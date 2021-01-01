I would remind anyone who wants to post an overconfident 'we'll smash them' style post to read through last seasons threads where most thought the same and said they weren't good enough to do anything against us. Every team are on their day.
And I would remind you that someone saying 'we'll smash them' on a forum means nothing. It's not even a prediction, it's a statement of confidence and support in ones own team. Even if no-one had said such a thing last year the results would have been the same.
And 'being wrong' on the internet is not the disaster some seem to view it as, lol.
Anyway I get it, there's a lot of nervousness around and the superstition is off the charts, so I won't say anything to endanger things. I certainly won't say "we're gonna smash 'em", so don't worry.
