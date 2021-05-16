« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 77095 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,408
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 09:52:46 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 09:12:16 pm
Doesnt this just go to show though, that some were actually willing to part with two of our greatest players of all time at the first signs of decline. Its nuts.

Summer just gone some were willing to lose Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Gomez, Diaz and Gakpo. Just because they werent smashing it out the park every week at that point
Salah us a legend but IF we get a big offer for the player he is today (hypothetical because he can walk for free as things stand), I would personally take it. Sometimes, nuance us list on the forum. His overall game is not the same (and requires a lot of tactical compensation from others) but to his credit, he's still crucial in key moments. To be fair to Slot,  he's got the balance right.

For van Dijk, don't see the point given that defenders slowing down is not really an issue. The club is not some love story, it's a business. If players walk for free, they get a huge a huge fee while the club gets nothing. Replacing them costs a lot of money and loyalty points wouldn't do it.

Personally,  my opinion is that Gordon has more upside than Diaz and I would have swapped them to future proof the position. That's the beauty of football (different opinions) and that's why Slot and Hughes get paid a lot to make difficult decisions.

On RAWK, context gets lost so it's normal  :D
« Last Edit: Today at 09:57:28 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,507
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 09:57:35 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:45:56 am
Sorry, youre right. Ive edited my post.

No worries, the irony is if we could add one more it would be an ideal group.

Dead rubbers aside, I reckon you just need to rest Gravenberch/Macca/Dom 2-3 times each over the next 6 weeks and a lot of the league business could be done.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,304
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 10:04:40 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:57:35 am
No worries, the irony is if we could add one more it would be an ideal group.

Dead rubbers aside, I reckon you just need to rest Gravenberch/Macca/Dom 2-3 times each over the next 6 weeks and a lot of the league business could be done.

For the month of January were fine if we treat the CL dead rubbers like dead rubbers and play the League Cup side. If we treat the CL games seriously even though there is nothing riding on them and no consequences if we lose both games except the money for winning games (I think its 1m for a win) the we are unnecessarily putting extra load on key players for the sake of two million pounds.

If there were an advantage for coming first the CL group I could understand it but from what I can see, coming 1st is no different to coming 8th. If were not going to strengthen in January we have to be sensible with the use of our squad.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:07:21 am by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,507
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 10:15:13 am »
Yeah I think 1point guarantees top spot, which we might even gain from
other results.

Both ties are perfect for Chiesa, Morton, Harvey imo: my opinion may not match Arne Slot's though...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,304
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 10:36:45 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:15:13 am
Yeah I think 1point guarantees top spot, which we might even gain from
other results.

Both ties are perfect for Chiesa, Morton, Harvey imo: my opinion may not match Arne Slot's though...

Slot will go strong its just a matter of how strong. IMHO, Gravenberch for certain shouldnt play either of those games.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,304
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 10:46:59 am »
I really hope were not leaving ourselves too much to do in the summer if no business is done this transfer window
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,802
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 10:50:06 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:46:59 am
I really hope were not leaving ourselves too much to do in the summer if no business is done this transfer window
Certainly intriguing. Well need 3 regardless of the contract situations.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,584
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 10:52:00 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:46:59 am
I really hope were not leaving ourselves too much to do in the summer if no business is done this transfer window
We're leaving a ton to do in the Summer if the three don't resign. We already need a CB that might be two, a RB and RW on top of the midfielder, LB and possibly a no9. We've not been efficient in making signings for a long time bar the Summer of '23 and it's asking a lot to sign 7 new players in 2 months.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,622
  • RedOrDead
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 10:57:05 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:46:59 am
I really hope were not leaving ourselves too much to do in the summer if no business is done this transfer window

We 100% are leaving ourselves with too much to do especially if we dont sign anyone in January. Weve got the uncertainly of replacing the 3 out of contract, everyone can see we need a starting left back, we definitely need an upgrade on Endo in midfield or a midfielder Slot trusts to rotate with his current 4 options for 3 positions. Well probably need a refresh of the front line especially the number 9 position. Maybe another centre half as well.

Assuming even VVD and Salah sign new contracts, they will 34 and 33 come summer time and well need to manage their minutes next season.

We could likely be needing a new right back, centre back, left back, centre mid and a forward. Thats on top of a new goal keeper coming in. Yeah can see stories come summer time about how we dont want to bring in too many players because itll take time to long to gel so summer 2026 will be the big one.
Logged

Online crewlove

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 10:58:57 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:46:59 am
I really hope were not leaving ourselves too much to do in the summer if no business is done this transfer window

If we need to ask that question then it is pretty clear we are leaving ourselves too much to do in the summer. We are carrying last summer's issues on top of contracts and whatever comes up this season.

If we won't get at least 2 contracts extended then the math is quite difficult. If we did anything this window then it would be easier in summer. But I don't think any incomings happen this month.

Another thing is that in general the drive is not there unless we lose Champions League's money.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 11:03:42 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:46:59 am
I really hope were not leaving ourselves too much to do in the summer if no business is done this transfer window

Anyone on this forum could have done the job of Richard Hughes so far.

Now he's got to show why he's where he is.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,838
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 11:17:21 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:06:16 am
I think Hughes and Edwards want to make the signings in the summer when the outcome of the contracts are known. From their point of view;

Defence
Ride our luck with three recognised centre backs until Gomez returns with Endo as a break glass option

Midfield
Ride our luck the 4 midfielders Slot trusts and hope the manager starts using Endo and Elliott more

Attack
Ride our luck Salah stays fit. More than enough options for LF and CF.

Ride our luck that one declining left back and one injury prone one don't cost us too many points.

Ride our luck that one distracted/occasionally disinterested right back and one injury prone one don't cost us too many points.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
  • Pop n crisp
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 11:18:44 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:03:42 am
Anyone on this forum could have done the job of Richard Hughes so far.

Now he's got to show why he's where he is.

Yeah, there were a host of supporters pitching for Arne Slot in the new manager thread at the time
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,564
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 11:25:49 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:21:58 am
Weve spent the Caicedo money

Caicedo - £
Gravenberch - 40m
Endo - 15m
Mama - 30m
Chiesa - 15m
Total - 100m

Okay, 15m short of spending the Caicedo money.

More than half that back in sales
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 11:26:47 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:46:59 am
I really hope were not leaving ourselves too much to do in the summer if no business is done this transfer window

All 3 can re-sign anytime after the window closes.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,564
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 11:29:43 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:52:00 am
We're leaving a ton to do in the Summer if the three don't resign. We already need a CB that might be two, a RB and RW on top of the midfielder, LB and possibly a no9. We've not been efficient in making signings for a long time bar the Summer of '23 and it's asking a lot to sign 7 new players in 2 months.

Said in the summer we should sign 2 or 3 first team ready players now, maybe one in Jan and then a couple in the summer. A more gradual rebuild.

Instead we'll need 5-7 all at once which is stupid..like buying a whole new midfield in one transfer window.. ridiculous way to run things and manage the squad.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,304
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2096 on: Today at 11:30:12 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:26:47 am
All 3 can re-sign anytime after the window closes.

The club surely will have set a deadline. If we are waiting till May for the outcome of the contract negotiations to then start negotiating for new players at the end of the season knowing what we need then were stupid.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2097 on: Today at 11:35:22 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:18:44 am
Yeah, there were a host of supporters pitching for Arne Slot in the new manager thread at the time

Hughes was at Bournemouth until May. Slot would have been contacted before then. Hughes just got the signature. Really doubt Hughes was the one who chose Slot.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 11:38:11 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:30:12 am
The club surely will have set a deadline. If we are waiting till May for the outcome of the contract negotiations to then start negotiating for new players at the end of the season knowing what we need then were stupid.

Still got Feb-April at a minimum of they haven't signed for someone else.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,304
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 11:41:15 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:29:43 am
Said in the summer we should sign 2 or 3 first team ready players now, maybe one in Jan and then a couple in the summer. A more gradual rebuild.

Instead we'll need 5-7 all at once which is stupid..like buying a whole new midfield in one transfer window.. ridiculous way to run things and manage the squad.

I think;
A left back needs to be signed regardless (with either Robbo or Kostas being moved on)
A midfielder needs to be signed regardless (with Endo and Morton being moved on)
A centre forward needs to be signed regardless (with Nunez or Jota being moved on)

We need to see the outcome of VVD signing or not to determine the type of CB we buy
We need to see the outcome of Trent signing or not to determine the type of RB we buy (and maybe even the type of LB we buy)
We need to see the outcome of Mo signing or not to determine the type RF we buy (and maybe even the type of CF we buy)

But even the signings we can proceed with may be determined by the contracts because we need to know how thin to spread the budget for the players we currently plus the replacements for the players out of contract.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,304
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 11:43:22 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:38:11 am
Still got Feb-April at a minimum of they haven't signed for someone else.

How early should we enter into negotiations for new players for the coming season. Bear in mind one of the few advantages we have is getting as many of the players in early so the manager can work with them in preseason.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,408
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 11:45:58 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:30:12 am
The club surely will have set a deadline. If we are waiting till May for the outcome of the contract negotiations to then start negotiating for new players at the end of the season knowing what we need then were stupid.
The core issue is that most fans would want readymade replacements in that scenario and players like that would cost a lot of money. Knowing how we operate under FSG, not selling obviously reduces funds for this kind of players. No matter who we go for, the price will be raised for us because clubs instinctively know. If we're in for another RB, it's because we expect Trent to leave and they'll inflate their prices accordingly.

IMO, the deadline should have probably been July last year. If the players confirmed they weren't signing then we could have explored moving them on to get a fee (in before the circular argument, big players won't sit tight if they are not "wanted").

On RAWK, selling players is disloyal LOL but fans have the same expectations of players that leave for free. If we can't sell a player, why is it disloyal for him to go for free? If Trent for example leaves for free, I personally wouldn't see it as a lack of "loyalty". Maybe the funds will drop from the sky (it's not a player that leaves for free that would need to be replaced).

It's a strange situation that's due to the changes in the upheaval in the structure so it's hard to even say it's Hughes' fault. Maybe with a more consistent SD, accountability would be easier. I don't envy Hughesy at all
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,283
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2102 on: Today at 11:55:43 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:43:22 am
How early should we enter into negotiations for new players for the coming season. Bear in mind one of the few advantages we have is getting as many of the players in early so the manager can work with them in preseason.

You'd expect we're making our moves for a left back and center mid now ready for the summer, both of those are independent of the contract renewals.

I hadn't heard Malick Diouf before this morning but had a look at some videos he's a unit, really good in the air, rapid etc. Made me wonder if that's what Slot had previously?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:14 pm by Draex »
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
  • Pop n crisp
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2103 on: Today at 12:04:57 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:35:22 am
Hughes was at Bournemouth until May. Slot would have been contacted before then. Hughes just got the signature. Really doubt Hughes was the one who chose Slot.

Quote
"What I was trying to say was I like the high press just as much as Jurgen liked it. I think that's also one of the reasons why Liverpool, why Richard [Hughes] came to me - that our playing style was quite similar. What I do agree with you Jamie is that maybe with the ball, risk reward, sometimes wait a bit longer to play the ball in behind but what we always want from our players is that we press them really high and that's what we did in the moments you showed."

Quote
It was in mid-April when Liverpools new sporting director Richard Hughes boarded a flight to the Netherlands. Back then, the speculation surrounding the clubs impending managerial vacancy was swirling around Ruben Amorim, the highly-rated young coach of Sporting Lisbon.

But rather than head to Portugal, Hughes had a date with a different manager arranged for just outside Rotterdam; one Liverpool had identified as the perfect successor to Jurgen Klopp.

It was the first time Hughes had met Feyenoord coach Arne Slot. Still, by that stage, he felt he knew the 45-year-old inside-out, having spent the previous weeks immersed in the data, video analysis and character references that had established him as Liverpools No 1 choice.

Having sat and listened to why he was the preferred candidate, Slot made it clear that this was a challenge he was eager to accept. Keen to avoid creating any unwanted distractions before his Feyenoord sides KNVB Cup final against NEC Nijmegen on Sunday, April 21, Liverpool waited until after that triumph before opening talks with the Dutch club the following Wednesday.

Good effort like but youre miles off, as per.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,006
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2104 on: Today at 12:27:16 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 11:58:38 pm
What happened in 2020/21? I never hear anything about it on here.

I know, we need more discussion about past transfer windows.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,614
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2105 on: Today at 12:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:04:57 pm
Good effort like but youre miles off, as per.
So are you. Pretty much all the articles (including the one youve got a snippet from but omitted the rest of it) say Slot was the clear choice thanks to the analysis the nerds had done, Will Spearman in particular had a model showing Slot as the standout. Hughes job was essentially getting the signature on the line as the other poster stated which probably wasnt too difficult.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,408
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2106 on: Today at 12:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:27:23 pm
So are you. Pretty much all the articles (including the one youve got a snippet from but omitted the rest of it) say Slot was the clear choice thanks to the analysis the nerds had done, Will Spearman in particular had a model showing Slot as the standout. Hughes job was essentially getting the signature on the line as the other poster stated which probably wasnt too difficult.
Getting it over the line is not straightforward LOL. Hughes should get credit for that one. Pretty sure he'd rejected Spurs and Chelsea considered him a season before?
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
  • Pop n crisp
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2107 on: Today at 12:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:27:23 pm
So are you. Pretty much all the articles (including the one youve got a snippet from but omitted the rest of it) say Slot was the clear choice thanks to the analysis the nerds had done, Will Spearman in particular had a model showing Slot as the standout. Hughes job was essentially getting the signature on the line as the other poster stated which probably wasnt too difficult.

If you genuinely think Hughes was brought in as Sporting Director and wasnt tasked with picking and recruiting the new manager, we wouldnt have bothered appointing him. Of course data analysis will have been done (as it is on pretty much everything), but ultimately its the SD that makes the final decision. Thats the job.

The posters original point was any supporter could have done his job so far. Its a daft thing to say and way off, obviously. It reeks of the criticism Achterberg used to receive for years from people that dont have a scooby.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2108 on: Today at 12:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:04:57 pm
Good effort like but youre miles off, as per.

You really think it was Hughes or just Hughes who decided Slot was the man?

Come on   ;D

He got the signatures, negotiated the salary etc. but I highly doubt Hughes was the one who said "Arne Slot is the one"

Unless Bournemouth allowed him to work for us whilst he was still under contract.

"Liverpool FC can confirm the appointment of Richard Hughes as the clubs new sporting director, a post he will take up at the end of the 2023-24 season"

It was decided well before the end of the season Slot was going to be the one.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:53:32 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
  • Pop n crisp
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2109 on: Today at 12:56:24 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:50:37 pm
You really think it was Hughes or just Hughes who decided Slot was the man?

Come on   ;D

He got the signatures, negotiated the salary etc. but I highly doubt Hughes was the one who said "Arne Slot is the one"

Unless Bournemouth allowed him to work for us whilst he was still under contract.

Do you really think any old supporter could do the job of Sporting Director at Liverpool? Come on.

Ive provided you with evidence he was working for the club during his notice period at Bournemouth, I think thats pretty fair to say and not mad.

Nobody said Hughes and only Hughes was responsible, like everything at the club its a collaborative effort, but ultimately his responsibility lies in making those type of decisions. He has everything to prove here in terms of transfers, of course, but lets not get carried away and start acting like he hasnt done a thing or wasnt ultimately the man who had the ultimate accountability for recruiting Slot.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2110 on: Today at 01:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:56:24 pm
Do you really think any old supporter could do the job of Sporting Director at Liverpool? Come on.

Ive provided you with evidence he was working for the club during his notice period at Bournemouth, I think thats pretty fair to say and not mad.

Nobody said Hughes and only Hughes was responsible, like everything at the club its a collaborative effort, but ultimately his responsibility lies in making those type of decisions. He has everything to prove here in terms of transfers, of course, but lets not get carried away and start acting like he hasnt done a thing or wasnt ultimately the man who had the ultimate accountability for recruiting Slot.

I'm putting money on Fordy to sell Liverpool football club to the Feyenoord manager. He'd just show him the greats that used to play for us like Charlie Adam
« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:29 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2111 on: Today at 01:06:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:40:42 pm
Getting it over the line is not straightforward LOL. Hughes should get credit for that one. Pretty sure he'd rejected Spurs and Chelsea considered him a season before?

Come on lets be realistic, how many managers would pick Spurs over us, a manager whos come from Feynoord at that?

Chelsea didnt want him at the time we did so we had a clear run, who ever identified him deserves the credit, getting him to sign to a club as big as ours from the club hes leaving is literally a no brainer.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,283
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2112 on: Today at 01:07:45 pm »
The lengths people will go to for digs is weird.

We're a hugely successful club with many many people involved at every level working incredibly hard every day.

The tripod of Gordon, Edwards and Klopp brought us back to the top of football from a pretty shit place.. I hope every day Edwards, Hughes and Slot continue just that.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2113 on: Today at 01:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:29:43 am
Said in the summer we should sign 2 or 3 first team ready players now, maybe one in Jan and then a couple in the summer. A more gradual rebuild.

Instead we'll need 5-7 all at once which is stupid..like buying a whole new midfield in one transfer window.. ridiculous way to run things and manage the squad.

pretty much. that is what pissing off the fans so much. we have seen it time and time again under FSG. the shambles in defence under klopp.  and recently the midfield rebuild.

thats just they work. all the talk of future planning is just that. they only act when shit hits the fans and hope for the best.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2114 on: Today at 01:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:29:43 am
Said in the summer we should sign 2 or 3 first team ready players now, maybe one in Jan and then a couple in the summer. A more gradual rebuild.

Instead we'll need 5-7 all at once which is stupid..like buying a whole new midfield in one transfer window.. ridiculous way to run things and manage the squad.

I honestly don't think we planned to move Hendo and Fabinho on that summer. The bids and their decision to leave made us get Endo and Gravenberch. Which was a bit worrying considering the obvious drop off from both.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
  • Pop n crisp
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2115 on: Today at 01:19:19 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:00:24 pm
I'm putting money on Fordy to sell Liverpool football club to the Feyenoord manager. He'd just show him the greats that used to play for us like Charlie Adam

Again, nobody mentioned selling the club. Its accountability and responsibility. The things Im measuring Hughes on are/were picking the manager, how he operates the transfer market and ultimately how he shapes the squad in future seasons.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2116 on: Today at 01:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 01:19:19 pm
Again, nobody mentioned selling the club. Its accountability and responsibility. The things Im measuring Hughes on are/were picking the manager, how he operates the transfer market and ultimately how he shapes the squad in future seasons.

And that's fair enough and I'm hopeful he will do just that. But as of right now it's a bit worrying. We didn't address the weaknesses in the squad and only Quansah has signed a contract. There's 12 players who have around 2 years or under left on their deals. At some point we're going to need to act and make decisions.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2117 on: Today at 01:39:49 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:21:34 pm
And that's fair enough and I'm hopeful he will do just that. But as of right now it's a bit worrying. We didn't address the weaknesses in the squad and only Quansah has signed a contract. There's 12 players who have around 2 years or under left on their deals. At some point we're going to need to act and make decisions.

Your last point is a terrific one and were talking a lot of first team dudes here. Konate, Kelleher, Robertson, Diaz, Jota, Jones, Elliott, Gomez, Alisson, Tsimikas, Bradley and Endo only have until 2027 at the latest. The first 3 only have until next summer. Now some of those will probably be past their best and not deserve a renewal but its a massive number of decisions that need to be made and we move at a glacial pace. We cant even renew Konate who is a monster, is always happy at Liverpool and wont have astronomical demands. Its very concerning.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,589
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #2118 on: Today at 01:44:07 pm »
Mods trying hard to sell this dump! ;D

I'm not falling for that "New and improved" gimmick. No way you can improve a thread like this.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 