Liverpool v Manchester United

Premier League, Matchday 20 (Game 19)

Sunday, 5th January, 16:30 Anfield

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Lee Betts, Fourth official: Craig Pawson

VAR: Chris Kavanagh, Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan

I've written a few of these derby threads in my years on RAWK.My first impulse is always to breathe in the sense of occassion, to counter anything we might feel in that given moment by stating the very obvious fact that in this fixture - anything can happen. You can also very easily get lost in the rich lore of this fixture, run down rabbit holes and find places where either team could draw inspiration from to produce a result that is against the tide of the season. It is after all one of the biggest rivalries in football. It is the game that everyone tunes in to watch and as last season taught us - whatever the fuck 'magic of the derby' is - can sometimes be cruel and have damaging consequences. Irony of it was that it was Liverpool under Klopp who were the absolute masters of producing waves of intensity and emotion - then riding them towards victories. You'd give us a finger, we'd walk away with both of your arms. But as we've seen, there is a flip side to that conjuring trick - you can release that genie from the bottle, but sometimes it turns on you, however much you assumed it was taimed. Your own emotions pull the rug under you and leave you vulnerable. It was strange, unexpected, but it happened twice in different ways against these last season - and the opposition were just as limited as they are now.So with walls closing in fast on Manchester United and their new manager, they are coming to Anfield this weekend. It will be interesting to see what exactly does Ruben Amorim attempt to do in order do lift and organise them before this game. He doesn't really have much, if any, credit built up with his players. He is fresh, unproven and somehow seemingly completely devoid of any pragmatism or plan on how to do the important thing first - stop the rot and stabilise. But he will still come with a plan. Whatever conjuring trick he has up his sleeve, and I'll presume it's a similar one to what they've executed at Anfield last season, but whatever it is - his biggest problem is sitting in our dugout. The relentless, fearless and hairless human weakness detector. Sitting there, calmly sniffing holes in your plot and lineup like a seasoned bloodhound. Disecting your players and their weaknesses like a heart surgeon, finding new and creative ways to make it as horrible for your team as it can be. Can't be dragged into an emotional rollercoaster, can't be deterred - he'll find your pain points and cause pain.Yeah it's a rich and immense fixture, but Slot doesn't care. He won't allow his team to overhype themselves for this by being too eager, which we've often done in this fixture. He will see all the doubts, fear and weaknesses in that United side and amplify them through systematic disintegration of their plans by using our superior players. You want our points at Anfield? You want them? You'll have to outplay us to get them.Oh yes, happy New Year all.Isn't it great, we can finally yap about transfers, panic about our best players leaving on free and all those nice things January brought with it. But we can also, very, very slowly and carefully start to peek towards spring. Knowing that the hard work we've put in 2024 can make 2025 a year to remember. But this second part of the story is tricky and slippery. Things get amplified, stakes rise exponentionally with every game. This is where we need to hammer potential into reality. Oh so, so many will want it all to spiral into a messy, unpredictable, 'good for the neutral' crescendo where several teams can win it. They'll try and will it into existence, they'll blow up our every stumble, hoping until there is no hope that it all reverts somehow - through any means possible. They'll dream. They'll hope and hope.Fuck their hope.Stomp on it's neck and punch their hope in the face. Beat their hope into a red pulp until there is nothing left but a puddle of grudging acceptance that we write our own story. Starting with this game, unburdened by past history or the future maybes, let's dive into the incredible now. If you want our points, outplay us if you can. Otherwise sit back and marvel at the red tide. Lineup? Eleven angry adults who mean business and have no intention of stopping.