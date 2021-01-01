Id happily bet we wont spend serious money on a full back (ie wont be a first team player from the premier league)
Our current 4 full backs are 2 home grown, one 10 million ish and one 8 million / free player swap diddle
Weve played Gomez, Henderson, Milner etc etc there
Fsg have never spent more than 10/12 million on a full back
Its just a position that is incredibly fungible and I doubt youll have really heard of our next fb purchase unless theres a clause/contract diddle
Its a bit of an undervalued position within the sport, not just with FSG, and Id say its the easiest position to produce from an academy perspective, it feels like most big clubs have an academy-produced full back if not multiple in their squads. I tend to agree it does feel like its a position we can probably find quality in without spending vast sums. I suppose this will be a real test of the way of thinking at the club, were told they only want players that properly improve the squad, were even led to believe that as the clubs established itself at the top table, this has become harder and harder to achieve. So, whilst you can always find a solid full back for good value, if they really want to improve the first 11 by replacing Robbo with a player who improves on him, itll be one hell of a transfer to pull off. I suppose it also begs the question: if a 23 year old Robbo was playing for lets say Southampton, would the club sign that player again? Or have we outgrown transfers like that?
Looking abroad youve got Davies, Mendes, Carreras, Lukeba, Hato, Dorgu and Gutierrez just off the top of my head, who are all potentially available, with that much depth it will be hard to demand huge fees with so many alternatives. Within the PL theres Kerkez, Ait-Nouri, Hall and potentially Robinson, who may all be available depending on circumstance. We should be able to bring one of those in depending on the profile we want and I imagine only Davies will have a queue of suitors, it should be an easy move, announced in May/June like Konate was.