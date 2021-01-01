Isn't Figueroa meant to be a beast of a striker? Not ready yet for course but another young option we might see next season.



Not lacking confidence and self beliefWhen I was younger, I was just about old enough to watch [Didier] Drogba, [Sergio] Aguero, he says. I watched Luis Suarez as well. I think [Fernando] Torres when he was at Atletico Madrid was someone I tried to embody. Daniel Sturridge as well when he was at Liverpool. Those are the types of players that I looked up to.Id say Im powerful, Id say Im good [with my] back to goal. I think Im a complete, total finisher  I can finish with my left, my right or my head.Having scored two goals in 11 appearances this season across various competitions, the USA U20 international has not exactly been prolific, though.But Figueroa did once score 90 goals in a single season at youth level and he clearly knows where the back of the net is.