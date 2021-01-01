I think theres something in the Darwin rumours but I dont think weve received a £70m bid, because Im quite certain that theres a hand snapped off in that instance.



I like Darwin, Ive backed him, but its getting to the stage where youre seriously questioning whether its going to happen. The frustrating thing is that I know it can happen for him, somewhere, Im just not sure it can happen on our pitch.



For him personally, Saudi would be a dreadful move. He needs to try and engineer a move to a top Italian club or Atleti.



The situation is; if youre getting bids that essentially replace the money spent on Nunez, even in January, even in a title race, you take that money, but you absolutely have to reinvest it immediately in a forward. You either try and pry David out of Lille a few months early for a reduced fee, or take a risk on a younger emerging forward who can contribute immediately, like Guessand or Ekitike. Other option is go heavy on someone like Lautaro, but thats FM talk.