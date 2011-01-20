Anyone suggesting we dont need Zubimendi is mad, hes an excellent player and hed have been an outstanding pivot and defensive midfielder for us. Fair fucks to Arsenal for keeping their interest alive after him rejecting them previously. Rice and Zubimendi should be a granite midfield for them, Zubimendis the perfect anchor to allow Rice to press high. Theyre a team full of pessimistic players now, itll be interesting to see where the goals and creativity come from as their full backs are blunt and their attack is incredibly one dimensional. But theyll have, in fairness, a very solid foundation.



We have to find someone at that level, especially if Trent leaves as is *currently* expected. Were probably going to have to switch to a more traditional full back when he moves on, or at least a considerably lesser version of Trents skillset, for me itll put much more responsibility on the deepest midfielders and centre backs to progress the ball and decipher the press. Trents been a cheat code for this side and allowed us to have different profiles in midfield that havent had to be world class distributors (theyve still been good), it was said about the summer that Slot wanted a constructive player over a destructive player, well one of the best constructive players in the world has just joined a rival so itll be intriguing to see what direction we go in now.