quite a few factual errors there Garlic, you might be misremembering some bits
Fabinho was perfectly capable as a 4th choice CB, if he was expected to cover Lovren’s 15 or so games, a position Fabinho was familiar with and the midfield was stacked to cover him.
Right back was what Fabinho was familiar with. He'd only ever played a couple of games at CB in his career before that season (only for us - most notably the good bore draw first leg against Munich, and the bad FA cup defeat to Wolves).
Losing all 3 to season ending injuries was bad enough, losing Jota in the CL dead rubber, Thiago’s leg breaker and Henderson for the season around Jan/Feb was an absolute killer. Ox and Keita were both missing for most of the season as well.
both Thiago and Chamberlain had injuries early in the season but were back playing by the the new year CB crisis fully set in and stayed fit til the end of the season (cumulatively Ox missed two matchday league squads and that was it). Henderson got injured at the very end of February (missing 11 league games, and being on the bench for last game of the season). You've greatly overstated their unavailability.
We had just about the worst case scenario play out in terms of injuries in a season where we were essentially one player light. One 4th choice centre back doesn’t move the needle on results that much.
in the period where Henderson and Fabinho weren't able to be rotated out of midfield, because they had to play every game at CB or midfield, Fabinho got two muscle injuries (hamstring) and Henderson one muscle injury (groin). You don't think that a player who would allow them not to play so many games in the red zone (something that repeated itself with Bacjetic in a later season too) would have helped Hendo/Fabinho and the squad out significantly? struggle to be convinced by your argument there.