Seriously, we must be the only club that looks like we could win the league, but instead of capitalizing on that, building a dynasty, and trying to dominate, were already dreading the summer window. Meanwhile, City and Arsenal are gearing up to spend big, and you just know Chelsea will be throwing money around too.
I mean, every source out there says well only act if a massive opportunity presents itselfas if thats just going to fall into our lap. It feels like such a cautious approach, and the summer window will probably be no different. I can see us waiting until 2026 to spend big, reacting urgently to our league position by then, rather than being proactive now.