« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield  (Read 4031 times)

Offline TheMan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:51:36 pm »
Was really hoping Arsenal would at least drop some points during two tough away trips to Brentford and Brighton but they dispatched a poor Brentford side fairly easily without looking great. They are solid at the back though which will allow them to sneak wins while Saka is away. Here is hoping Brighton put up a better fight.

If they close the gap to 3 points then there will be a lot of pressure on us against United. They, of course, will treat this as their cup final, and will give more than in any other match so it may not be the massacre that most people are hoping for. I just hope we don't repeat the mistake of last season and put them to the sword. They will also have a totally fresh midfield with players like Ugarte and Fernandes back from suspension and they will stick Mainoo in there too. Up front they may gamble on the pace of Garnacho and Rashford who again are fresh. Regardless, if we play well then we should win. However, I am quite an anxious person and want us to really aim for getting 10 points plus in front of Arsenal as soon as possible. They are quite a fickle side and heavily influenced by emotion and momentum so it's important we don't give them a sniff and kill their hopes early. Our last 4 or 5 games are tough so in an ideal world we will be home and hosed by then. That work though starts against United. If we continue to get 2.5 points per game for the next 10 then we that should be enough to kill them off. Our next few away games against Forest, Brentford and Bournemouth are massive. All are tricky but if we get a nice haul of 7 to 9 points from them which we are more than capable of, then I will start to feel rather optimistic which is unusual for me.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:57:45 pm by TheMan »
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:52:26 pm »
You know they are going to be massively up for this, then so will we be.
Having ugarte and rat head back will improve them from the Newcastle shit show and wouldn't surprise me if rashford starts.
Any win will do, hopefully an injury free comfortable one, but doubt it
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,141
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm »
Are people forgetting we have a game in hand? So even if Arsenal beat Brighton they are 3 points behind us and we've then got the mancs at home plus the game in hand.  ???
Logged

Offline TheMan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:59:56 pm »
An odd questions but would both fanbases shake hands on a 1-0 home win?
Logged

Offline Gerard00

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:00:14 am »
Not underestimating this lot. We are their cup final in the last few seasons so i fully expect them to 'try' and stiffle us. We've seen what can happen against Forest earlier in the season and not saying this lot are as good as them but every team on their day can pull a rabbit out of the hat.

The 3 points is all that matters. I would remind anyone who wants to post an overconfident 'we'll smash them' style post to read through last seasons threads where most thought the same and said they weren't good enough to do anything against us. Every team are on their day.

Still i think if we play without any drama (cards, silly pens or mistakes to gift them a goal) then we're clearly so much better that the result should sort itself out.

Get the 3 points and move 6 clear of Arse so we can focus on the cups ahead of Forest.
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:04:02 am »
To save myself from unnecessary worrying, I am expecting Arsenal to win all their remaining games.

As long as we focus on ourselves, it doesn't matter what they do.
Logged

Offline TheMan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:04:20 am »
I don't like the choice of ref and VAR for this game.

Michael Oliver who has given Man City more contentious decisions than anyone else in recent seasons, and who loves to be seen as the "strong" ref who won't roll over to the Anfield crowd. And then on VAR we have "Manchester-friendly" Chris Kavanagh. Webb doing his best to help United get a result. It shouldn't matter though.

As an aside, the best ref around at the moment is Anthony Taylor. Unlike most refs who get worse over time he seems to have improved.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,141
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #87 on: Today at 12:05:29 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 12:04:02 am
To save myself from unnecessary worrying, I am expecting Arsenal to win all their remaining games.

As long as we focus on ourselves, it doesn't matter what they do.

If they win all their games they've won the title.  ::) ???
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,564
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #88 on: Today at 12:07:37 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 12:04:02 am
To save myself from unnecessary worrying, I am expecting Arsenal to win all their remaining games.

As long as we focus on ourselves, it doesn't matter what they do.

They probably win the league if they win every single game from now on. Thats not going to ease your worries.
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:10:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:07:37 am
They probably win the league if they win every single game from now on. Thats not going to ease your worries.

Because I expect it, I have nothing to worry about if they do- but of course they won't.
Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #90 on: Today at 12:12:42 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:05:29 am
If they win all their games they've won the title.  ::) ???

Then they would rightly deserve it, but they won't meet my expectations
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #91 on: Today at 12:16:21 am »
Not asking for much. Just win. Stress-free 2-0 win would be nice
Logged

Offline Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,731
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #92 on: Today at 12:41:36 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:05:29 am
If they win all their games they've won the title.  ::) ???

Not if we win all ours bar losing 2

We can even draw a 3rd game
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,731
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #93 on: Today at 12:43:04 am »
These will go looking for cards

That's going to be the game plan. Fernandes haranguing the ref and play acting will be off the scale
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,349
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #94 on: Today at 01:07:28 am »
Well. We should beat them, but the officials are absolutely horrific for this.

Chris Manc on VAR and Abd Dhabi Doobie as referee.

Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline DHRED

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #95 on: Today at 01:17:19 am »
Hope we stuff them
Logged

Offline AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,496
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #96 on: Today at 01:34:15 am »
Would snap your hand off for a 1-0 win if offered it now. Dont care about statements or any of that, get the 3 points without any injuries or suspensions and move on and Id be delighted.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #97 on: Today at 01:45:24 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:06:26 pm
We have won all the games so far against the bottom nine (Everton excluded).  Average goals for 3, average goals against 0.78.  Games won by 2 or more goals except for Wolves (2-1) and Palace (1-0).

United are getting worse, we are getting better.  Anfield will be rocking and the players will have a full week to prepare.   Expect a comfortable win in this,  going for 3-0.

think thats the mindset of the players currently. elite mindset of let the other teams worry about us.

only worry is the officiating. looking forward to salah getting manhandled and career ending tackles which they will get away with as usual.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,899
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #98 on: Today at 04:56:16 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 12:00:14 am


Still i think if we play without any drama (cards, silly pens or mistakes to gift them a goal) then we're clearly so much better that the result should sort itself out.


Speaking of this when do we find out which Mancs are on the ref/VAR team? My bet is Kavanagh VAR and Taylor ref

EDIT: Just seen a couple of posts later that its already been announced
« Last Edit: Today at 04:58:06 am by Jshooters »
Logged
Believer

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #99 on: Today at 05:16:25 am »

Quote
Oliver has officiated 15 league matches this season and five in the Champions League. So far this season, he has issued 76 yellow cards and 113 across all competitions.

Oliver has shown three red cards, all coming from second yellows and no penalties in the league, but five across all competitions.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,320
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #100 on: Today at 05:57:47 am »
Either we hammer them or this ends 0-0 / 1-1.
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,135
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
« Reply #101 on: Today at 06:23:40 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 12:00:14 am
I would remind anyone who wants to post an overconfident 'we'll smash them' style post to read through last seasons threads where most thought the same and said they weren't good enough to do anything against us. Every team are on their day.
And I would remind you that someone saying 'we'll smash them' on a forum means nothing. It's not even a prediction, it's a statement of confidence and support in ones own team. Even if no-one had said such a thing last year the results would have been the same.

And 'being wrong' on the internet is not the disaster some seem to view it as, lol.

Anyway I get it, there's a lot of nervousness around and the superstition is off the charts, so I won't say anything to endanger things. I certainly won't say "we're gonna smash 'em", so don't worry.

Now I'm off to make some delicious mash potato for breakfast for me and my wife. Not real potatoes, alas, just the packet stuff.

We're gonna have Smash, mmm
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 