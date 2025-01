I get his reservations about Darwin and Quansah, but honestly he needs to use Kostas more! Club shouldnít need to sign players just because he doesnít fancy a player that has shown plenty of times heís very good at this level. As for Kerkez - for next season - maybe, but no need to rush into it JUST because a coach doesnít Ďfancy Kostasí. Iíd take Kostas over Kerkez this season, where experience and being settled at the club could be a huge thing in the run in.



Doesnít mean donít sign anyone, I agree that getting 1 or 2 in now would be a great boost regards going for the league, but not just to replace good players Slot has decided to underuse.



100% agree with all of that, personally I like all the players I mentioned, problem is running the others into the ground. Arne seems to make his mind up pretty quickly, I like that but only when it works for all. We've had players having stinkers and left on while good players sit on the bench, will this come back to bit later in the season.