« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67] 68   Go Down

Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 98513 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2640 on: Today at 01:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:48:49 pm
Why are people losing their heads about Arsenal potentially signing a player that doesnt want to play for us ?

People are wondering about the lack of activity on any front from our management team. We've swallowed all manner of stories explaining this lack, with the promise that they know what they're doing and we'll be seeing the plan soon, but there's little evidence of that and plenty of evidence against. As people keep asking, what does Richard Hughes do?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,376
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2641 on: Today at 01:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:55:52 pm
Its currently January and not the summer.

Do you want someone here who isnt sure about joining ?

Wasn't John Barnes in two minds about joining (coincidentally the other team being Arsenal)? Who cares as long as they sign and are boss?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2642 on: Today at 01:59:21 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:58:23 pm
Wasn't John Barnes in two minds about joining (coincidentally the other team being Arsenal)? Who cares as long as they sign and are boss?

Andy Goram was in two minds about joining Rangers.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,626
  • RedOrDead
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2643 on: Today at 01:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:55:52 pm
Its currently January and not the summer.

Do you want someone here who isnt sure about joining ?

No we should have moved on to plan B. He didnt want to join there. Surely theres a player out there who the nerds could have plucked out their database that profiles to what slot is looking in that engine room
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,419
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2644 on: Today at 01:59:42 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:52:24 pm
All hail FSG. Bestest of the best 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

No one's saying that either are they? The mods have also asked for the FSG shite to be kept out of the thread so maybe listen to them?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,347
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2645 on: Today at 02:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:57:56 pm
People are wondering about the lack of activity on any front from our management team. We've swallowed all manner of stories explaining this lack, with the promise that they know what they're doing and we'll be seeing the plan soon, but there's little evidence of that and plenty of evidence against. As people keep asking, what does Richard Hughes do?

Isn't the fact they aren't "panic" buying a clear indicator they have a plan in place and aren't for deviating.

Like it or not and ignoring how we got to this point I'd imagine a huge part of our summer plans are waiting on the contract renewals being sorted one way or another. For example if Salah leaves do you replace him like for like or do you bring in someone who has defensive contribution and change your 9 to be the focal point of the attack?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,627
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2646 on: Today at 02:00:28 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:35:04 pm
Loads of these players are drawn to London. No idea why, it's an absolute shithole.

London is a great place to live if you're loaded and on a massive salary. Shite if you're not (nowadays).

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,376
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 02:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:00:28 pm
London is a great place to live if you're loaded. Shite if you're not (nowadays).



London is the capital. I'm sure most people are drawn to the capital of which ever country you live.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2648 on: Today at 02:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:00:13 pm
Isn't the fact they aren't "panic" buying a clear indicator they have a plan in place and aren't for deviating.

Like it or not and ignoring how we got to this point I'd imagine a huge part of our summer plans are waiting on the contract renewals being sorted one way or another. For example if Salah leaves do you replace him like for like or do you bring in someone who has defensive contribution and change your 9 to be the focal point of the attack?

We're not just looking at incomings though. Also possible outgoings, namely the Big Three. What's happening?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,038
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2649 on: Today at 02:02:43 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:35:04 pm
Loads of these players are drawn to London. No idea why, it's an absolute shithole.

Let him go to London. Guarantee he'll either be mugged or not appreciated.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,404
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2650 on: Today at 02:03:22 pm »
I just fear that, fist game after the window 'slams shut', Grav gets an injury.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,627
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2651 on: Today at 02:04:55 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:01:51 pm
London is the capital. I'm sure most people are drawn to the capital of which ever country you live.

Although the Manchester clubs never have a problem attracting players or a need to hide behind "but London" for why they can never get a fucking deal over the line. We had all this shite with Rodgers and Ayre. Klopp came in and we could actually attract players again. Last few years it's slipped back to missing out most of the time.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,376
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2652 on: Today at 02:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:03:22 pm
I just fear that, fist game after the window 'slams shut', Grav gets an injury.




I read 'fist' and then injury.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,091
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2653 on: Today at 02:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:03:22 pm
I just fear that, fist game after the window 'slams shut', Grav gets an injury.



And if the player is signing in the summer, it makes your point redundant
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,067
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2654 on: Today at 02:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:00:13 pm
Isn't the fact they aren't "panic" buying a clear indicator they have a plan in place and aren't for deviating.

Like it or not and ignoring how we got to this point I'd imagine a huge part of our summer plans are waiting on the contract renewals being sorted one way or another. For example if Salah leaves do you replace him like for like or do you bring in someone who has defensive contribution and change your 9 to be the focal point of the attack?

I mean....sure.... so sort the contracts then.... too easy?!
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,698
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2655 on: Today at 02:08:32 pm »
I can sort of see the appeal with London to foreign players and their partners, but like has been said, not being London cant really be that much of a limiting factor.

Most of our squad dont live in Liverpool. Our world class Scouser even lives in the Great Manchester part of Cheshire.

Theres plenty of lovely areas less than an hours commute from town, and the training ground is easily accessible off the M57.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online ByrdmanLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2656 on: Today at 02:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:00:13 pm
Isn't the fact they aren't "panic" buying a clear indicator they have a plan in place and aren't for deviating.

Like it or not and ignoring how we got to this point I'd imagine a huge part of our summer plans are waiting on the contract renewals being sorted one way or another. For example if Salah leaves do you replace him like for like or do you bring in someone who has defensive contribution and change your 9 to be the focal point of the attack?

I understand where your coming from, but would it not be more intelligent to get the replacements before the others leave? The Diaz Transfer for example was perfect timing. We got him in the winter and then in the summer, Mane could leave without any issues.

Lets say all of the big 3 leave, then every club we are trying to deal with will know we are desperate and they will try to rinse us.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,347
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2657 on: Today at 02:10:59 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 02:09:09 pm
I understand where your coming from, but would it not be more intelligent to get the replacements before the others leave? The Diaz Transfer for example was perfect timing. We got him in the winter and then in the summer, Mane could leave without any issues.

Lets say all of the big 3 leave, then every club we are trying to deal with will know we are desperate and they will try to rinse us.

I'm really fucking hoping all three stay! But yes line up their replacements now for the summer, maybe we are.

We clearly are working as seen by the Greek lads transfer.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,776
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2658 on: Today at 02:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:03:22 pm
I just fear that, fist game after the window 'slams shut', Grav gets an injury.

If Hughes doesnt want to sign any players because he is delighted with the squad and the depth we have (and more importantly is enjoying it).  Could he then manage to get a few of our players contracts re-newed.  Is that being too negative to ask for that?  I know contracts are complicated yada yada.. but time is running out
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,798
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2659 on: Today at 02:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:00:13 pm
Isn't the fact they aren't "panic" buying a clear indicator they have a plan in place and aren't for deviating.

Like it or not and ignoring how we got to this point I'd imagine a huge part of our summer plans are waiting on the contract renewals being sorted one way or another. For example if Salah leaves do you replace him like for like or do you bring in someone who has defensive contribution and change your 9 to be the focal point of the attack?

they panic bought chiesa didnt they?
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2660 on: Today at 02:11:54 pm »
I think people crying, screaming, making up fan fiction about what happened, because Zubimendi isn't signing, are reacting over the top.

However there is no excuse for us not signing a midfielder and not signing some of the lads onto a new contract.

Hughes so far is very bad at his job. Very bad. But not for the made up reasons people are saying (like he got played by Zubimendi and Arsenal, that's literally all in your head), but rather for not doing what he was meant to do - identifying and signing players, and sorting out the contract. He hasn't done that which makes his tenure at the job so far really pretty awful.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,182
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2661 on: Today at 02:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:02:43 pm
Let him go to London. Guarantee he'll either be mugged or not appreciated.

I normally cut holes into my pockets so if I am getting mugged, at least I'm also appreciated.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2662 on: Today at 02:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:11:31 pm
they panic bought chiesa didnt they?

....no
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,347
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2663 on: Today at 02:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:11:31 pm
they panic bought chiesa didnt they?

Did they? Gravenberch was signed at the end of the window just the same, no panic, long term planning.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,625
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2664 on: Today at 02:17:21 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:54:16 pm
Not bothered about Zubimendi.

Begs the question though, does Richard Hughes do anything?
Don't think he will sign anyone, UNLESS the boss wants someone.
His track record won't be decided by how many signings he makes(mostly), only whether they've worked out and for that- we need to wait until Slot has his say, and after some work on the pitch.

You could argue the contract-situation is a concenrn, but I won't really put that down at Hughes' feet alone. I think a lot of that is influenced by Klopp's departure as well as the age of the players, as well as the wage-demands/structure, which I don't think Hughes has much say in.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:20:28 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,698
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2665 on: Today at 02:17:54 pm »
Chiesa never struck me as a panic buy, but it did strike me that the team were very smug and self-congratulatory about it, despite it so far having been a largely pointless signing (and I do like him and hope he can comes good).

It stunk of heres a player weve tracked and at one time we valued him at £50m, so lets take the chance whilst hes cheap that he becomes that £50m player again, arent we brilliant.

Gravenberch too seemed opportunistic and lucky as opposed to the outcome of long term planning, well executed. Hed gone to Bayern and at that stage, essentially the chance to sign him was gone. It just so happened it didnt work under successive managers which presented an opportunity. Im struggling to think of the last high profile signing that did seem to be the outcome of long term planning, maybe Gakpo? Hard to say Macca or Dom when neither wouldve likely been purchased had Henderson or Fabinho not dropped off.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:22:08 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,951
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2666 on: Today at 02:19:42 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:10:59 pm
I'm really fucking hoping all three stay! But yes line up their replacements now for the summer, maybe we are.

We clearly are working as seen by the Greek lads transfer.

Thats going to be one hell of a mad window if all 3 go. Imagine if Gomez and Darwin go as well. That left back signing will be the very last thing we get around to doing.

Maybe thats what we should do, win the league, then flog most of our best players. Then we can finally answer the question as to whether Hughes and co are actually good at their job.

If we win the league though, does it matter if we are shit next season?
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,776
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2667 on: Today at 02:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:02:43 pm
Let him go to London. Guarantee he'll either be mugged or not appreciated.

I thought Zubi loved the mountains and countryside in Northern Spain.  Isnt London the opposite funny fellas these footballers.  Is it the new Arsenal dog or Arteta's funny jokes he likes? 
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,809
  • YNWA
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2668 on: Today at 02:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:03:22 pm
I just fear that, fist game after the window 'slams shut', Grav gets an injury.

People worry about a Van Dijk/Gravenberch/Salah injury as if it wouldn't still be devastating even if we had more depth. It would still be a massive gaping hole in how we play if any of them weren't available no matter who had been brought in, because you simply cannot replace them.

Is the fall off from Gravenberch to Zubimendi really that much better than the fall off from Gravenberch to Jones? The lad we already have who'd just be moved alongside Mac Allister. £50m fee and £200k a week better?

You're missing Gravenberch either way. So the real conversation is Jones vs Zubimendi (or equivalent).
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2669 on: Today at 02:21:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:19:42 pm
Thats going to be one hell of a mad window if all 3 go. Imagine if Gomez and Darwin go as well. That left back signing will be the very last thing we get around to doing.

Maybe thats what we should do, win the league, then flog most of our best players. Then we can finally answer the question as to whether Hughes and co are actually good at their job.

If we win the league though, does it matter if we are shit next season?

Yes it very much does. We have an opportunity to build something off the back of a win, to turn round and be like "We got our one" is small time shit
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,951
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2670 on: Today at 02:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:21:24 pm
Yes it very much does. We have an opportunity to build something off the back of a win, to turn round and be like "We got our one" is small time shit

Yeah but I will have given birth by then with a promise of no more kids, I would have gone on holiday (my first for years) and we would have won the league. More importantly, I would be able to drink loads.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,698
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2671 on: Today at 02:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:21:24 pm
Yes it very much does. We have an opportunity to build something off the back of a win, to turn round and be like "We got our one" is small time shit
Which was why the inactivity after 19/20 was so annoying. If weve learnt - or shouldve - from the great LFC managers, and Ferguson, you build from a position of strength and you refresh from a position of strength.

Very little evidence that Hughes is achieving the brief right now. Might change if we announce some renewals but even so.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online lorenzo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 928
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2672 on: Today at 02:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:02:43 pm
Let him go to London. Guarantee he'll either be mugged or not appreciated.
Jesus.... I suppose you can say at least he won't face racist riots, being foreigner....

See how stupid that sounds :wave

Punch up not down.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,625
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2673 on: Today at 02:25:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:22:54 pm
Yeah but I will have given birth by then with a promise of no more kids, I would have gone on holiday (my first for years) and we would have won the league. More importantly, I would be able to drink loads.
Killerheels.. ;D

Watch out for 2nd Season Syndrome! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,798
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2674 on: Today at 02:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:24:16 pm
Which was why the inactivity after 19/20 was so annoying. If weve learnt - or shouldve - from the great LFC managers, and Ferguson, you build from a position of strength and you refresh from a position of strength.

Very little evidence that Hughes is achieving the brief right now. Might change if we announce some renewals but even so.

perhaps Hughes brief is to spend as little as possible whilst keeping us in the champions league
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 975
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2675 on: Today at 02:31:30 pm »
He's turned Arsenal down before.

Rather than suddenly being seduced by playing under the Spanish Pulis, it seems pretty sensible that what has happened is he's had another one of his great changes of heart but the choices have narrowed....to Arsenal, or stay at Sociedad.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,023
  • Pop n crisp
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2676 on: Today at 02:32:57 pm »
Anyone suggesting we dont need Zubimendi is mad, hes an excellent player and hed have been an outstanding pivot and defensive midfielder for us. Fair fucks to Arsenal for keeping their interest alive after him rejecting them previously. Rice and Zubimendi should be a granite midfield for them, Zubimendis the perfect anchor to allow Rice to press high. Theyre a team full of pessimistic players now, itll be interesting to see where the goals and creativity come from as their full backs are blunt and their attack is incredibly one dimensional. But theyll have, in fairness, a very solid foundation.

We have to find someone at that level, especially if Trent leaves as is *currently* expected. Were probably going to have to switch to a more traditional full back when he moves on, or at least a considerably lesser version of Trents skillset, for me itll put much more responsibility on the deepest midfielders and centre backs to progress the ball and decipher the press. Trents been a cheat code for this side and allowed us to have different profiles in midfield that havent had to be world class distributors (theyve still been good), it was said about the summer that Slot wanted a constructive player over a destructive player, well one of the best constructive players in the world has just joined a rival so itll be intriguing to see what direction we go in now.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:35:17 pm by Garlic Red »
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,194
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2677 on: Today at 02:34:09 pm »
Top of the league, best team in Europe, FSG in the dock again. Gotta love the trasnsfer thread.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,951
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2678 on: Today at 02:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:29:10 pm
perhaps Hughes’ brief is to spend as little as possible whilst keeping us in the champions league

Its not anything as cynical as that.

If there is a criticism of this transfer team then mine would be, based on as little we have to go on, that we are incredibly picky on players and almost seem far too wedded to an idea or principle. Lets have it right, Klopp was frustrated by that approach and about the perfect player, which is probably why the likes of Ward got ousted and the club allowed him and Jorg the opportunity to sign who they wanted (within reason).
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,615
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2679 on: Today at 02:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:48:49 pm
Why are people losing their heads about Arsenal potentially signing a player that doesnt want to play for us ?

No-one is, stop talking shite. People can asks questions without you assuming they're hysterical. You'll ask the same question over and over to try to get a reaction while you add nothing of substance.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67] 68   Go Up
« previous next »
 