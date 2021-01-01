Still quite weird though, right?



I don't think it's the same as Zubimendi at all, we had a bid accepted and he'd agree to come and did a u-turn, but on your logic someone at the club is now leaking incorrect info to our most reliable journalists? To what end? It would also be quite weird that an ownership and management structure which has previously been quite guarded with such information is now leaking to the likes of Joyce without much prospect of a deal. What do you think would be the reason for this change of tactic? Particularly since Edwards is back involved and never showed any sign of such behaviour?



Never said the club is leaking incorrect info. I just think the information is being provided too early.Lynch also said last week he spoke to someone at the club who confirmed we'd be interested in Kvara if he was available on the market. How about they just stick to 'no comment.'The Zubimendi stuff from memory all came out after we had a verbal agreement from the player that he would join but nothing was formally agreed with either him or the club.And regarding your last point, we did get in trouble and backed away from the VVD initially because of exactly that type of behaviour. I do think we learned a lesson from it after though.