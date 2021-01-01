« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 94215 times)

Online upthereds95

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2480 on: Today at 09:23:28 am »
If we can get anything close to the money we paid for nunez we should bite whoevers daft enough to buy him hands off. We have four players who can play up front better than him and could use the money to bring in a replacement this month if need be.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,359
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2481 on: Today at 09:24:18 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:22:19 am
We can miss his work rate when he's out as well, Mo values him.

It's probably time to cut him loose in the summer if we can get a good fee, but there's still a hope he can get a run of goals in the run in. He's a confidence player..if we can get his confidence up. Problem is he's too emotional.


I have no problem with thanking Nunez for his service and moving him on in the summer but January is no that time and certainly not if he isnt going to be replaced.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,870
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2482 on: Today at 09:31:11 am »
You'd be mad to turn down £70 million for Nunez.

I'm sure there would be a queue of us to drive him to the airport.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2483 on: Today at 09:32:30 am »
On Darwin - for me the big red flag is that his underlying numbers have dropped massively under Slot. His per 90 for non-penalty expected goals and assists is down at 0.41 (by comparison it was 0.95 last season and 0.90 the season before!)

Obviously he'll be told to play differently by Slot, but he's contributing significantly less than the other main forwards. Mo is at 1.10 (lol), Jota is at 0.76, Diaz is 0.58 and Gakpo is 0.57.

And yes, maybe Slot's system prioritises goals from the wide players to the detriment of the central attacker, but the comparison to Jota isn't a kind one. So the question is whether, workrate aside, he's contributing nearly enough in the eyes of Slot, Hughes and Edwards.

On selling him this month. For me, it's only if he's being replaced by an elite attacker otherwise it's a huge risk. He may not be at the level of Salah, Jota, Diaz and Gakpo this season, but he's shown he can at least make a solid enough contribution.
Logged

Online L.Suarez

  • Just a quick reminder that I'm a dickhead.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 845
  • When there snow hope, support.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2484 on: Today at 09:33:22 am »
No way someone is willing to offer 70 mil £ right now for Nunez, even the Saudis. Also it really doesn't make much sense for us to move him in the winter. Probably just some journos using the fact he's out of the squad for tonight game so they can get clicks.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,691
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 09:38:01 am »
I think theres something in the Darwin rumours but I dont think weve received a £70m bid, because Im quite certain that theres a hand snapped off in that instance.

I like Darwin, Ive backed him, but its getting to the stage where youre seriously questioning whether its going to happen. The frustrating thing is that I know it can happen for him, somewhere, Im just not sure it can happen on our pitch.

For him personally, Saudi would be a dreadful move. He needs to try and engineer a move to a top Italian club or Atleti.

The situation is; if youre getting bids that essentially replace the money spent on Nunez, even in January, even in a title race, you take that money, but you absolutely have to reinvest it immediately in a forward. You either try and pry David out of Lille a few months early for a reduced fee, or take a risk on a younger emerging forward who can contribute immediately, like Guessand or Ekitike. Other option is go heavy on someone like Lautaro, but thats FM talk.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online proudred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,520
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2486 on: Today at 09:38:44 am »
70 mill for nunez doubt if the news is true. Is the guy reliable ?
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,691
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2487 on: Today at 09:43:48 am »
Quote from: proudred on Today at 09:38:44 am
70 mill for nunez doubt if the news is true. Is the guy reliable ?
Romano has said theres definite interest, make of that what you will. Al-Hilal have been named as the bidder but Im not sure I can see it.

I also just am unsure about the capacity to multi-task and plate spin in the new structure, so them taking on having to add a new striker whilst potentially exploring other deals whilst trying to tie up contracts does make me raise my eyebrow. I know that sounds ridiculous to say of the set up, but until they prove otherwise
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Oh Campione

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2488 on: Today at 09:47:42 am »
Quote from: proudred on Today at 09:38:44 am
70 mill for nunez doubt if the news is true. Is the guy reliable ?

No - I'm surprised it is getting so much traction

Sam has always been a good poster on tactics and the like but never had any inside information on transfers before
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,520
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2489 on: Today at 09:48:57 am »
Can't see it this January. For us, he's trying hard and taking minutes of the other more clinical forwards, and I reckon he still has some important goals in him in CL and League games for us.

For him, at his age, he jacks in a title race and a promising Champions League campaign to play in front of 120 men and 3 goats in a farmer's corrupt-AF league in Saudi?

I think he'll be sold in the summer, and I hope for him he lands an Iberian club, of decent quality.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2490 on: Today at 09:55:03 am »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 08:31:55 am
Ole Gunner Solskaer (excuse spelling)

Let's say we're in the CL final and Salah is injured and Jota suspended. We'd need/want Darwin. Unless there is a cast iron guarantee we replace him, zero point in selling this January. Summer = fine   

I would rather play Elliott Diaz Cakpo if the problem happened as you suggest.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2491 on: Today at 09:55:35 am »
I dont believe this nonsense we turned down 70m. No chance.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,701
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2492 on: Today at 09:56:28 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:55:03 am
I would rather play Elliott Diaz Cakpo if the problem happened as you suggest.

Played pretty good against Real and Bayer
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,359
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2493 on: Today at 09:57:17 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:48:57 am
Can't see it this January. For us, he's trying hard and taking minutes of the other more clinical forwards, and I reckon he still has some important goals in him in CL and League games for us.

For him, at his age, he jacks in a title race and a promising Champions League campaign to play in front of 120 men and 3 goats in a farmer's corrupt-AF league in Saudi?

I think he'll be sold in the summer, and I hope for him he lands an Iberian club, of decent quality.

I was watching the Forest away game last season and we huffed and puffed and it was only when Nunez came on that we started to make genuine chances. Because regardless of how fans and rival fans view Nunez the opposition defenders cant ignore him as an irrelevance so he either creates space for others as defenders are drawn to him or he creates chances for himself out of nothing. The last second winner was brilliant.

Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,772
  • JFT96.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2494 on: Today at 09:58:48 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:47:45 am
I saw Darwins burst of pace literally just at the weekend to create the assist for Jota.

He was up against league 2 defenders. And he still couldn't score with a couple of golden chances against them. Using one example of him using his pace when it was against Accrington Stanley really tells a story in itself. Gerry's right, he doesn't seem as quick anymore or at least certainly not as quick as when we bought him. He doesn't use his size at all and is often bullied by centre halves, and that speed and directness that has been a weapon isn't used as much any more.


I was never up for getting rid of him and I'm happy to have him around as an option while fighting on 4 fronts still but if we can recoup anything near to what we paid and get a replacement in (not necessarily like-for-like but another forward) then we absolutely should.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,520
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2495 on: Today at 10:00:25 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:55:35 am
I dont believe this nonsense we turned down 70m. No chance.

But also, "Hi Darwin, we really like you and your hair is looking great today, and erm, btw, can I show you this brochure of Saudi Arabia?"
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,179
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2496 on: Today at 10:00:50 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:57:17 am
I was watching the Forest away game last season and we huffed and puffed and it was only when Nunez came on that we started to make genuine chances. Because regardless of how fans and rival fans view Nunez the opposition defenders cant ignore him as an irrelevance so he either creates space for others as defenders are drawn to him or he creates chances for himself out of nothing. The last second winner was brilliant.



That moment really felt like it would catapult him to another level. Sadly, his output and form have significantly declined since then.

I'd still rather have him in the squad then have the money at this point in times as there's absolutely no chance it gets reinvested in January.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 