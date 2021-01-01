« previous next »
ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2840 on: Today at 11:21:51 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:17:39 am
Depending on Danns's progress over the next 6 months we could potentially only need to recruit one

We'll have to see on Dan's although I'll be honest unless Jota is seriously injured I wouldn't be against loaning him out. He has a lot of talent but only played 90 minutes of football. There may be a prem team in need of a striker for him to get minutes. Or failing that a top Championship team
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2841 on: Today at 11:23:04 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:21:51 am
We'll have to see on Dan's although I'll be honest unless Jota is seriously injured I wouldn't be against loaning him out. He has a lot of talent but only played 90 minutes of football. There may be a prem team in need of a striker for him to get minutes. Or failing that a top Championship team

Isn't Figueroa meant to be a beast of a striker? Not ready yet for course but another young option we might see next season.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2842 on: Today at 11:26:22 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:23:04 am
Isn't Figueroa meant to be a beast of a striker? Not ready yet for course but another young option we might see next season.

He may be but as far as I am aware he hasn't played a minute of professional football, I'd hardly want to risk him  or currently Danns being our second choice striker next year.

I think we need 2 main strikers, and I think buying 2 in one window is a foolhardy move, so I would say Nunez or Jota, what's better - someone who isn't available for most the season but fits the role really well, or someone who is always available but is merely fine at the role
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2843 on: Today at 11:28:56 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:26:22 am
He may be but as far as I am aware he hasn't played a minute of professional football, I'd hardly want to risk him  or currently Danns being our second choice striker next year.

I think we need 2 main strikers, and I think buying 2 in one window is a foolhardy move, so I would say Nunez or Jota, what's better - someone who isn't available for most the season but fits the role really well, or someone who is always available but is merely fine at the role

Ah I agree but we do have some really good young prospects, I think Danns needs a full season on loan personally.

You'd imagine in the summer Diaz, Jota, Nunez are all up in the air considering ages, reliability, contract expiry, form etc.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2844 on: Today at 11:32:55 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:28:56 am
Ah I agree but we do have some really good young prospects, I think Danns needs a full season on loan personally.

You'd imagine in the summer Diaz, Jota, Nunez are all up in the air considering ages, reliability, contract expiry, form etc.

I think one of Jota or Nunez will go but I don't know which one. I think Diaz may actually go as well because our links to left wingers persist, and that makes me think there's a degree of succession planning happening there.

But that's just my own guesswork
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2845 on: Today at 11:35:53 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:23:04 am
Isn't Figueroa meant to be a beast of a striker? Not ready yet for course but another young option we might see next season.

Not lacking confidence and self belief

When I was younger, I was just about old enough to watch [Didier] Drogba, [Sergio] Aguero, he says. I watched Luis Suarez as well. I think [Fernando] Torres when he was at Atletico Madrid was someone I tried to embody. Daniel Sturridge as well when he was at Liverpool. Those are the types of players that I looked up to.

Id say Im powerful, Id say Im good [with my] back to goal. I think Im a complete, total finisher  I can finish with my left, my right or my head.



Having scored two goals in 11 appearances this season across various competitions, the USA U20 international has not exactly been prolific, though.

But Figueroa did once score 90 goals in a single season at youth level and he clearly knows where the back of the net is.

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2846 on: Today at 11:44:53 am
Figueroa looked really good when he was dominating youth football with his strength and power, but he's struggled a little with the step up against men.  He's still only 18, though, plenty of time to adapt and sort it out.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2847 on: Today at 11:54:30 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:21:51 am
We'll have to see on Dan's although I'll be honest unless Jota is seriously injured I wouldn't be against loaning him out. He has a lot of talent but only played 90 minutes of football. There may be a prem team in need of a striker for him to get minutes. Or failing that a top Championship team

Oh for sure which is why I said depending on how he develops, he's definitely got what it takes to be able to make an impact here if he does develop well. If he goes out and has a good loan somewhere in the Championship or Premier League then I wouldn't want to stifle his development by bringing in two expensive strikers.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2848 on: Today at 02:08:34 pm
Has there been any indication of when Gomez might be back? Feel like the only thing I've seen is that he's "not close" which sounds pretty ominous.

Konate has already indicated he's not fully fit but has rushed himself back (I'm sure that absolutely will not go wrong, judging by his injury history) and Quansah has looked fairly shaky when playing. So we're basically running on one fit, dependable, top-class CB for the next 30+ games. How do the club think that's ok?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2849 on: Today at 02:27:36 pm
Barcelona about to pull another lever...

Quote
LFC Transfer Room
@LFCTransferRoom

Barcelona plan to make an offer of £69M for Luis Diaz (28) in the summer to bring the Colombian to the club,  @Antena2RCN
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2850 on: Today at 02:30:49 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:27:36 pm
Barcelona about to pull another lever...
His contract renewal is still up in the air. The source is a a higher tier source (local radio) than the likes of El Nacional and Fichajes.
