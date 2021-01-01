« previous next »
ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

wemmick

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2400 on: Today at 04:07:02 am
I wonder if the club thinks Chiesa is ready for more minutes? He might do well filling in across the front line. Maybe Elliot if not Chiesa. Can't see us selling Nunez otherwise. Danns has too little experience for a title/CL run.
Garlic Red

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2401 on: Today at 06:39:04 am
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:55:09 pm
lets not put 2 and 2 together and get 5 - there's currently literally zero indication that no club would be willing to sign him nor that he wants to move to Saudi for money. or that Edwards is the guy negotiating feesyep, it's a summer thing at the earliest for that reason. personally think that he will/does want to go (indications on his social media that he was considering it as recently as last summer).

Nobodys putting 2+2 together, discussing a few possibilities of why he may want to leave. Of course, its just guesswork that he may not be as against the idea as we may think. Money is often one of if not the most important aspect for a good majority of footballers, we shouldnt expect Darwin to be any different.
MD1990

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2402 on: Today at 06:39:31 am
Nunez's workrate is important in our attack with Salah not pressing

would only sell for 90-100m
killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2403 on: Today at 06:44:19 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:39:31 am
Nunez's workrate is important in our attack with Salah not pressing

would only sell for 90-100m

Because of it being January or in general?
MD1990

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2404 on: Today at 06:53:12 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:44:19 am
Because of it being January or in general?
January. I would let him go in the summer.

Think Tel at Bayern could be a good option for us.

Seems Chelsea are in for him
Garlic Red

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2405 on: Today at 06:57:10 am
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:07:02 am
I wonder if the club thinks Chiesa is ready for more minutes? He might do well filling in across the front line. Maybe Elliot if not Chiesa. Can't see us selling Nunez otherwise. Danns has too little experience for a title/CL run.

Id be absolutely gobsmacked if we felt the solution to selling Darwin was internal. Im a fan of all of the above, but even if Darwins output has been poor this season, hes still had a positive effect on the players around him and given the team a dimension thats been needed at times. Im not saying we have to replace his skillset if he leaves, I think we need a different profile of player, but we at least need to add a player of his level or above to the squad. Banking on Chiesa or Danns is too much of a risk mid-season competing on four fronts.
Tepid water

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #2406 on: Today at 06:58:31 am
Its nonsense. We wont be seeking a first team regular without a nailed on replacement.  Which clearly we arent in for.
