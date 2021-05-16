Were obviously crossing wires here because not having a 4th CB was clearly the reason we didnt reach 70 points? Thats why once we had senior CBs we were a 90+ point side again. We obviously dont drop anywhere near as much if we have another senior CB from August. Or even from early january. I imagine youd argue that injuries are the reason we dropped so much. Sure. But a 4th senior CB would have significantly mitigated against the injuries we had.



We added Thiago and Jota to the side and retained Wijnaldum. Fabinho was perfectly capable as a 4th choice CB, if he was expected to cover Lovrens 15 or so games, a position Fabinho was familiar with and the midfield was stacked to cover him. Losing all 3 to season ending injuries was bad enough, losing Jota in the CL dead rubber, Thiagos leg breaker and Henderson for the season around Jan/Feb was an absolute killer. Ox and Keita were both missing for most of the season as well. We had just about the worst case scenario play out in terms of injuries in a season where we were essentially one player light. One 4th choice centre back doesnt move the needle on results that much. Konate never made that much of a difference when he joined, having VVD back did. The anomaly from 18-19  21-22 was 20-21, you cant recruit to cover the number of injuries we had that season. No club in the world would cope with that many injuries to a 25 man squad, no club has a squad of 25 top players.I just think its harsh to pin a season that went the way it did on our recruitment decisions. It was a small risk that ended up being punished in the worst possible way. It just feels harsh to me.