« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Down

Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 89812 times)

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,060
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 10:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:09:14 pm
Is Edwards even involved in our transfer dealings? I thought he was above it all now.

its the anfield watch .... you might as well ask your nan
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 10:15:00 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:09:14 pm
Is Edwards even involved in our transfer dealings? I thought he was above it all now.

What else has he got to do?

On the Darwin thing lol at the idea of Sam McGuire being a transfer insider.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 10:15:54 pm »
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano·13m
🔴🔵🇬🇪 Paris Saint-Germain have reached verbal agreement in principle with Napoli for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Deal in place for 70m plus add-ons after story revealed here last week.

Five year deal ready for Kvara. 🤝

Final approval from the owners and then here we go.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,180
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 10:16:02 pm »
Couldn't we just cut the middle man out and get Isak :P
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,966
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 10:17:16 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:07:32 pm
Sam McGuire@SamMcGuire90·6m
EXC: Liverpool turn down a first offer for Darwin Nunez. Michael Edwards is handling negotiations and believes he can get asking price for the striker.
https://anfieldwatch.co.uk/liverpool-fc/news/exclusive-liverpool-darwin-nunez-al-hilal/

No way we have rejected £70m lol
obviously clickbait to bring clicks to his site. doesn't even say the clubs name in the tweet

Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:09:14 pm
Is Edwards even involved in our transfer dealings? I thought he was above it all now.
doesnt appear to be. last time he was heard from was when he was stringing along Bordeaux about buying them, stalling for time to help lowball the local council as bankruptcy loomed
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,671
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 10:18:21 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:07:32 pm
Sam McGuire@SamMcGuire90·6m
EXC: Liverpool turn down a first offer for Darwin Nunez. Michael Edwards is handling negotiations and believes he can get asking price for the striker.
https://anfieldwatch.co.uk/liverpool-fc/news/exclusive-liverpool-darwin-nunez-al-hilal/

No way we have rejected £70m lol

Anfield watch is trash. Al hilal cant sign him, they are already over their foreign quota and need to sell someone to register neymar after his injury return. If they want to make rumours, they should have gone with Al Nassr who are selling talisca to mourinho's fenerbahce and would have a spot available. Lazy clickbaiting.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,738
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 10:19:20 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:07:32 pm
Sam McGuire@SamMcGuire90·6m
EXC: Liverpool turn down a first offer for Darwin Nunez. Michael Edwards is handling negotiations and believes he can get asking price for the striker.
https://anfieldwatch.co.uk/liverpool-fc/news/exclusive-liverpool-darwin-nunez-al-hilal/

No way we have rejected £70m lol
No chance.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,914
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 10:24:34 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:15:54 pm
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano·13m
🔴🔵🇬🇪 Paris Saint-Germain have reached verbal agreement in principle with Napoli for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Deal in place for 70m plus add-ons after story revealed here last week.

Five year deal ready for Kvara. 🤝

Final approval from the owners and then here we go.
I wonder what part we are involved in. Bringing them all coffee or something.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,461
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 10:25:40 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:07:32 pm
Sam McGuire@SamMcGuire90·6m
EXC: Liverpool turn down a first offer for Darwin Nunez. Michael Edwards is handling negotiations and believes he can get asking price for the striker.
https://anfieldwatch.co.uk/liverpool-fc/news/exclusive-liverpool-darwin-nunez-al-hilal/

No way we have rejected £70m lol
Not the best source. If it were to be during the summer window,  I'd bite their hands off for that. Maybe it's because it's hard and expensive to replace him in January?
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,759
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 10:31:44 pm »
That guy was early on the ball with the Tzimas link so let's wait and see if any journos follow up on this.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,016
  • Pop n crisp
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 10:35:52 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:00:49 pm
We can't conclude we were in for him at all though

Wheres the fun in that? It was said we might move if he became available, surely wed have at least asked the question?
Logged

Online kop306

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 10:44:37 pm »
i wouldnt be surprised if we did sell darwin in january

edwards would never have bought him
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,771
  • JFT96.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 10:44:37 pm »
Not a chance we've turned that down. Unless we think they're desperate/have inclined they'll bid more. Cut our losses for anything near 50 and reinvest it.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,428
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 10:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:31:44 pm
That guy was early on the ball with the Tzimas link so let's wait and see if any journos follow up on this.

He was also the first to report that Gomez was thinking about leaving the club last summer, which he reported in May.

I wouldn't have McGuire has a proper ITK, but he appears to be a more informed that the regular Twitter pretender.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 10:46:06 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:44:37 pm
i wouldnt be surprised if we did sell darwin in january

edwards would never have bought him

Were in 4 competitions. Nunez has plenty of minutes this season. Unless were bringing in another attacker (which were not) there is no chance hes sold this January.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,461
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2335 on: Today at 10:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:44:37 pm
Not a chance we've turned that down. Unless we think they're desperate/have inclined they'll bid more. Cut our losses for anything near 50 and reinvest it.
The source says we want exactly what we paid for him (i.e £85m). If we get that, Hughes deserves a statue  :D
Logged

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,595
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2336 on: Today at 10:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:31:44 pm
That guy was early on the ball with the Tzimas link so let's wait and see if any journos follow up on this.

And the Gomez links.  It's never been his style to post fake rumours so I'd say this has legs.  Be a big call to replace with that kid.  Maybe we act on Kvaratskhelia.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,796
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 10:48:53 pm »
Maybe Newcastle will give us cash plus Isak as Nunez is better than him?
Logged

Online kop306

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 10:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:46:06 pm
Were in 4 competitions. Nunez has plenty of minutes this season. Unless were bringing in another attacker (which were not) there is no chance hes sold this January.

danns has already replaced nunez for me
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,771
  • JFT96.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 10:49:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:46:49 pm
The source says we want exactly what we paid for him (i.e £85m). If we get that, Hughes deserves a statue  :D


Never mind a statue, he'd deserve a stand named after him!
Logged

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,595
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 10:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:46:06 pm
Were in 4 competitions. Nunez has plenty of minutes this season. Unless were bringing in another attacker (which were not) there is no chance hes sold this January.

He's third choice cf when we only have two.  He'd be replaced.
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,545
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2341 on: Today at 10:51:38 pm »
Anfield Watch is trash, but Sam McGuire isn't.

Would be remarkable if we could recoup a large portion of the fee we paid for Nunez.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,792
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2342 on: Today at 10:54:47 pm »


If Darwin is sold this window we had better strengthen the squad in January

as good as the money on offer is if we weaken our own challenge for the sake of a few million quid it will be a mistake
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,016
  • Pop n crisp
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2343 on: Today at 10:59:19 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are also attentive to the situation, despite being well stocked in the wide attacking areas as things stand. Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez can all operate from the left-hand side; Kvaratskhelias most effective position.

That means it may take a significant departure to create space for an addition such as Kvaratskhelia  irrespective of Napolis interest in Federico Chiesa, who has barely featured since making a switch to Liverpool from Juventus last August.

If the Nunez one is true, that line makes an awful lot of sense from the Ornstein Kvara piece. It looks like hes going to PSG but if theyre willing to sanction a sale for Darwin at this point, there has to be a plan. Im not having its only Tzimas. Im probably not as set against Semenyo as some others, hed be quite the comedown from having thoughts of Kvara, though.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,939
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2344 on: Today at 11:00:52 pm »
Darwin won't be leaving in January, it'd be pure stupidity on our part.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,939
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2345 on: Today at 11:01:35 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:49:20 pm
danns has already replaced nunez for me

Based on his one performance against Accrington Stanley?  ;D ::)
Logged

Online Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,195
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 11:06:12 pm »
Were not going to sell Darwin unless we get someone else and I cant see us getting anyone this window so I dont see how we would sell him. Unless we just want get rid of him and go one attacker less for the rest of the season in which case were even more stupid than I thought we were.
Logged
YWNA

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,617
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 11:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:59:19 pm
If the Nunez one is true, that line makes an awful lot of sense from the Ornstein Kvara piece. It looks like hes going to PSG but if theyre willing to sanction a sale for Darwin at this point, there has to be a plan. Im not having its only Tzimas. Im probably not as set against Semenyo as some others, hed be quite the comedown from having thoughts of Kvara, though.

Kvaratskhelia's pretty much done to PSG for 75 million euros.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2348 on: Today at 11:10:01 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:07:32 pm
Sam McGuire@SamMcGuire90·6m
EXC: Liverpool turn down a first offer for Darwin Nunez. Michael Edwards is handling negotiations and believes he can get asking price for the striker.
https://anfieldwatch.co.uk/liverpool-fc/news/exclusive-liverpool-darwin-nunez-al-hilal/

No way we have rejected £70m lol

That's interesting. Don't think Sam McGuire has a reputation for making shit up.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,461
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2349 on: Today at 11:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 11:06:12 pm
Were not going to sell Darwin unless we get someone else and I cant see us getting anyone this window so I dont see how we would sell him. Unless we just want get rid of him and go one attacker less for the rest of the season in which case were even more stupid than I thought we were.
Yes, the timing isn't right. We need squad depth for the rest of the season. Doing everything to win trophies is more important than getting cash we can't spend now.

If they want him (not sure based on the source), can't they wait till the summer window?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,966
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2350 on: Today at 11:13:38 pm »
even if we assume it's true, no way Nunez semi-retires to Saudi Arabia. If he moves in a future window, it'll probably be to iberia again, or maybe italy
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,016
  • Pop n crisp
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2351 on: Today at 11:13:45 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 11:07:10 pm
Kvaratskhelia's pretty much done to PSG for 75 million euros.

Very much aware. Just saying that if the club have been looking at forwards with a view to one going, maybe that player was Nunez and now its all coming out. I think Kvaras going to PSG like but now the potential interest makes a bit more sense.

Quote
🚨 🔴🔵 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG, it's just a matter of time! @RMCsport

🔹 Today's discussions between Naples and Paris have allowed us to make good progress 🤝

🔹 Transfer of around 70M  + bonus.
Contract until 2029.

➡️ Details are still to be finalized, particularly regarding the payment terms. If Naples accepts that PSG staggers the payments, this would allow Paris to keep liquidity for the rest of the transfer window

You wonder if the opportunity may be in the payment terms, if were cash rich from a sale to Saudi, we may be the preferred buyer for Napoli. Again, I think hes going to PSG, like 98%, but until its announced we can speculate, at least in this thread.
Logged

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,314
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2352 on: Today at 11:21:43 pm »
I'll be very disappointed to see the Darwin experiment come to an end, as I really enjoy watching the guy...but if we can get more than £70m for him I'll be almost as happy as if we made an actual signing. Not sure I love the idea of losing a forward rotation option in January and not getting in a new one, though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Up
« previous next »
 