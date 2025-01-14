« previous next »
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
January 14, 2025, 02:35:09 pm
Drinks Sangria on January 14, 2025, 02:24:16 pm
Which was why the inactivity after 19/20 was so annoying. If weve learnt - or shouldve - from the great LFC managers, and Ferguson, you build from a position of strength and you refresh from a position of strength.

Very little evidence that Hughes is achieving the brief right now. Might change if we announce some renewals but even so.

But some on here will tell you the club is run by clever chaps who are good at their job, prudent and fiscally responsible.  No need to worry, thrust the ownership.  Worry about next season when it is next season.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
January 14, 2025, 02:36:29 pm
You've been warned about the FSG chat. We're not signing anyone anyway so this can stay closed for a few days or until there's news.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
January 14, 2025, 05:02:08 pm
Liverpools stance is that they will only make a signing this month if theres a deal to be done that makes sense financially and is in the clubs long-term interests.

James Pearce - The Athletic


Sums up the current position.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:47:36 am
Unlocked for now but will be swiftly locked again if people can't follow basic guidelines.

NO dull ranting about FSG. Questioning our approach is fine, but if it's been said 100 times before then query if it needs to be said again.

Focus is on news or rumours about incoming or outgoing deals.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:49:07 am
So, Kerkez?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:50:30 am
AndyMuller on Today at 11:49:07 am
So, Kerkez?

Just can't see it this window, and certainly not for the fee being suggested.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:52:05 am
We're flying now, thread reopen, Hughes cooking up a final fortnight feast in the window. Gonna be a ride!!

Kvara went a bit quiet after all the deal done stuff.....
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:52:16 am
tubby on Today at 11:50:30 am
Just can't see it this window, and certainly not for the fee being suggested.

I haven't seen much of him but would welcome a new LB with open arms.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:56:00 am
Be good to bring in a new LB this month but I dont see it
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 11:59:56 am
I think quietly we have a lot of business we need to do. Id start this month with a midfielder and defender.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:10:01 pm
RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:56:00 am
Be good to bring in a new LB this month but I dont see it

Robbo has a year and half left on his contract and Tsimikas has 2 and a half. Rightly or wrongly, I don't think our model would hand out a contract to another senior specialist LB unless one leaves.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:11:04 pm
killer-heels on Today at 11:59:56 am
I think quietly we have a lot of business we need to do. Id start this month with a midfielder and defender.

Do the other forwards apart from Salah and Jota (when fit?) contribute enough in terms of goals and assists?
Will Salah sign and if not what do we with the forward line?
Is Tsimikas good enough to take over from Robbo given Robbo is slowing down? (a position which is gaining some consensus on here I reckon).
Will VVD sign and even if he does do we need another CB?
Will Trent sign and if not (I'm pretty sure not) who replaces him? Is Bradley up to it, both in terms of quality and robustness?
Have our needs in CM changed with the emergence of Grav as the 6, and if so who do we target to share minutes with the 4 players Slot is willing to play for 3 positions?
What happens to Quansah, Gomez, Endo, Elliot, Morton and Chiesa? All players seemingly unfancied by Slot.

Lots and lots of questions. Lots to do.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:13:59 pm
So is there anything to the Kerkez link then?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:19:08 pm
Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:13:59 pm
So is there anything to the Kerkez link then?

I imagine there could be but nothing will happen until the summer.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:20:10 pm
I think its reasonable to say our best full backs are now all right footed, if we dont get a LB in Jan would it be an idea to try TAA there, hes not really a ball carrier so being on the wrong side would not hinder him too much?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:20:45 pm
Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:10:01 pm
Robbo has a year and half left on his contract and Tsimikas has 2 and a half. Rightly or wrongly, I don't think our model would hand out a contract to another senior specialist LB unless one leaves.

They absofuckinglutely wouldnt, youre correct IMO
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:22:32 pm
Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:10:01 pm
Robbo has a year and half left on his contract and Tsimikas has 2 and a half. Rightly or wrongly, I don't think our model would hand out a contract to another senior specialist LB unless one leaves.

I'm not sure Robbo deserves a new contract at the moment either.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:24:50 pm
Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:22:32 pm
I'm not sure Robbo deserves a new contract at the moment either.

I think no chance Robbo will get a new contract. I think he either gets sold for a fee this summer or leaves on a free next summer.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:26:53 pm
Knight on Today at 12:11:04 pm
Do the other forwards apart from Salah and Jota (when fit?) contribute enough in terms of goals and assists?
Will Salah sign and if not what do we with the forward line?
Is Tsimikas good enough to take over from Robbo given Robbo is slowing down? (a position which is gaining some consensus on here I reckon).
Will VVD sign and even if he does do we need another CB?
Will Trent sign and if not (I'm pretty sure not) who replaces him? Is Bradley up to it, both in terms of quality and robustness?
Have our needs in CM changed with the emergence of Grav as the 6, and if so who do we target to share minutes with the 4 players Slot is willing to play for 3 positions?
What happens to Quansah, Gomez, Endo, Elliot, Morton and Chiesa? All players seemingly unfancied by Slot.

Lots and lots of questions. Lots to do.

Answers to all these questions and more, will be provided in next week's episode of Soap..
Doo, Doo-doo doo, doo-doo-dee-doo
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:26:58 pm
I dont think we do anything with LB this summer, well have too much work to do. I reckon Robertson leaves on a free back to Scotland next summer; Tsimikas either becomes undisputed first choice next summer or we sign a very young guy.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,789
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:34:17 pm
Is there any players out there that profile similar to Gravenberch. Against Fulham when down to 10 and against Forest 2nd half Slot played Gravenberch in a hybrid CB/CDM role so was a back 3 in possession. Cruyff used to do that with Ajax and Barcelona.  Pep with Stones.  I cant think of any similar type players.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:35:15 pm
killer-heels on Today at 11:59:56 am
I think quietly we have a lot of business we need to do. Id start this month with a midfielder and defender.
Id love for us to show intent and sign players this window  but I dont see it and its obvious Slot not asking for anybody
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:36:26 pm
rocco on Today at 12:35:15 pm
Id love for us to show intent and sign players this window  but I dont see it and its obvious Slot not asking for anybody

Whats Slot not asking for anyone based on?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:37:36 pm
RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:36:26 pm
Whats Slot not asking for anyone based on?

After the Forest game he said along the lines we dont need additions we have enough on the  bench to change things
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:38:36 pm
rocco on Today at 12:37:36 pm
After the Forest game he said along the lines we dont need additions we have enough on the  bench to change things
Cheers, I havent seen that

Ill have a look
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:40:05 pm
✅ Our Story: Alphonso Davies' agent will leave Munich tomorrow
❇️ there's still no agreement over a new deal with @FCBayern
❇️ The Agent Nick Househ wants to make meetings with Real Madrid, FC Liverpool, Manchester City and United

https://xcancel.com/cfbayern/status/1879868624405688717?s=46
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:42:21 pm
RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:38:36 pm
Cheers, I havent seen that

Ill have a look

Found this but thought I heared it a bit different

"I think you saw today again that I can still strengthen the team or impact the game with the substitutes I have on the bench. Not for the first time this season, these players have helped us, that I could bring in. If you look at today, like I said, I couldnt have asked for more.

Think he might have been asked about additions coming in and that was his reply ?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:42:31 pm
How is his defending at the back post?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:47:25 pm
Caston on Today at 12:40:05 pm
✅ Our Story: Alphonso Davies' agent will leave Munich tomorrow
❇️ there's still no agreement over a new deal with @FCBayern
❇️ The Agent Nick Househ wants to make meetings with Real Madrid, FC Liverpool, Manchester City and United

https://xcancel.com/cfbayern/status/1879868624405688717?s=46

Sounds like the Earling Haaland tour a few seasons ago. He is wasting his time visiting us because we are not paying him the money he will demand.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:55:13 pm
RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:38:36 pm
Cheers, I havent seen that

Ill have a look

Jurgen said the same then we signed Melo

His majesty said your namesake wouldn't be leaving the club, but off he went to Germany.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:56:07 pm
killer-heels on Today at 12:47:25 pm
Sounds like the Earling Haaland tour a few seasons ago. He is wasting his time visiting us because we are not paying him the money he will demand.

Not forgetting the fact that he's going to Madrid, which (like Trent) is why he's run down his contract. Maximise his own income, looks better on the Madrid balance books, and fucks over a big European rival.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:58:02 pm
Woohooo, is something actually happening?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:58:48 pm
DonkeyWan on Today at 12:58:02 pm
Woohooo, is something actually happening?

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #2713 on: Today at 01:00:06 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:58:02 pm
Woohooo, is something actually happening?

Why would you say that


No
