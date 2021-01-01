« previous next »
Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 84629 times)

Offline QC

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2240 on: Today at 02:06:08 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:04:23 pm
It would be funny if our bluff was called and PSG pulled out of the deal for Kava for PSR reasons. It would be interesting to see what we'd do.

Some monitoring will resume, maybe some internal leisurely deliberation if things get really advanced, then the window will close.
Online JasonF

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 02:08:05 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:05:15 pm
Probably make a low ball offer

Sounds like that's what PSG are doing as well.

PSG feel they can reach an agreement for a lower fee and try to make it happen as soon as possible.

Timing will be really important, as they want to avoid other clubs joining the race and hijacking the move.

[Fabrizio Romano]

Unlikely, but could we be waiting for them to agree a lower fee and then we pounce?
Online tubby

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 02:09:44 pm »
What's the point of that if the player has already agreed terms with PSG?  They'll have been buttering him up for ages, it'll just be Caicedo all over again.
Offline classycarra

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 02:12:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:09:44 pm
What's the point of that if the player has already agreed terms with PSG?  They'll have been buttering him up for ages, it'll just be Caicedo all over again.
please do not kink shame ;)
Online mullyred94

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 02:13:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:09:44 pm
What's the point of that if the player has already agreed terms with PSG?  They'll have been buttering him up for ages, it'll just be Caicedo all over again.

Never know, they aren't the same PSG as when Neymar was there as well.
