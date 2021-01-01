Id happily bet we wont spend serious money on a full back (ie wont be a first team player from the premier league)



Our current 4 full backs are 2 home grown, one 10 million ish and one 8 million / free player swap diddle

Weve played Gomez, Henderson, Milner etc etc there

Fsg have never spent more than 10/12 million on a full back



Its just a position that is incredibly fungible and I doubt youll have really heard of our next fb purchase unless theres a clause/contract diddle



Its a bit of an undervalued position within the sport, not just with FSG, and Id say its the easiest position to produce from an academy perspective, it feels like most big clubs have an academy-produced full back if not multiple in their squads. I tend to agree it does feel like its a position we can probably find quality in without spending vast sums. I suppose this will be a real test of the way of thinking at the club, were told they only want players that properly improve the squad, were even led to believe that as the clubs established itself at the top table, this has become harder and harder to achieve. So, whilst you can always find a solid full back for good value, if they really want to improve the first 11 by replacing Robbo with a player who improves on him, itll be one hell of a transfer to pull off. I suppose it also begs the question: if a 23 year old Robbo was playing for lets say Southampton, would the club sign that player again? Or have we outgrown transfers like that?Looking abroad youve got Davies, Mendes, Carreras, Lukeba, Hato, Dorgu and Gutierrez just off the top of my head, who are all potentially available, with that much depth it will be hard to demand huge fees with so many alternatives. Within the PL theres Kerkez, Ait-Nouri, Hall and potentially Robinson, who may all be available depending on circumstance. We should be able to bring one of those in depending on the profile we want and I imagine only Davies will have a queue of suitors, it should be an easy move, announced in May/June like Konate was.