The club surely will have set a deadline. If we are waiting till May for the outcome of the contract negotiations to then start negotiating for new players at the end of the season knowing what we need then were stupid.



The core issue is that most fans would want readymade replacements in that scenario and players like that would cost a lot of money. Knowing how we operate under FSG, not selling obviously reduces funds for this kind of players. No matter who we go for, the price will be raised for us because clubs instinctively know. If we're in for another RB, it's because we expect Trent to leave and they'll inflate their prices accordingly.IMO, the deadline should have probably been July last year. If the players confirmed they weren't signing then we could have explored moving them on to get a fee (in before the circular argument, big players won't sit tight if they are not "wanted").On RAWK, selling players is disloyal LOL but fans have the same expectations of players that leave for free. If we can't sell a player, why is it disloyal for him to go for free? If Trent for example leaves for free, I personally wouldn't see it as a lack of "loyalty". Maybe the funds will drop from the sky (it's not a player that leaves for free that would need to be replaced).It's a strange situation that's due to the changes in the upheaval in the structure so it's hard to even say it's Hughes' fault. Maybe with a more consistent SD, accountability would be easier. I don't envy Hughesy at all