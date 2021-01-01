« previous next »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 05:22:18 pm
Why is a LB a bigger priority than CB at this moment?

We are all shit scared VVD suddenly has another season ender or worse.

Konate and Gomez can't be relied on for fitness over the course of a season. Quansah isn't good enough for a PL and CL winning team IMO. Maybe one day but not in this moment.

Shouldn't we be targetting a CB as a priority? LB feels more stacked than CB.

Or is it the case the LB we want is available so we're getting it done now?

I think Kerkez if it happens is for the summer anyways.
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 05:22:18 pm
Why is a LB a bigger priority than CB at this moment?

We are all shit scared VVD suddenly has another season ender or worse.

Konate and Gomez can't be relied on for fitness over the course of a season. Quansah isn't good enough for a PL and CL winning team IMO. Maybe one day but not in this moment.

Shouldn't we be targetting a CB as a priority? LB feels more stacked than CB.

Or is it the case the LB we want is available so we're getting it done now?

I dont think we're doing anything now but hopefully both areas are sorted in the summer, we need a LB and 2 CB's if Virgil goes. And a right back. A CM. A 10 if he doesn't rate Harvey, a 9 if he doesn't rate Darwin and a Mo replacement. Hopefully we've got half a billion laying around to cover it all.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:17:19 pm
Honestly if its just one player and Kerkez looks a good player. I don't mind it at all, but if it continues to happen then you probably wonder a bit whats going on.

The obvious thing people will say is he cant negotiate with other clubs/top clubs so hes gone somewhere its easy; or, he cant identify players so goes for familiarity (like E7H). I think it would be silly like but thats an irate fan base for you.

I cant say Ive watched heaps of Huijsen and Im very suspicious of any kind of numbers around centre halves, its an eye test position for me rather than purely numbers, I imagine the clubs are using models, algorithms and data sets that truly show the quality of centre halves (Graham mentions it in his book), but of the publicly available info I dont see too much value in them.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:43:31 pm
The obvious thing people will say is he cant negotiate with other clubs/top clubs so hes gone somewhere its easy; or, he cant identify players so goes for familiarity (like E7H). I think it would be silly like but thats an irate fan base for you.
honestly i think your fears that Hughes would be knocked for signing a bournemouth player might be overstated (and maybe being a bit harsh on our apparently irate fans).

on and off for the last few months we've been linked to Kerkez (and more clickbaity Semenyo etc type links), and i haven't seem anyone suggest he's following the Eric Ten Haag strategy. that could change obviously, but i feel it'd require a bit more of a pattern.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:43:31 pm
The obvious thing people will say is he cant negotiate with other clubs/top clubs so hes gone somewhere its easy; or, he cant identify players so goes for familiarity (like E7H). I think it would be silly like but thats an irate fan base for you.

Other than some of the perennial moaners I doubt few would complain if he went after Kerkez. The Ten Hag comparison doesn't fit in our case because Man Utd very publicly did not have a data department providing insight so Ten Hag was allowed to fall back on what/who he knew even after Ashworth joined. Hughes by contrast would be guided by input from scouts and the stats/data team
Guess we're unlikely to make any move until contract situation is sorted. I think club is playing a hardball and only VVD will accept.
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:46:37 pm
honestly i think your fears that Hughes would be knocked for signing a bournemouth player might be overstated (and maybe being a bit harsh on our apparently irate fans).

on and off for the last few months we've been linked to Kerkez (and more clickbaity Semenyo etc type links), and i haven't seem anyone suggest he's following the Eric Ten Haag strategy. that could change obviously, but i feel it'd require a bit more of a pattern.

It was more around the point on my original post that I think Bournemouth could be a club we shop at frequently (more than once), so it was more around the idea we sign more than one player from there.

I think most people wouldnt mind us signing a single Bournemouth player but if it became numerous I do think people would question him/the approach. Theyre the type of club we should be shopping at, theyre signing and developing emerging talent, play a really intense brand of football and attack with speed/transitions. OK they arent a proper possession side but you arent going to get everything from a club that arent established in the CL. Theres shades of Southampton under Poch to them, good players playing good football, ready for a top club to swoop in.
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 06:15:12 pm
Guess we're unlikely to make any move until contract situation is sorted. I think club is playing a hardball and only VVD will accept.

I think the other real sticking point is the lack of a second club. They have brought in this entirely new hierarchy to manage a multi-club system, but we don't have multiple clubs yet. Hopefully we hear something on the topic soon. Or on any topic. We're starved for gossip, and chatting aperson that I find irritatingst ourselves has got us nowhere. Come on, Orny, you Alan Varela-looking bang wanker.
Mental note, use the term 'bang wanker' more often.
I think if we dont get Kerkez, we may well go for Ait Nouri  especially if Wolves get relegated, so we can get him on the relative cheap, same as Cunha  would not surprise me if we are waiting to see what happens to them.  same as Gomes

so three  possible relegated players in Nouri -  Cunha - Gomes    all decent players.
Id happily bet we wont spend serious money on a full back (ie wont be a first team player from the premier league)

Our current 4 full backs are 2 home grown,  one 10 million ish and one 8 million / free player swap diddle
Weve played Gomez, Henderson, Milner etc etc there
Fsg have never spent more than 10/12 million on a full back

Its just a position that is incredibly fungible and I doubt youll have really heard of our next fb purchase unless theres a clause/contract diddle
I'd put money on us buying a LB in the summer from outside of the PL that no one has mentioned yet.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 08:08:50 pm
I'd put money on us buying a LB in the summer from outside of the PL that no one has mentioned yet.
And that will do it for the summer window  :'(
Cant remember where i saw it and its probably bollocks but linked to Patrick Dorgu today. Left back/right wing supposedly.
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 05:22:18 pm
Why is a LB a bigger priority than CB at this moment?

We are all shit scared VVD suddenly has another season ender or worse.

Konate and Gomez can't be relied on for fitness over the course of a season. Quansah isn't good enough for a PL and CL winning team IMO. Maybe one day but not in this moment.

Shouldn't we be targetting a CB as a priority? LB feels more stacked than CB.

Or is it the case the LB we want is available so we're getting it done now?

Personally, i think we need a CB now.

Left back in the summer (Robbo or Tsimi to move on) and, as it stands, a right back to replace Trent.

I'd still take a left back now over nothing, if it's an improvement. It is becoming a problem because Robbo is in last season Fabinho/Henderson territory. If we could get a CB though we'd also have Gomez who can cover left back. He was arguably our most solid player in that position last season.

Can't see us getting anyone now anyway, summer will be chaos. We aren't signing a left back to come in now when we have Robbo and Tsimikas both fit.
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 08:13:28 pm
Cant remember where i saw it and its probably bollocks but linked to Patrick Dorgu today. Left back/right wing supposedly.

Unit of a kid.
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 08:13:28 pm
Cant remember where i saw it and its probably bollocks but linked to Patrick Dorgu today. Left back/right wing supposedly.

Can we sign him in January? And will he be expensive? How much is that Dorgu in the window?
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:30:06 pm
Can we sign him in January? And will he be expensive? How much is that Dorgu in the window?

 :fishslap
If were after a defender from Bournemouth it should be Huijsen, not Kerkez.
I'm not someone who demands an endless supply of transfers, but I think these are a pretty fair set of questions, sir Knight. No doubt, these are the aorts of issues that Hughes and Slot et al are considering. My answers under your questions:

Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:11:04 pm
Do the other forwards apart from Salah and Jota (when fit?) contribute enough in terms of goals and assists?
Gakpo, yes. Diaz started the season well as a left-winger, though it hasn't always worked well for him as a 9. The jury's out at the moment on Nunez, Chiesa and Danns.
Will Salah sign and if not what do we with the forward line?
I think he'll sign. If not, we need to make sure we have a top goalscorer and a top right winger. The latter one might be Diaz or Chiesa, but this will be difficult. Hopefully, Salah re-signs and we have another couple of years to sort this out.
Is Tsimikas good enough to take over from Robbo given Robbo is slowing down? (a position which is gaining some consensus on here I reckon).
Tsimikas is no better than he always was. Really happy for him to be a back-up for a new player (or clear them both out if Owen Beck is ready to be the Bradley-esque backup to a new player.
Will VVD sign and even if he does do we need another CB?
Again, I think Virg will re-sign. I think we're fine with 4 cb's, but we do have to plan for van Dijk's eventual departure, and the questions about Gomez and Quansah you ask below. We know that a year ago Gomez was keen to go and be a first-choice somewhere. I'm glad others on this thread have also noticed the two Bournemouth cb's - I don't see much of Bournemouth, but I've been impressed by both when I've seen them.
Will Trent sign and if not (I'm pretty sure not) who replaces him? Is Bradley up to it, both in terms of quality and robustness?
I think Bradley is up to being a regular first-teamer. We'll need to replace Trent's playmaking from elsewhere, and bring in another right-back as back-up, if he goes.
Have our needs in CM changed with the emergence of Grav as the 6, and if so who do we target to share minutes with the 4 players Slot is willing to play for 3 positions?
We definitely need another player who can rotate with Gravenberch, Jones and Macca. Dom can play there at times, but that's just shifting our needs around as we'd then need someone else to play in his spot. You're right, though, to suggest our needs have changed - it's no longer compulsory to find an 'in-the-first-XI-every-week' player, just someone who can rotate at a similar level. Worth noting that that 'similar level' is a very high one.
What happens to Quansah, Gomez, Endo, Elliot, Morton and Chiesa? All players seemingly unfancied by Slot.
Quansah and Elliott are the two I'd definitely try to keep. Both have huge futures ahead of them, hopefully for us. There will need to be a bit of work fitting Elliott into our system (he's not as hard a runner as Szoboszlai) or tweaking the system for when he plays.
I don't think Endo and Morton have shown enough to warrant keeping them, once we have another centre-mid.
If we get a suitable offer for Gomez from somewhere he can become a first-team player, I'd take it, if that's what he still wants, and if we can get in a good replacement. Kelleher wasn't named by you, but I think he's in the same position.
For Chiesa, it partly depends on Mo - if he leaves, it would be good to have a body who's used to playing right-wing. Mainly, though, I don't think we've seen enough from him to say he should definitely stay. If we received a good offer, and we could get another body in, especially if that other body was a more regularly fit one, then it would be tempting to make the change.

Lots and lots of questions. Lots to do.

You are right! It should be a busy, busy summer. Signing up two (or three) of the new contracts will make it much easier for us, but even then there will probably be several out and several in.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:47:17 pm
Id happily bet we wont spend serious money on a full back (ie wont be a first team player from the premier league)

Our current 4 full backs are 2 home grown,  one 10 million ish and one 8 million / free player swap diddle
Weve played Gomez, Henderson, Milner etc etc there
Fsg have never spent more than 10/12 million on a full back

Its just a position that is incredibly fungible and I doubt youll have really heard of our next fb purchase unless theres a clause/contract diddle

Its a bit of an undervalued position within the sport, not just with FSG, and Id say its the easiest position to produce from an academy perspective, it feels like most big clubs have an academy-produced full back if not multiple in their squads. I tend to agree it does feel like its a position we can probably find quality in without spending vast sums. I suppose this will be a real test of the way of thinking at the club, were told they only want players that properly improve the squad, were even led to believe that as the clubs established itself at the top table, this has become harder and harder to achieve. So, whilst you can always find a solid full back for good value, if they really want to improve the first 11 by replacing Robbo with a player who improves on him, itll be one hell of a transfer to pull off. I suppose it also begs the question: if a 23 year old Robbo was playing for lets say Southampton, would the club sign that player again? Or have we outgrown transfers like that?

Looking abroad youve got Davies, Mendes, Carreras, Lukeba, Hato, Dorgu and Gutierrez just off the top of my head, who are all potentially available, with that much depth it will be hard to demand huge fees with so many alternatives. Within the PL theres Kerkez, Ait-Nouri, Hall and potentially Robinson, who may all be available depending on circumstance. We should be able to bring one of those in depending on the profile we want and I imagine only Davies will have a queue of suitors, it should be an easy move, announced in May/June like Konate was.
Lesley Ugochukwu looking really good out there
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:30:47 pm
Lesley Ugochukwu looking really good out there

Hes on loan from Chelsea, no?
