Anyone suggesting we dont need Zubimendi is mad, hes an excellent player and hed have been an outstanding pivot and defensive midfielder for us. Fair fucks to Arsenal for keeping their interest alive after him rejecting them previously. Rice and Zubimendi should be a granite midfield for them, Zubimendis the perfect anchor to allow Rice to press high. Theyre a team full of pessimistic players now, itll be interesting to see where the goals and creativity come from as their full backs are blunt and their attack is incredibly one dimensional. But theyll have, in fairness, a very solid foundation.
We have to find someone at that level, especially if Trent leaves as is *currently* expected. Were probably going to have to switch to a more traditional full back when he moves on, or at least a considerably lesser version of Trents skillset, for me itll put much more responsibility on the deepest midfielders and centre backs to progress the ball and decipher the press. Trents been a cheat code for this side and allowed us to have different profiles in midfield that havent had to be world class distributors (theyve still been good), it was said about the summer that Slot wanted a constructive player over a destructive player, well one of the best constructive players in the world has just joined a rival so itll be intriguing to see what direction we go in now.