We are relying on chiesa getting match fit, jota to atleast play as many as he did in the first half of the season (about 10 games worth) and danns to be able to pick up a few sub minutes. Like it or not, our main central attackers are lucho and diogo and then darwin. He hasnt played that many minutes in the first half of the season under slot where we dont have players to cover.
Is Chiesa going to play as a 9? Because that's the position we would need.
You also say we only need Jota to do 10 games worth of minutes for the rest of the season, so do you think having Diaz who isn't a 9, and Danns who has literally just turned 18, as you options as a forward, is clever when going for a title?
Also you say he hasn't had a lot of minues - Nunez has played the equivalent of 15 games out of 26 so far this season.
If, as you say, we only need Jota to play the equivalent of 10 games, it means we need Diaz and Danns to play the equivalent of at least15 games extra from what they already did.
Either Danns takes the bulk of that, or Diaz plays an obscene amount of football.
There is so much to play and so much to play for, not getting a replacement in and making do with an unreliable injury risk, a winger, and a teenager, is an unreasonable decision to take