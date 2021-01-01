« previous next »
Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 119942 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 11:21:51 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:17:39 am
Depending on Danns's progress over the next 6 months we could potentially only need to recruit one

We'll have to see on Dan's although I'll be honest unless Jota is seriously injured I wouldn't be against loaning him out. He has a lot of talent but only played 90 minutes of football. There may be a prem team in need of a striker for him to get minutes. Or failing that a top Championship team
Online Draex

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 11:23:04 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:21:51 am
We'll have to see on Dan's although I'll be honest unless Jota is seriously injured I wouldn't be against loaning him out. He has a lot of talent but only played 90 minutes of football. There may be a prem team in need of a striker for him to get minutes. Or failing that a top Championship team

Isn't Figueroa meant to be a beast of a striker? Not ready yet for course but another young option we might see next season.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 11:26:22 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:23:04 am
Isn't Figueroa meant to be a beast of a striker? Not ready yet for course but another young option we might see next season.

He may be but as far as I am aware he hasn't played a minute of professional football, I'd hardly want to risk him  or currently Danns being our second choice striker next year.

I think we need 2 main strikers, and I think buying 2 in one window is a foolhardy move, so I would say Nunez or Jota, what's better - someone who isn't available for most the season but fits the role really well, or someone who is always available but is merely fine at the role
Online Draex

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 11:28:56 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:26:22 am
He may be but as far as I am aware he hasn't played a minute of professional football, I'd hardly want to risk him  or currently Danns being our second choice striker next year.

I think we need 2 main strikers, and I think buying 2 in one window is a foolhardy move, so I would say Nunez or Jota, what's better - someone who isn't available for most the season but fits the role really well, or someone who is always available but is merely fine at the role

Ah I agree but we do have some really good young prospects, I think Danns needs a full season on loan personally.

You'd imagine in the summer Diaz, Jota, Nunez are all up in the air considering ages, reliability, contract expiry, form etc.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 11:32:55 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:28:56 am
Ah I agree but we do have some really good young prospects, I think Danns needs a full season on loan personally.

You'd imagine in the summer Diaz, Jota, Nunez are all up in the air considering ages, reliability, contract expiry, form etc.

I think one of Jota or Nunez will go but I don't know which one. I think Diaz may actually go as well because our links to left wingers persist, and that makes me think there's a degree of succession planning happening there.

But that's just my own guesswork
Offline rocco

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 11:35:53 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:23:04 am
Isn't Figueroa meant to be a beast of a striker? Not ready yet for course but another young option we might see next season.

Not lacking confidence and self belief

When I was younger, I was just about old enough to watch [Didier] Drogba, [Sergio] Aguero, he says. I watched Luis Suarez as well. I think [Fernando] Torres when he was at Atletico Madrid was someone I tried to embody. Daniel Sturridge as well when he was at Liverpool. Those are the types of players that I looked up to.

Id say Im powerful, Id say Im good [with my] back to goal. I think Im a complete, total finisher  I can finish with my left, my right or my head.



Having scored two goals in 11 appearances this season across various competitions, the USA U20 international has not exactly been prolific, though.

But Figueroa did once score 90 goals in a single season at youth level and he clearly knows where the back of the net is.

Online tubby

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 11:44:53 am »
Figueroa looked really good when he was dominating youth football with his strength and power, but he's struggled a little with the step up against men.  He's still only 18, though, plenty of time to adapt and sort it out.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 11:54:30 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:21:51 am
We'll have to see on Dan's although I'll be honest unless Jota is seriously injured I wouldn't be against loaning him out. He has a lot of talent but only played 90 minutes of football. There may be a prem team in need of a striker for him to get minutes. Or failing that a top Championship team

Oh for sure which is why I said depending on how he develops, he's definitely got what it takes to be able to make an impact here if he does develop well. If he goes out and has a good loan somewhere in the Championship or Premier League then I wouldn't want to stifle his development by bringing in two expensive strikers.
Online Haggis36

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 02:08:34 pm »
Has there been any indication of when Gomez might be back? Feel like the only thing I've seen is that he's "not close" which sounds pretty ominous.

Konate has already indicated he's not fully fit but has rushed himself back (I'm sure that absolutely will not go wrong, judging by his injury history) and Quansah has looked fairly shaky when playing. So we're basically running on one fit, dependable, top-class CB for the next 30+ games. How do the club think that's ok?
Online Agent99

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 02:27:36 pm »
Barcelona about to pull another lever...

Quote
LFC Transfer Room
@LFCTransferRoom

Barcelona plan to make an offer of £69M for Luis Diaz (28) in the summer to bring the Colombian to the club,  @Antena2RCN
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 02:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:27:36 pm
Barcelona about to pull another lever...
His contract renewal is still up in the air. The source is a a higher tier source (local radio) than the likes of El Nacional and Fichajes.
Online Agent99

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 02:38:01 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:30:49 pm
His contract renewal is still up in the air. The source is a a higher tier source (local radio) than the likes of El Nacional and Fichajes.
:thumbup I do think he'll leave in the summer. As much as I'm trying to enjoy the season I am a bit worried about the amount of turnover that could happen.
Online cdav

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 02:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:27:36 pm
Barcelona about to pull another lever...


Can we offer to send £100m plus Diaz for Yamal, to help out their finances please?
Online tubby

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 02:41:26 pm »
When is his contract up?  £69m sounds fanciful for a player who will be out of contract in a year(?).
Online Draex

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2854 on: Today at 02:43:31 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:41:26 pm
When is his contract up?  £69m sounds fanciful for a player who will be out of contract in a year(?).

2027, 2 years left this summer.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 02:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:38:01 pm
:thumbup I do think he'll leave in the summer. As much as I'm trying to enjoy the season I am a bit worried about the amount of turnover that could happen.
If he doesn't get a well deserved bump, he'll leave IMO. Sierra (A Colombian journalist) confirmed the salary talk and said that the big 3 are the club's priority.
Online tubby

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 02:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:43:31 pm
2027, 2 years left this summer.

Ah ok, that makes more sense then.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2857 on: Today at 02:45:38 pm »
So much negative news coming out of the club. Absolute shitshow.
Online DelTrotter

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2858 on: Today at 02:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:38:01 pm
:thumbup I do think he'll leave in the summer. As much as I'm trying to enjoy the season I am a bit worried about the amount of turnover that could happen.

Feels like itll either be one of the most mental transfer summers in our history or a massive disappointment, given how we operate in the market Id say the latter but Ill be here in May deluding myself otherwise until reality hits.

Were probably going to need 6 in at the very least if no contracts are sorted, possibly as many as 8 depending on what happens with Darwin, Diaz, Harvey etc. Doesnt really add up!
Offline TheMan

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2859 on: Today at 02:56:07 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:45:38 pm
So much negative news coming out of the club. Absolute shitshow.

Richard Hughes needs any kind of off the pitch win fast
Offline TheMan

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 02:57:26 pm »
some are speculating that the frankly astonishing levels of inertia by the top brass can only mean we are up for sale.
Online tubby

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 03:01:48 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 02:57:26 pm
some are speculating that the frankly astonishing levels of inertia by the top brass can only mean we are up for sale.

Who are these 'some'?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 03:05:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:41:26 pm
When is his contract up?  £69m sounds fanciful for a player who will be out of contract in a year(?).

They can't afford 69 let alone £69m
Online Damaged

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2863 on: Today at 03:05:31 pm »
Seriously, we must be the only club that looks like we could win the league, but instead of capitalizing on that, building a dynasty, and trying to dominate, were already dreading the summer window. Meanwhile, City and Arsenal are gearing up to spend big, and you just know Chelsea will be throwing money around too.

I mean, every source out there says well only act if a massive opportunity presents itselfas if thats just going to fall into our lap. It feels like such a cautious approach, and the summer window will probably be no different. I can see us waiting until 2026 to spend big, reacting urgently to our league position by then, rather than being proactive now.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2864 on: Today at 03:09:32 pm »
What are Barcelona using for money... ;D
Offline classycarra

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2865 on: Today at 03:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:38:01 pm
:thumbup I do think he'll leave in the summer. As much as I'm trying to enjoy the season I am a bit worried about the amount of turnover that could happen.
if we hypothetically assume Diaz is one of them, there could potentially (not saying it's the likeliest outcome!) be him plus the big three contracts plus Robbo (year left but talk of a potential move) and Allison (he talked of seeing through this season only, while mentioning potential moves, and we signed a keeper) all leaving! six players from the relatively small pool of trusted starters!
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2866 on: Today at 03:13:57 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:05:08 pm
They can't afford 69 let alone £69m
They are apparently back to 1:1. Laporta sold seats in the new Camp Nou for decades to stave off backlash from their fans (they'd have voted him out if he didn't register Olmo).

Personally, I don't see where Lucho would play there. They have Raphinha, Olmo and Yamal. However, it's Barcelona and they like spending money.
Offline MD1990

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2867 on: Today at 03:37:25 pm »
with Deco being Barcelona's DoF can definitely see them going for Diaz. Especially with Raphinha playing mostlu central.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2868 on: Today at 03:44:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:17:32 am
Not really - theyre in the bottom 6 or 7  and obv the key factor in the deal was his clause which he signed so Brighton got some kind of fee

Just feels like buying players from spurs , Newcastle, West ham  etc who are under contract isnt something well do

Feels like signing players, including players under contract at our club, isnt something we do 😂.
Offline MD1990

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2869 on: Today at 03:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Damaged on Today at 03:05:31 pm
Seriously, we must be the only club that looks like we could win the league, but instead of capitalizing on that, building a dynasty, and trying to dominate, were already dreading the summer window. Meanwhile, City and Arsenal are gearing up to spend big, and you just know Chelsea will be throwing money around too.

I mean, every source out there says well only act if a massive opportunity presents itselfas if thats just going to fall into our lap. It feels like such a cautious approach, and the summer window will probably be no different. I can see us waiting until 2026 to spend big, reacting urgently to our league position by then, rather than being proactive now.
alot of the clubs are spending badly though.
Im not even too sure about City's business this janaury seems a bit of a panic.

that said we do need to start buying some players
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2870 on: Today at 04:22:11 pm »
I think his dad has mentioned more than once that it would be a dream for Diaz to play in Spain for one of the big clubs. Nothing that surprising really. It's always on the cards with most South American players.
Online kavah

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2871 on: Today at 04:55:57 pm »
Kerkez now would be bloody great.
Especially since we play them on Feb 1  ;D
Online Ghost Town

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2872 on: Today at 05:04:43 pm »
Kerkez the player an enterprising team would buy, I make no bones about saying so. A future captain right there.
Online lindylou100

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2873 on: Today at 05:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 03:09:32 pm
What are Barcelona using for money... ;D

They sold a bunch of luxury seats at the nou camp for the next 30 years to some middle eastern bigwigs apparently, for 100M euros. I'm actually ok with the idea of Diaz going, I think he can be replaced relatively cheaply.
Online Lycan

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2874 on: Today at 05:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:45:38 pm
So much negative news coming out of the club. Absolute shitshow.


The general mood around the club just feels a bit deflated at the moment. We really need to get back to winning ways at the weekend.
Online lgvkarlos

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2875 on: Today at 05:32:13 pm »
We really are a club that's all about the money, Arne clearly doesn't really fancy Kostas, Elliott, Nunez and Jarell. If so we need to give him a player or two for the run in. We are in an incredible position and need to give Arne a boost, will City ever be this poor again. Also no standout teams in the champions leage. Think Kerkez would be a no brainer, personally think Kostas is fine but even when Robbo is nowhere near it he plays.
