Author Topic: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield  (Read 716 times)

Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Liverpool v Manchester United
Premier League, Matchday 20 (Game 19)
Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield


Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Lee Betts, Fourth official: Craig Pawson
VAR: Chris Kavanagh, Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan


Steeped in history we should completely ignore

I've written a few of these derby threads in my years on RAWK.

My first impulse is always to breathe in the sense of occassion, to counter anything we might feel in that given moment by stating the very obvious fact that in this fixture - anything can happen. You can also very easily get lost in the rich lore of this fixture, run down rabbit holes and find places where either team could draw inspiration from to produce a result that is against the tide of the season. It is after all one of the biggest rivalries in football. It is the game that everyone tunes in to watch and as last season taught us - whatever the fuck 'magic of the derby' is - can sometimes be cruel and have damaging consequences. Irony of it was that it was Liverpool under Klopp who were the absolute masters of producing waves of intensity and emotion - then riding them towards victories. You'd give us a finger, we'd walk away with both of your arms. But as we've seen, there is a flip side to that conjuring trick - you can release that genie from the bottle, but sometimes it turns on you, however much you assumed it was taimed. Your own emotions pull the rug under you and leave you vulnerable. It was strange, unexpected, but it happened twice in different ways against these last season - and the opposition were just as limited as they are now.

So with walls closing in fast on Manchester United and their new manager, they are coming to Anfield this weekend. It will be interesting to see what exactly does Ruben Amorim attempt to do in order do lift and organise them before this game. He doesn't really have much, if any, credit built up with his players. He is fresh, unproven and somehow seemingly completely devoid of any pragmatism or plan on how to do the important thing first - stop the rot and stabilise. But he will still come with a plan. Whatever conjuring trick he has up his sleeve, and I'll presume it's a similar one to what they've executed at Anfield last season, but whatever it is - his biggest problem is sitting in our dugout. The relentless, fearless and hairless human weakness detector. Sitting there, calmly sniffing holes in your plot and lineup like a seasoned bloodhound. Disecting your players and their weaknesses like a heart surgeon, finding new and creative ways to make it as horrible for your team as it can be. Can't be dragged into an emotional rollercoaster, can't be deterred - he'll find your pain points and cause pain.

Yeah it's a rich and immense fixture, but Slot doesn't care. He won't allow his team to overhype themselves for this by being too eager, which we've often done in this fixture. He will see all the doubts, fear and weaknesses in that United side and amplify them through systematic disintegration of their plans by using our superior players. You want our points at Anfield? You want them? You'll have to outplay us to get them.


Start like you mean to go on

Oh yes, happy New Year all.

Isn't it great, we can finally yap about transfers, panic about our best players leaving on free and all those nice things January brought with it. But we can also, very, very slowly and carefully start to peek towards spring. Knowing that the hard work we've put in 2024 can make 2025 a year to remember. But this second part of the story is tricky and slippery. Things get amplified, stakes rise exponentionally with every game. This is where we need to hammer potential into reality. Oh so, so many will want it all to spiral into a messy, unpredictable, 'good for the neutral' crescendo where several teams can win it. They'll try and will it into existence, they'll blow up our every stumble, hoping until there is no hope that it all reverts somehow - through any means possible. They'll dream. They'll hope and hope.

Fuck their hope.

Stomp on it's neck and punch their hope in the face. Beat their hope into a red pulp until there is nothing left but a puddle of grudging acceptance that we write our own story. Starting with this game, unburdened by past history or the future maybes, let's dive into the incredible now. If you want our points, outplay us if you can. Otherwise sit back and marvel at the red tide.  Lineup? Eleven angry adults who mean business and have no intention of stopping.

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Thanks for the OP Zlen.

If we play the same levels of football we have been showing over recent games, this could get very messy for them. An early goal or two for us in the first 20 minutes would be delightful thanks.

Happy New Year!
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
No stupid 5-0 posts from me. I'll settle for a 1-0 win.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
A damn good dry bumming would be great. Ill take a win any way we can though. Should have enough to win especially at home but no room for complacency against relegation threatened fodder scrapping for their lives.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Thanks for the opening post Zlen, good to have this thread nice and early.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Got a feeling this game will be a bit of a struggle, they will have no shame in parking the bus and can see us getting a bit edgy.  It's a real shame they wont play that horrifically immobile centre mid partnership of Eriksen/Casameiro against us and will at least have better legs with Ugarte / Mainoo.

I think we'll eventually wear them down, 1-0 Liverpool (Jota).
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Tough game this, no walkover. We have to fight from the first minute and be straight out the blocks. All going well, our superior skill and organisation will prevail.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
No stupid 5-0 posts from me. I'll settle for a 1-0 win.

Absolutely correct

Anyone who's been watching football long enough knows exactly what plays out when you expect a one sided slaughter in a big game because of form/league positions
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
2-0 or 3-1 to us.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Thanks Zlen and Happy New Year. It will be nice to talk about the game rather than endless speculation about contracts.

As you said, anything could happen in this game but the one thing that is certain is that we are to a player head and shoulders above them. I watched them against Newcastle and they were totally outplayed in the first half. For some reason Newcastle seemed to take their foot off the gas and United started to get back int the game.

I have no doubt that we will run them ragged and with our front three scoring at will at times we will have far too much. The difference between us and Newcastle is that we can bring on players from the bench who will keep up the intensity and create their own set of problems for the opposition.

United are a complete mess and I expect us to crush them. Anything else would be a total surprise.

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
1-0 win

i would take that right now

they are awful but they will be well up for this.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Will take any win, of course, but would be lovely to see us just dismantle them and create chance after chance.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Zero room for complacency. I know plenty will get carried away and will expect a thrashing but we've been in situations like this before. I'm expecting this to be a slog. Three points and no injuries/suspensions please
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Great OP Zlen. This is exactly the mentality we need to have. Draw back the curtain at United and there is nothing there but you still have to go into the game with maximum intensity and respect. Same team as West Ham except Szob for Jones.

Even if Ibou is available let him fully heal up and come back in gently. Injuries are the only way we dont win this title.

Jota, Tsimi, Endo, Elliot and Darwin will get plenty of mins against Spurs and Accrington.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
The players just need to relax and not for e it like last season.

Almorim is unlikely change how they play just for one game which is good news for us.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Wrap it up by half time, rest players for the Cup semifinal in the second half. :)
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
We're great, they're shite
We score loads, they score few
We tend to win, they tend to lose
We're top table, they're bottom half
We're totally boss, they've a total wally as a boss
They have the next Zidane, we have the current Salah

It's a total mismatch, and while anything can happen in football, we won't need to be told that it's in our hands to ensure that the only right and probable thing should happen: a paddlin

They might think they have a plan to beat us but remember what happens to the best laid plans of mice and men - and in their case the emphasis is very definitely on mice - in more than one sense of the word...

Could get messy. If Fernandes plays it could get ugly
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Expecting us to go out and give them a beating. We have better players in every position including the bench. We have a better manager/coach, we have better fans, we have the momentum, we have the form, we are at Anfield.

It's AA v 72o, all-in pre-flop. Not guaranteed to win, but we know which one should, and we should be willing to bet the lot on it.

Would love a couple of early goals from us, to dispel any nerves (players and fans), and then we can all enjoy the spectacle. Got to banish last year's matches against this shower of shite.

Looking forward to this one.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Absolutely correct

Anyone who's been watching football long enough knows exactly what plays out when you expect a one sided slaughter in a big game because of form/league positions

What about the times weve expected to hammer them and gone and done exactly that?
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Fresh in fan's memory is the result from last season's fixture, so some caution is understandable. They will be up for it and see it as an opportunity to turn the run of losses around with any kind of point. We just need to be professional and solid and do the job.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Keep a clean sheet, score some goals for fun. Happy Days.

Or, just win.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
This will be tougher than most think. They won't be as bad as Newcastle game with Fernandes and Ugarte back. Just win.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
This will be tougher than most think. They won't be as bad as Newcastle game with Fernandes and Ugarte back. Just win.

Assume he brings in Rashford too as he will panic.

Arsenal have two before we play so could have some pressure.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Weather forecast talking about snow warning from Saturday to Monday. Could be a chance this gets called off
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Weather forecast talking about snow warning from Saturday to Monday. Could be a chance this gets called off

We don't get snow that often here, snow that settles anyway. There is no way the club will want another game called off.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
I knew a Manc would be involved in the Officiating.

Doesn't matter we are smashing these, they cannot live with us at our decisive best.

4-0.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Absolutely brilliant OP mate - and the end of it is exactly my thoughts.

These guys have scarred me over the years - many times - but these days I've come to be more comfortable in my (our) own skin so let them worry about us.

So ignore the outside noise and just play the game like any game. From what I've seen this season, we should have too much for them.
Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (PL) - Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield
Great OP, glad it's up nice and early!

Any win will do, would love to see us destroy them, but at the end of the day 3 points is 3 points and that's all that matters.
