First off, I am not saying we should absolutely try to sell Darwin. To your point, my argument is simply that if we do sell him because the offer is good given his situation, a replacement in this window would not be an absolute necessity. I'd rather we use that money in shoring up the midfield or defense. I agree there arent that many quality no.9s out there right now, which is all the more reason to not panic buy.



Darwin has a lot of good attributes, but there's far too much rawness still to his game and he is 25 and has 2 and a half years since he got here. At some point you have to think about whether the issue is that he is not talented enough or whether this isnt the right system for his talents. I still have a small hope that he turns things around but it diminishes with every game. He is a 75 million pound striker (again, not his fault) and that is massive investment for a club like ours for someone that has been given time, patience, support. At some point, you need to think about where you draw the line.



I think its partly that hes suffered from the change in system - his form this campaign has been like night and day compared to last season when for me he was our 2nd best attacker (honestly think people got way too fixated on some of the misses and it caused people to ignore that he was scoring or assisting nearly every week for 2/3rd of the season before the whole team fell of a cliff at the end). Frankly despite scoring at a better rate, Jota hasnt looked that great this season either. I dont think were particularly set up to use his strengths. I do also think there is a mentality weakness in there - at no point in his career here has he looked particularly confident and he seems very vulnerable to the noise/pressure around him. Id like to keep him, but I see the logic to sell, and if we can get a decent chunk of our money back (which I personally doubt) it may be better to part ways.Couldnt disagree more about not needing to replace him though. Theres little to no evidence Chiesa is fit enough to play substantial minutes, and when Jota gets injured again (and it is when, not if) wed basically be playing the same 3 senior players every 3 days for the rest of the season, which will significantly impact their levels.It feels like people didnt watch last season when the players hit an absolute brick wall in terms of fatigue and our season unravelled in about 3 weeks - this year we have more games, a smaller squad, and Slot trusts fewer of them than Klopp did. All those same players played international football and had no time off in the summer, many are being rotated less this season because were in CL not EL, and personally I think its only a matter of time before we start to creak (if we havent already). We should be adding first team players this month as a matter of priority, not selling them.