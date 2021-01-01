Kvaratskhelia's pretty much done to PSG for 75 million euros.
Very much aware. Just saying that if the club have been looking at forwards with a view to one going, maybe that player was Nunez and now its all coming out. I think Kvaras going to PSG like but now the potential interest makes a bit more sense.
🚨 🔴🔵 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG, it's just a matter of time! @RMCsport
🔹 Today's discussions between Naples and Paris have allowed us to make good progress 🤝
🔹 Transfer of around 70M + bonus.
Contract until 2029.
➡️ Details are still to be finalized, particularly regarding the payment terms. If Naples accepts that PSG staggers the payments, this would allow Paris to keep liquidity for the rest of the transfer window
You wonder if the opportunity may be in the payment terms, if were cash rich from a sale to Saudi, we may be the preferred buyer for Napoli. Again, I think hes going to PSG, like 98%, but until its announced we can speculate, at least in this thread.