As long as we do strengthen I'm the same. But we're not going to (ignoring the potential young Greek lad we're monitoring)

This for me. Missing out on him is one thing, not strengthening our midfield at all is problematic.

Its to sign him in the summer isn't it? How can you possibly bemoan us not signing someone in a transfer window that doesn't even open for another six months?  ;D

Not bothered about Zubimendi.

Begs the question though, does Richard Hughes do anything?

He is still dining out on the Quansah contract.
Hard to read anything into the Zubimendi thing. Maybe we were still interested but he preferred Arsenal - they've got a Spanish manager and we know players do seem to like London. Maybe we were pissed off last summer and decided not to move for him even if he showed interest. Maybe what we want in midfield has shifted given what Slot has seen from Gravenberch.
He is still dining out on the Quansah contract.
A good portion of RAWK couldve gotten that over the line.
Ornstein has said that Arsenal "reinvigorated" their interest in Zubimendi while signing Merino. At that time we were briefing that the deal was all but done and that we had got our man. Looks like Arsenal told Zubi to wait for a year and they would come back in for him - Hughes has been badly played by Zubi's team and Arsenal there, and ends up looking a bit foolish.

We bang on about having specific targets, and how only this specific player can improve our team, and then we fail to do the deal. You can't have it both ways. If you have a very particular, pre-defined, narrow or inflexible set of targets in mind then you need to go and get them, because our approach means there is no alternative.

A cynic might argue that FSG deliberately appointed a guy who is not a great deal-maker in order to avoid spending. "Ah well, Ritchie won't get the deals done for the tiny number of targets we have so ch-ching!"

Let's look at the evidence:
Against:
- Signed a player no other club wanted who never plays
- Signed a goalkeeper we don't need who can't play for us this season and probably won't play next season
- Failed to sign our key target in the Summer
- Has failed to sign any of three of our most important players to new contracts
- Still no new deals for other important players like Konate and Diaz whose contracts need to be renewed ASAP

For:
- Signed Quansah to a new deal
- Is relaxed and will continue to be opportunistic
Hard to read anything into the Zubimendi thing. Maybe we were still interested but he preferred Arsenal - they've got a Spanish manager and we know players do seem to like London. Maybe we were pissed off last summer and decided not to move for him even if he showed interest. Maybe what we want in midfield has shifted given what Slot has seen from Gravenberch.
We have better at home but it does beg the same question.

Zubimendi was the "right" midfielder and it was him or nothing which was the justification for inaction. Personally, I see it as a long running joke and I can only laugh.
Loads of these players are drawn to London. No idea why, it's an absolute shithole.

Hmmm Liverpool is a great city, but it also has its fair share of shitholes. London is a global city, pretty obvious why it holds appeal for many people.
Not bothered about Zubimendi.

Begs the question though, does Richard Hughes do anything?
+
If he goes to Arsenal, I wonder how the Suits sycophants spin it.
A cynic might argue that FSG deliberately appointed a guy who is not a great deal-maker in order to avoid spending.

I think you'd have to be a manic depressive to hold this view, let alone a cynic.

Whatever the club generates has always been available to spend on new players. The problem here won't be the willingness to spend, but whether our transfer approach is too inflexible. You could argue that both ways.
If you narrow your options down to 1 guy and he rejects you claiming hes in love with his home city only to see him joyfully agree to join a different team 6 months later it will generate questions as much as some posters will not like that. When combined with the contracts fiasco, Hughes competency, persuasive abilities, delusion and acumen are all in question. Hes got a lot to prove already and hed want to be starting very soon.
