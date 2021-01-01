I wonder if the club thinks Chiesa is ready for more minutes? He might do well filling in across the front line. Maybe Elliot if not Chiesa. Can't see us selling Nunez otherwise. Danns has too little experience for a title/CL run.



Id be absolutely gobsmacked if we felt the solution to selling Darwin was internal. Im a fan of all of the above, but even if Darwins output has been poor this season, hes still had a positive effect on the players around him and given the team a dimension thats been needed at times. Im not saying we have to replace his skillset if he leaves, I think we need a different profile of player, but we at least need to add a player of his level or above to the squad. Banking on Chiesa or Danns is too much of a risk mid-season competing on four fronts.