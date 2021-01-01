It would be funny if our bluff was called and PSG pulled out of the deal for Kava for PSR reasons. It would be interesting to see what we'd do.
Probably make a low ball offer
PSG feel they can reach an agreement for a lower fee and try to make it happen as soon as possible. Timing will be really important, as they want to avoid other clubs joining the race and hijacking the move.[Fabrizio Romano]
What's the point of that if the player has already agreed terms with PSG? They'll have been buttering him up for ages, it'll just be Caicedo all over again.
Page created in 0.102 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.57]