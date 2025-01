No one in this forum would've gone for Slot, and we wouldn't have kept our hands from the cookie jar in the Summer either, mate.

In fact, most of us would've gone and bought dross.



This job looks easy- just ask Brexit Jim...



They wouldn't have specifically named Slot. But most would probably have opted for the best 4-3-3 coach around who can work with the existing set of players. And it's the management whose job it is to work around that specification. The best known coaches, Alonso and Amorim, were 3 at the back, and given the choice between well known coaches who will absolutely stick with 3 at the back or lesser known coaches who can work with the existing squad, most would go for the latter.