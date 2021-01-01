Ornstein has said that Arsenal "reinvigorated" their interest in Zubimendi while signing Merino. At that time we were briefing that the deal was all but done and that we had got our man. Looks like Arsenal told Zubi to wait for a year and they would come back in for him - Hughes has been badly played by Zubi's team and Arsenal there, and ends up looking a bit foolish.



We bang on about having specific targets, and how only this specific player can improve our team, and then we fail to do the deal. You can't have it both ways. If you have a very particular, pre-defined, narrow or inflexible set of targets in mind then you need to go and get them, because our approach means there is no alternative.



A cynic might argue that FSG deliberately appointed a guy who is not a great deal-maker in order to avoid spending. "Ah well, Ritchie won't get the deals done for the tiny number of targets we have so ch-ching!"



Let's look at the evidence:

Against:

- Signed a player no other club wanted who never plays

- Signed a goalkeeper we don't need who can't play for us this season and probably won't play next season

- Failed to sign our key target in the Summer

- Has failed to sign any of three of our most important players to new contracts

- Still no new deals for other important players like Konate and Diaz whose contracts need to be renewed ASAP



For:

- Signed Quansah to a new deal

- Is relaxed and will continue to be opportunistic