Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 12:10:51 am
Because I expect it, I have nothing to worry about if they do- but of course they won't.

So youre not expecting it then? Im very confused.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:10:05 pm »
Theyve apparently expressed concern that Olivers the ref because god forbid, he made some decisions against them, so expect him to be on his best im not biased against Man U behaviour
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #162 on: Today at 09:11:40 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:58:27 am
Well, That's Gravenberch and Gakpo missing Forest away then.

Wouldn't any suspension be taken up in the FA Cup match?
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #163 on: Today at 09:29:46 pm »
Shitting bricks because of how huge 3 points are for us not for how good Utd are. They can hurt us on the counter other than that not much of a threat.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #164 on: Today at 09:40:05 pm »
Hopefully we've all learned from the 0-0 following the 7-0.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #165 on: Today at 10:08:20 pm »
10-0 to us
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #166 on: Today at 10:10:25 pm »
My fear is Slot plays the kids and keeps the rest of the squad fresh for Forest.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #167 on: Today at 10:14:01 pm »
Get a win by any means.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #168 on: Today at 10:43:28 pm »
This ManU side of over the hill veterans and imports who are yet to make a mark, have a Bolton in the fat sam era kind of feel.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #169 on: Today at 11:01:23 pm »
Beat these and forest away and we are purring then. Two horrible games. Dont care what position United are in.

I still don't see any lead to be laughing about until about game 25. If we're 9pts ahead then then all the talk that's happening now is about right

At the moment with half a season to go it's just the media and rival fans either trying to put the pressure on or at the alter of the jinx gods. 'It's over I've made my peace with it' etc. shite, they know full well it takes two rounds of fixtures and it's all back on
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #170 on: Today at 11:18:17 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:01:00 am
Games in hand aren't guaranteed points, especially with one of the games in hand being Everton away.

Neither is Brighton away for Arsenal.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #171 on: Today at 11:21:18 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 09:29:46 pm
Shitting bricks because of how huge 3 points are for us not for how good Utd are. They can hurt us on the counter other than that not much of a threat.

You have a game to play to win three points in the PL, and you can choose your opponent.

Man Utd are going to be pretty high up that list.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #172 on: Today at 11:24:32 pm »
Yeah you are right. I am always uneasy before games vs this lot, they would love nothing more than to dent our title hopes. They are so shit though and this is Anfield. 💪
