the punch at the Met office New Year party?.....
So true mate :D
jillc

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #293 on: Today at 10:17:05 am
The weather maps I have seen are saying the snow/ice will be moderate around Merseyside, it's inland where the falls of snow are more severe. So, it could affect people travelling to the game from outside who may have the bigger problem. But with the weather things can change at short notice, it will depend how white it is tomorrow the bad news is it will be slippery tomorrow.
spider-neil

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #294 on: Today at 10:42:44 am
Peoples safety comes first but it will be annoying if there are two postponed games in our games played column.  The upside behind being Konate get more minutes to shake off the rest in cup games.
Caligula?

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #295 on: Today at 10:44:36 am
If we don't win this at least 4/5-0 then I don't even know
Kennys Jacket

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #296 on: Today at 10:46:21 am
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 10:32:47 am
Complacency  is what Im worried about 

More  from the crowd that the players if Im honest.

When the result looks in doubt, we show up.
koptommy93

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #297 on: Today at 10:48:20 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:17:05 am
The weather maps I have seen are saying the snow/ice will be moderate around Merseyside, it's inland where the falls of snow are more severe. So, it could affect people travelling to the game from outside who may have the bigger problem. But with the weather things can change at short notice, it will depend how white it is tomorrow the bad news is it will be slippery tomorrow.
Yeah I'm not looking forward to the drive from leeds.
Zlen

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #298 on: Today at 10:48:31 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:44:36 am
If we don't win this at least 4/5-0 then I don't even know

We've conceded against worse teams this season.
There are no guarantees, just stay focussed, keep up the intensity and our quality hopefully shines through.
Nick110581

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #299 on: Today at 10:50:20 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:44:36 am
If we don't win this at least 4/5-0 then I don't even know

This is exactly the attitude the players dont need.
Caligula?

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #300 on: Today at 10:52:01 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:48:31 am
We've conceded against worse teams this season.
There are no guarantees, just stay focussed, keep up the intensity and our quality hopefully shines through.

We can concede one or at an absolute maximum two but hopefully we'll score at least 5 or 6
Kennys Jacket

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #301 on: Today at 10:59:40 am
Have people forgot we played there 3 times last year and didnt win one
Kennys Jacket

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #302 on: Today at 11:03:27 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:17:05 am
The weather maps I have seen are saying the snow/ice will be moderate around Merseyside, it's inland where the falls of snow are more severe. So, it could affect people travelling to the game from outside who may have the bigger problem. But with the weather things can change at short notice, it will depend how white it is tomorrow the bad news is it will be slippery tomorrow.

Best of luck to everyone travelling, especially those using public transport to cross International borders
Qston

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #303 on: Today at 11:09:20 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:48:20 am
Yeah I'm not looking forward to the drive from leeds.

Good luck mate.

The issue will.be the morning. At kick off rain is forecast but tonight and tomorrow morning quite a lot of snow
So Howard Philips

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #304 on: Today at 11:11:00 am
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 10:59:40 am
Have people forgot we played there 3 times last year and didnt win one

Its either feast or famine. We give them a sound thrashing or saunter to a dull draw or narrow.
has gone odd

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #305 on: Today at 11:37:31 am
Would be raging if the game is called off. Liverpool in the best form since winning the EPL and Mancs in worst form of their entire existence. Too much time away from playing makes you rusty to.

However, general feeling is it will be okay?
jillc

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #306 on: Today at 11:39:21 am
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 11:37:31 am
Would be raging if the game is called off. Liverpool in the best form since winning the EPL and Mancs in worst form of their entire existence. Too much time away from playing makes you rusty to.

However, general feeling is it will be okay?

Depends entirely on how much snow we get overnight. I don't anyone can hazard a guess, one wrong bit of wind and a moderate amount of snow becomes a bigger one. I suspect we will have to wait until tomorrow and see.
has gone odd

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #307 on: Today at 11:40:21 am
Am on the West Coast but a bit further north, generally we do not see large dumping of snow. Fingers crossed!
jillc

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #308 on: Today at 11:41:11 am
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 11:40:21 am
Am on the West Coast but a bit further north, generally we do not see large dumping of snow. Fingers crossed!

Yes, we maybe lucky perhaps we can only wait and see.
Pistolero

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #309 on: Today at 11:50:54 am
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 11:37:31 am
Would be raging if the game is called off. Liverpool in the best form since winning the EPL and Mancs in worst form of their entire existence. Too much time away from playing makes you rusty to.

However, general feeling is it will be okay?


rest easy, there's no chance of it being called off mate...mild as fuck now....bit of snow/sleet tonight and then rain tomorrow....just a bog standard winter day.....
spider-neil

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #310 on: Today at 12:01:07 pm
Will a decision be made today?
Qston

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #311 on: Today at 12:19:28 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:01:07 pm
Will a decision be made today?

Doubt it mate. It's fine at the moment
HardworkDedication

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #312 on: Today at 12:21:16 pm
Hope the mods don't mind me posting this here. It's from a poster I know from another forum I post on.

Quote
Guys,

Please spread this message as far and wide as you can. Max was my sons friend and my son Joe was involved in this accident. Max was a lovely kid and his family are lovely too. He and they deserve a minutes applause from our wonderful fanbase. Joe is still in hospital and will likely be there for some months more but he's alive and we're massively grateful for those heroes in the health services who have literally saved his life. I'm not gonna be around a lot so if the search function doesn't work I really don't care that much. You all understand. But please, if this minute of deserved applause against the Mancs helps bring his family some comfort I encourage you to socialize it. Please don't ask me any more about this we're going through absolute hell at the moment and no DMs please. Just please support and share this beautiful tribute to Max. He was a beautiful soul x


https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/dads-emotional-plea-after-beautiful-30689550
Hazell

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #313 on: Today at 12:33:29 pm
Terrific OP Zlen :)

By rights, there should be another thumping of these tomorrow.
Schmarn

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #314 on: Today at 12:55:25 pm

The ground and surroundings will be final. Could be messy for those of us relying on trains, boats and motorways. Would rather the train is cancelled so I can get home and watch it rather than get stuck outside of Crewe and miss it altogether.
Caligula?

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #315 on: Today at 01:06:37 pm
The game will absolutely go ahead, people need to stop panicking
swoopy

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #316 on: Today at 01:10:58 pm
Manchester looks to have been downgraded to yellow tomorrow now and Liverpool amber ends at midday. Get it on.
Fiasco

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #317 on: Today at 01:30:37 pm
We could get several inches of snow overnight or nothing but rain. Being on the coast obviously raises the temperature just enough to sometimes dodge the snow, head 50 miles east and you'd be blanketed with the same band/front of precipitation.

It really is just a case of wait and see, sometimes when snow is predicted here it comes to nothing or doesn't last very often. But some models are still forecasting quite a lot of it. If it ends up being more on the severe end then the game won't go ahead.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #318 on: Today at 01:31:59 pm
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:55:37 am
Would be awful for us if we had a second game called off to be honest so I really hope it goes through.

Weather is fine here at the moment - but a bit cold : 3 celclius - no way I can see it getting called off for a bit of snow.

Feel sorry for those travelling from further afield as the trains are notorious for being shite - even with a light dusting of vague snow drifting about.
koptommy93

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Reply #319 on: Today at 01:32:34 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:06:37 pm
The game will absolutely go ahead, people need to stop panicking
I'm panicking about getting there not the game being called off, haha.
