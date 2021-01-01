Was really hoping Arsenal would at least drop some points during two tough away trips to Brentford and Brighton but they dispatched a poor Brentford side fairly easily without looking great. They are solid at the back though which will allow them to sneak wins while Saka is away. Here is hoping Brighton put up a better fight.



If they close the gap to 3 points then there will be a lot of pressure on us against United. They, of course, will treat this as their cup final, and will give more than in any other match so it may not be the massacre that most people are hoping for. I just hope we don't repeat the mistake of last season and put them to the sword. They will also have a totally fresh midfield with players like Ugarte and Fernandes back from suspension and they will stick Mainoo in there too. Up front they may gamble on the pace of Garnacho and Rashford who again are fresh. Regardless, if we play well then we should win. However, I am quite an anxious person and want us to really aim for getting 10 points plus in front of Arsenal as soon as possible. They are quite a fickle side and heavily influenced by emotion and momentum so it's important we don't give them a sniff and kill their hopes early. Our last 4 or 5 games are tough so in an ideal world we will be home and hosed by then. That work though starts against United. If we continue to get 2.5 points per game for the next 10 then we that should be enough to kill them off. Our next few away games against Forest, Brentford and Bournemouth are massive. All are tricky but if we get a nice haul of 7 to 9 points from them which we are more than capable of, then I will start to feel rather optimistic which is unusual for me.