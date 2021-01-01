« previous next »
If anyone thinks Danns is a better option than Nunez right now then theyll be the type of person that will turn on Danns the first time he has an average game.


So so true
We shouldnt be selling Darwin unless he really wants to go and even then there would have to be a replacement lined up.
If we sell Nunez it would be astronomically stupid to not replace him, and I don't mean with a 19 year old playing in the German 2nd division.

As much as anything you are going into the rest of the season where we are trying to win everything, hoping that Jota doesn't get injured, or gambling that a team can win the league with 4 wingers and a couple of teenagers as your attacking options

Chiesa has barely had minutes, Jota has only come back from injuries. Danns has played 30 minutes in total. Darwin's started 8 games in the league and 4 games in the champions league at this halfway mark. He hasnt been great in most of them. We have enough cover to absorb his minutes. It wouldnt be a terrible decision to not immediately replace him. I rather want Danns and Chiesa to get more minutes in the second half of the season.
We shouldnt be selling Darwin unless he really wants to go and even then there would have to be a replacement lined up.

For 70m plus. Of course we should be selling him.

Nuts no too. Yes, I know we are in 4 comps but he isnt producing and I would rather us cash in now if we could.
It’s hard to say, what if his agent has been contacting clubs on the continent and — knowing full well Edwards drives a hard price — hasn’t had any interest at the mooted fees. If he did decide he wants to go to Saudi and take huge sums, who can blame him? A lot of South Americans have done similar over the years, I can remember my shock when Chelsea sold Oscar to China during his peak, ultimately it’s up to him to do what’s right for himself and his family. Maybe going back to reunite with a coach that brought the best from him, away from the spotlight and earning dizzying levels of money is enough to make him happy. It’s shite like, I thought he’d go to Spain and do a Forlan, but it’s hard to see any club in Europe giving us what we’d want. United are in a similar situation with Rashford, they’re probably going to loan him out as he’s ruled out a move to Saudi.
lets not put 2 and 2 together and get 5 - there's currently literally zero indication that no club would be willing to sign him nor that he wants to move to Saudi for money. or that Edwards is the guy negotiating fees
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm
We shouldnt be selling Darwin unless he really wants to go and even then there would have to be a replacement lined up.
yep, it's a summer thing at the earliest for that reason. personally think that he will/does want to go (indications on his social media that he was considering it as recently as last summer).

think he'd be wise to prioritise a future move to be a big fish somewhere slightly smaller where there's less pressure on him - being a vardy type of talisman for a counterattacking side
Chiesa has barely had minutes, Jota has only come back from injuries. Danns has played 30 minutes in total. Darwin's started 8 games in the league and 4 games in the champions league at this halfway mark. He hasnt been great in most of them. We have enough cover to absorb his minutes. It wouldnt be a terrible decision to not immediately replace him. I rather want Danns and Chiesa to get more minutes in the second half of the season.

My friend, if we get rid of him now without replacing him we are relying on Jota not getting injured, which he does a lot.

And if he gets injured, where there is a high likelihood of that happening, we either need Gakpo - Diaz - Salah to work every time or else we are relying on the 18 year old who has 7 professional games total.

You say we can spread his minutes around, we'd have 3 people who can be 9's - one made of glass, one who is a winger, and one who is a teenager.

And we are looking to win literally every competition we are in. We aren't doing that with those options for the 9, we'd have to get someone in or it's really bad for our season
If Hughes can get back close to what we paid for Nunez he could try walking on water next!
Take the haircut and reinvest in a better fit and performer. It's to the great credit of both Slot and Nunez that we've tailored our tactics so that he still contributes to the team winning but loading Salah this way in attack is only ever a temporary solution.
Aim to spread the threat, the goals, assists.
If Hughes can get back close to what we paid for Nunez he could try walking on water next!
Take the haircut and reinvest in a better fit and performer. It's to the great credit of both Slot and Nunez that we've tailored our tactics so that he still contributes to the team winning but loading Salah this way in attack is only ever a temporary solution.
Aim to spread the threat, the goals, assists.

If I may ask, why is loading Salah this way a temporary solution while we have Salah.

It seems to me Slot likes playing with a main focal point in his attack, and given that Salah is our best attacker and would not be as good tracking back anymore, that stacking a lot on Salah is exactly the plan. And any such 9 being bought would/should likely play into that (i.e a Cunha or Joao Pedro type signing)
For a club who operate on the basis of spending what we bring in (it's a shame but it's true) the opportunity to recoup what we paid for Nunez would be miraculous and could not be turned down.

We are not the type of club who can simply go out and buy another 80 million striker because our previous one has been a disaster (without moving them on). Being able to break even would be a huge achievement, cult hero or not the guy has been a disaster. We need to make the really big money signings count, and unfortunately he hasn't worked out.
[🟢] BREAKING: Interest in Darwin Nunez from Saudi is genuine. There has been conversations to understand the situation of Darwin Nunez. [@FabrizioRomano]

So the Interest is real. I doubt it's anywhere near £70M but Saudi is probably the only way we recoup a respectable amount for his current value.
For a club who operate on the basis of spending what we bring in (it's a shame but it's true) the opportunity to recoup what we paid for Nunez would be miraculous and could not be turned down.

We are not the type of club who can simply go out and buy another 80 million striker because our previous one has been a disaster (without moving them on). Being able to break even would be a huge achievement, cult hero or not the guy has been a disaster. We need to make the really big money signings count, and unfortunately he hasn't worked out.

But if he does go, I think it would be incredibly, INCREDIBLY stupid to then turn round and say "We are sound for the rest of the season we have Danns"
But if he does go, I think it would be incredibly, INCREDIBLY stupid to then turn round and say "We are sound for the rest of the season we have Danns"

100% agree. In that case you would hope the club have alternatives they are ready to move for quickly
So the Interest is real. I doubt it's anywhere near £70M but Saudi is probably the only way we recoup a respectable amount for his current value.
dunno where he (romano) is supposed to have said this, but he hasn't tweeted anything on nunez.
When people are pretending to be Romano it's sad times.
My evenings journey  :

- pop online and see whats going on in lfc land
- Haha look that dumb anfield watch site has made up another transfer story about us for clicks Christ itll never end
- oh look a couple of the dumbest lfc accounts are taking it seriously
- wait theyre all taking it literally and seriously
- wait more theyre all happy about it
- and Rawk actively want us to sell an outfield player we actually use THIS window
- oh and we werent in for Kvara after all, quel shock
- annnndddddd im out
My friend, if we get rid of him now without replacing him we are relying on Jota not getting injured, which he does a lot.

And if he gets injured, where there is a high likelihood of that happening, we either need Gakpo - Diaz - Salah to work every time or else we are relying on the 18 year old who has 7 professional games total.

You say we can spread his minutes around, we'd have 3 people who can be 9's - one made of glass, one who is a winger, and one who is a teenager.

And we are looking to win literally every competition we are in. We aren't doing that with those options for the 9, we'd have to get someone in or it's really bad for our season

We are relying on chiesa getting match fit, jota to atleast play as many as he did in the first half of the season (about 10 games worth) and danns to be able to pick up a few sub minutes. Like it or not, our main central attackers are lucho and diogo and then darwin. He hasnt played that many minutes in the first half of the season under slot where we dont have players to cover.
My evenings journey  :

- pop online and see whats going on in lfc land
- Haha look that dumb anfield watch site has made up another transfer story about us for clicks Christ itll never end
- oh look a couple of the dumbest lfc accounts are taking it seriously
- wait theyre all taking it literally and seriously
- wait more theyre all happy about it
- and Rawk actively want us to sell an outfield player we actually use THIS window
- oh and we werent in for Kvara after all, quel shock
- annnndddddd im out

don't see anything happening this window, except seemingly Doak may get sold
So the Interest is real. I doubt it's anywhere near £70M but Saudi is probably the only way we recoup a respectable amount for his current value.

That tweet is fake bruv.
If I may ask, why is loading Salah this way a temporary solution while we have Salah.

It seems to me Slot likes playing with a main focal point in his attack, and given that Salah is our best attacker and would not be as good tracking back anymore, that stacking a lot on Salah is exactly the plan. And any such 9 being bought would/should likely play into that (i.e a Cunha or Joao Pedro type signing)

For this season, sure. We make the most of what we have. But the reasoning to take the next step is easy:
Move away from concentrated risk. One injury to  Salah and you have to find out, under match pressure, points at stake whether the rest of the attack can execute their backup plans.
Rather than performing over the season, all shouldering the threat in attack, and knowing you can do it.

Going forward, we can both spread the threat, spread the risk to our attack failing, and improve the defensive aspect post Salah on the right. Whoever we sign centrally has to be for the team at peak, not to complement a 33 year old (next season) in his decline, if he stays.
We are relying on chiesa getting match fit, jota to atleast play as many as he did in the first half of the season (about 10 games worth) and danns to be able to pick up a few sub minutes. Like it or not, our main central attackers are lucho and diogo and then darwin. He hasnt played that many minutes in the first half of the season under slot where we dont have players to cover.

Is Chiesa going to play as a 9? Because that's the position we would need.

You also say we only need Jota to do 10 games worth of minutes for the rest of the season, so do you think having Diaz who isn't a 9, and Danns who has literally just turned 18, as you options as a forward, is clever when going for a title?

Also you say he hasn't had a lot of minues - Nunez has played the equivalent of 15 games out of 26 so far this season.

If, as you say, we only need Jota to play the equivalent of 10 games, it means we need Diaz and Danns to play the equivalent of  at least15 games extra from what they already did.

Either Danns takes the bulk of that, or Diaz plays an obscene amount of football.

There is so much to play and so much to play for, not getting a replacement in and making do with an unreliable injury risk, a winger, and a teenager, is an unreasonable decision to take
For this season, sure. We make the most of what we have. But the reasoning to take the next step is easy:
Move away from concentrated risk. One injury to  Salah and you have to find out, under match pressure, points at stake whether the rest of the attack can execute their backup plans.
Rather than performing over the season, all shouldering the threat in attack, and knowing you can do it.

Going forward, we can both spread the threat, spread the risk to our attack failing, and improve the defensive aspect post Salah on the right. Whoever we sign centrally has to be for the team at peak, not to complement a 33 year old (next season) in his decline, if he stays.

Yeah but at his time at Feyanord, Slot has always had one play as a clear out and out scorer from the rest. In his last season Gimenez scored 26 goals the closest to him was over half that amount at 12. Season before that it was Gimenez again at 23, closest to him was 14.

I can understand the reasoning but I think Slots style has someone who is going to be your big gun
Is Chiesa going to play as a 9? Because that's the position we would need.

You also say we only need Jota to do 10 games worth of minutes for the rest of the season, so do you think having Diaz who isn't a 9, and Danns who has literally just turned 18, as you options as a forward, is clever when going for a title?

Also you say he hasn't had a lot of minues - Nunez has played the equivalent of 15 games out of 26 so far this season.

If, as you say, we only need Jota to play the equivalent of 10 games, it means we need Diaz and Danns to play the equivalent of  at least15 games extra from what they already did.

No but he can play left wing. jota, Lucho, and Cody can all play centrally if/when needed. I do not expect Danns to suddenly be starting games even if darwin leaves. It wont happen. Darwin's not started many games either, so it isnt as big of a gap as everyone seems to think it is. If darwin was playing week in week out and had 2000 minutes this season, I'd agree with you, but he has around 1200 minutes. He is literally just a squad option right now and one that hasnt had the kind of output where he becomes necessary to replace immediately. His minutes and output can be covered for.
I get that Nunez has had a poor season and I get that he probably has to move on. But honestly? I think his ceiling is probably still higher that any striker out there who is actually attainable to us. Theres a real dearth of quality forwards at the moment, and were not going to sign someone like Isak.

I also think it would be a mistake to sell literally one of our only properly pacy forwards, even moreso when some of the mooted replacements (not necessarily just in the striker position) dont look especially quick. Would basically remove an entire facet of our attacking game.
No but he can play left wing. jota, Lucho, and Cody can all play centrally if/when needed. I do not expect Danns to suddenly be starting games even if darwin leaves. It wont happen. Darwin's not started many games either, so it isnt as big of a gap as everyone seems to think it is. If darwin was playing week in week out and had 2000 minutes this season, I'd agree with you, but he has around 1200 minutes. He is literally just a squad option right now and one that hasnt had the kind of output where he becomes necessary to replace immediately. His minutes and output can be covered for.

I mean I am not going to convince you otherwise but I find the suggestion that we split 15 games worth of time between playing players out of position and teenagers, in a season where we need to win out the attritional battle that is the league, is fucking insane.

We would be making ourselves actively weaker by having less bodies available at the very least
I get that Nunez has had a poor season and I get that he probably has to move on. But honestly? I think his ceiling is probably still higher that any striker out there who is actually attainable to us. Theres a real dearth of quality forwards at the moment, and were not going to sign someone like Isak.

I also think it would be a mistake to sell literally one of our only properly pacy forwards, even moreso when some of the mooted replacements (not necessarily just in the striker position) dont look especially quick. Would basically remove an entire facet of our attacking game.

First off, I am not saying we should absolutely try to sell Darwin. To your point, my argument is simply that if we do sell him because the offer is good given his situation, a replacement in this window would not be an absolute necessity. I'd rather we use that money in shoring up the midfield or defense. I agree there arent that many quality no.9s out there right now, which is all the more reason to not panic buy.

Darwin has a lot of good attributes, but there's far too much rawness still to his game and he is 25 and has 2 and a half years since he got here. At some point you have to think about whether the issue is that he is not talented enough or whether this isnt the right system for his talents. I still have a small hope that he turns things around but it diminishes with every game. He is a 75 million pound striker (again, not his fault) and that is massive investment for a club like ours for someone that has been given time, patience, support. At some point, you need to think about where you draw the line.
Yeah but at his time at Feyanord, Slot has always had one play as a clear out and out scorer from the rest. In his last season Gimenez scored 26 goals the closest to him was over half that amount at 12. Season before that it was Gimenez again at 23, closest to him was 14.

I can understand the reasoning but I think Slots style has someone who is going to be your big gun

Looking at those Feyenoord stats, that's a fair point about the goals spread.

Haven't watched them over seasons, so can't pinpoint whether it was personnel ie one attacker was so much more incisive, that Slot had the rest work for him, as is the case here; or that's his ultimate approach in attack.
Hopefully we find out over many succesful seasons here.

I mean I am not going to convince you otherwise but I find the suggestion that we split 15 games worth of time between playing players out of position and teenagers, in a season where we need to win out the attritional battle that is the league, is fucking insane.

We would be making ourselves actively weaker by having less bodies available at the very least

We have enough bodies. Darwin has been woeful in the minutes he's had. If he was making consistent impact in his minutes, I'd accept your point but his numbers are poor enough where I just dont see us suffering for it. On the off chance, the additional minutes for the other lads pays off, we might end up being better for it. The downside seems pretty low to me, and this is just my opinion.
First off, I am not saying we should absolutely try to sell Darwin. To your point, my argument is simply that if we do sell him because the offer is good given his situation, a replacement in this window would not be an absolute necessity. I'd rather we use that money in shoring up the midfield or defense. I agree there arent that many quality no.9s out there right now, which is all the more reason to not panic buy.

Darwin has a lot of good attributes, but there's far too much rawness still to his game and he is 25 and has 2 and a half years since he got here. At some point you have to think about whether the issue is that he is not talented enough or whether this isnt the right system for his talents. I still have a small hope that he turns things around but it diminishes with every game. He is a 75 million pound striker (again, not his fault) and that is massive investment for a club like ours for someone that has been given time, patience, support. At some point, you need to think about where you draw the line.

But when we are seeking out a league title and there aren't any positive alternatives out there, is it really worth recouping £75 million and making ourselves actively weaker in attack in maybe the best chance we have of winning the league in years.

I would much, MUCH rather take a £20 million to £40 million hit if it means having that extra body in attack means we can rotate more, be fresher, can change the game up more, and not be reliant on more unreliable options in terms of availability or output, and ultimately have an edge in this season.

We have seen games where Diaz as a 9 doesn't work, we have seen that Cody isn't brilliant as a 9, we have seen Jota's injury record, we don't know about Danns. Even if it means we can have a fresher Diaz and Jota for the league that's to me much more important than having the money and doing nothing with it
We have enough bodies. Darwin has been woeful in the minutes he's had. If he was making consistent impact in his minutes, I'd accept your point but his numbers are poor enough where I just dont see us suffering for it. On the off chance, the additional minutes for the other lads pays off, we might end up being better for it. The downside seems pretty low to me, and this is just my opinion.

Other people's numbers suffer that's the point. And when you say we have the bodies - Jota is not reliable due to injuries, Gakpo doesn't suit playing as a 9 he hasn't looked good there (but has looked incredible as a winger), Danns is literally a kid, Chiesa has barely played a match at right wing nevermind left wing for us.

If you want to spread the minutes out it is between someone who in my opinion is bad as a 9 in our system (Gakpo), someone who is so injury prone that spreading more minutes to him will likely break him (Jota) and someone who sometimes but not always works as a 9, but crucially should not be taking the vast amount of minutes needed as it would be obscene amounts of minutes played (Diaz)

I do think you are underestimating what Nunez has brought in his minutes, again at the very least I think he is much better as a 9 for us than Gakpo who I wouldn't want to take off left wing anymore. But more to the point I think you are greatly underestimating the amount extra each player would have to take on with their respective abilities.

I don't think Jota can take having more, I don't think Gakpo suits being anywhere other than where he is played, so the bulk of minutes fall to Diaz, Chiesa, and Danns - so the bulk falls to Diaz
But when we are seeking out a league title and there aren't any positive alternatives out there, is it really worth recouping £75 million and making ourselves actively weaker in attack in maybe the best chance we have of winning the league in years.

I would much, MUCH rather take a £20 million to £40 million hit if it means having that extra body in attack means we can rotate more, be fresher, can change the game up more, and not be reliant on more unreliable options in terms of availability or output, and ultimately have an edge in this season.

We have seen games where Diaz as a 9 doesn't work, we have seen that Cody isn't brilliant as a 9, we have seen Jota's injury record, we don't know about Danns. Even if it means we can have a fresher Diaz and Jota for the league that's to me much more important than having the money and doing nothing with it

Again, I am not saying we MUST sell Darwin right now, but if we do sell him, I want Danns to get a crack instead of buying a replacement in a premium market, bed them in and use them instead. Its fair to say we dont know about Danns but its fair to say we know about Darwin and he has been absolutely inconsistent for the whole of his tenure here. He has shown bits and glimpses that there is a player there but is that really what you want to rely on in the run in? I was initially on board with the idea of having an unpredictable wildcard but over time you can see it cuts both ways, and I just feel that in this run-in, I wouldn't mind not having that
First off, I am not saying we should absolutely try to sell Darwin. To your point, my argument is simply that if we do sell him because the offer is good given his situation, a replacement in this window would not be an absolute necessity. I'd rather we use that money in shoring up the midfield or defense. I agree there arent that many quality no.9s out there right now, which is all the more reason to not panic buy.

Darwin has a lot of good attributes, but there's far too much rawness still to his game and he is 25 and has 2 and a half years since he got here. At some point you have to think about whether the issue is that he is not talented enough or whether this isnt the right system for his talents. I still have a small hope that he turns things around but it diminishes with every game. He is a 75 million pound striker (again, not his fault) and that is massive investment for a club like ours for someone that has been given time, patience, support. At some point, you need to think about where you draw the line.

I think its partly that hes suffered from the change in system - his form this campaign has been like night and day compared to last season when for me he was our 2nd best attacker (honestly think people got way too fixated on some of the misses and it caused people to ignore that he was scoring or assisting nearly every week for 2/3rd of the season before the whole team fell of a cliff at the end). Frankly despite scoring at a better rate, Jota hasnt looked that great this season either. I dont think were particularly set up to use his strengths. I do also think there is a mentality weakness in there - at no point in his career here has he looked particularly confident and he seems very vulnerable to the noise/pressure around him. Id like to keep him, but I see the logic to sell, and if we can get a decent chunk of our money back (which I personally doubt) it may be better to part ways.

Couldnt disagree more about not needing to replace him though. Theres little to no evidence Chiesa is fit enough to play substantial minutes, and when Jota gets injured again (and it is when, not if) wed basically be playing the same 3 senior players every 3 days for the rest of the season, which will significantly impact their levels.

It feels like people didnt watch last season when the players hit an absolute brick wall in terms of fatigue and our season unravelled in about 3 weeks - this year we have more games, a smaller squad, and Slot trusts fewer of them than Klopp did. All those same players played international football and had no time off in the summer, many are being rotated less this season because were in CL not EL, and personally I think its only a matter of time before we start to creak (if we havent already). We should be adding first team players this month as a matter of priority, not selling them.
Sam McGuire@SamMcGuire90·6m
EXC: Liverpool turn down a first offer for Darwin Nunez. Michael Edwards is handling negotiations and believes he can get asking price for the striker.
https://anfieldwatch.co.uk/liverpool-fc/news/exclusive-liverpool-darwin-nunez-al-hilal/

No way we have rejected £70m lol

This seems like a lot of good news if true.

Someone with means wants Darwin and Edwards is stepping in. Hopefully Edwards can step in and handle some other transfers?
This seems like a lot of good news if true.

Someone with means wants Darwin and Edwards is stepping in. Hopefully Edwards can step in and handle some other transfers?

Or contracts??
If we sell Nunez to the Saudis for a good price, I can understand it. But we cant leave ourselves short up front. We really need another signing as we are fighting on all fronts and have a great chance of winning the league.
Sam McGuire@SamMcGuire90·6m
EXC: Liverpool turn down a first offer for Darwin Nunez. Michael Edwards is handling negotiations and believes he can get asking price for the striker.
https://anfieldwatch.co.uk/liverpool-fc/news/exclusive-liverpool-darwin-nunez-al-hilal/

No way we have rejected £70m lol

Surely, there'd have to be interest in Nunez wanting to go to KSA at just 25 years of age for Edwards to even look at negotiating a deal.

The rumours of £400k pw would nearly triple what he's supposedly on now and at the fee we've been 'offered' would easily make him the most expensive transfer in the Saudi Pro League.
even if we assume it's true, no way Nunez semi-retires to Saudi Arabia. If he moves in a future window, it'll probably be to iberia again, or maybe italy

I mean, if you put yourself in his shoes, he probably cant believe his luck theres a club offering to (allegedly) triple his wages.

He can score goals for fun for a year or three while making ungodly amounts of money and then when he gets bored, can probably get himself a move back to Spain or to a Turkish club if he wants and still have some formative years ahead of him.
Werent the statiscos adamant that there is no way in hell that fellow statiscos in Edward & Co would sanction the sale of the best underlying forward? Shieeet.
Werent the statiscos adamant that there is no way in hell that fellow statiscos in Edward & Co would sanction the sale of the best underlying forward? Shieeet.

 ;D
