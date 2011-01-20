« previous next »
Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 71738 times)

Online duvva

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1960 on: Today at 06:38:19 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 06:37:18 pm
to be fair, our new "structure" was only put into place quite recently. slot so far proving a big hit but other than that it has rather been disappointing return squad wise.
How anyone can call anything about this season disappointing at this stage is beyond me
Online Fromola

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1961 on: Today at 06:45:12 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:34:33 pm
Ours? As in the club, the players, the coaching staff, the manager, the owners, can probably add the PGMOL, and the cheats

All of the above, or we just going to keep on picking and choosing who we wish to blame depending on our own individual agendas

We knew at the start of that season the midfield was completely fucked and our response was to sign Arthur Melo and ignore the problem in January.

The money 'saved' by doing nothing was then lost by loss of CL income which is then used as an excuse more austerity down the line
Online duvva

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 06:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:45:12 pm
We knew at the start of that season the midfield was completely fucked
No we didnt, we only knew after the season started. And while there is no doubt we could and should a bit more in the market at times, it doesnt seem to be how we operate. Despite this we are still fairly successful
Offline JP!

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 06:50:04 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:49:02 pm
No we didnt, we only knew after the season started. And while there is no doubt we could and should a bit more in the market at times, it doesnt seem to be how we operate. Despite this we are still fairly successful

Second only to City, of course.
Offline killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 06:56:34 pm »
Quote from: TeddyMc on Today at 05:44:25 pm
If he is the kind of lad who is happy to go to a one team league for the money then that is not the kind of mentality anyone would really would want in their team when the going gets tough when challenging for major titles.



Hmm, the old never wanted you anyway approach.

Thing is its one thing constantly us mentioning where we beat Spurs to the signing of Diaz. But the fact is that is Spurs. Its another thing beating the likes of Chelsea and PSG to signings. If we want to sign players then the idea we can let clubs like Chelsea and PSG do the work and we can swoop in is false.

We would have to do months of work to convince them and then look to sign them. But how that fits into a supposed opportunistic model, fuck knows.
Online duvva

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 06:56:40 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:50:04 pm
Second only to City, of course.
So first of the non cheating teams overall (and if you take City out of that season we would have made CL)
Online Draex

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 07:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:45:12 pm
We knew at the start of that season the midfield was completely fucked and our response was to sign Arthur Melo and ignore the problem in January.

The money 'saved' by doing nothing was then lost by loss of CL income which is then used as an excuse more austerity down the line

If you try and say you knew Fabinho was cooked at 29 before that season started you're lying.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 07:02:22 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:49:02 pm
No we didnt, we only knew after the season started. And while there is no doubt we could and should a bit more in the market at times, it doesnt seem to be how we operate. Despite this we are still fairly successful

You're forgetting that when you live in forever negative world that you always know you're fucked.
Online Fromola

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 07:03:33 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:49:02 pm
No we didnt, we only knew after the season started. And while there is no doubt we could and should a bit more in the market at times, it doesnt seem to be how we operate. Despite this we are still fairly successful

Yes, hence signing Arthur as a throwaway response. Top 4 still there for us had we done something in Jan, but we let the season unravel that month instead.

They only just got away with similar in 20/21.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 07:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:03:33 pm
Yes, hence signing Arthur as a throwaway response. Top 4 still there for us had we done something in Jan, but we let the season unravel that month instead.

They only just got away with similar in 20/21.
We've relived 2022/23 and 2020/21 so many times LOL.
Online duvva

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 07:07:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:05:27 pm
We've relived 2022/23 and 2020/21 so many times LOL.
I havent. I leave it to the miserable twats. Prefer to enjoy the good times and just accept that there will also be times where things arent as good
Online Fromola

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 07:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:01:41 pm
If you try and say you knew Fabinho was cooked at 29 before that season started you're lying.

Most on here and in the general fanbase where shouting for a midfielder all summer, you even had Linda tweeting to mock the fans who kept calling for it.  And we'd tried to sign Tchou at the end of the previous season. We took a risk in not doing so and it backfired. Midfield was fucked 

I said "at the start of the season" though, not before. We played Fulham first week of August, then Palace and United and had 2 points and a lot of injuries. Even Van Dijk was publicly calling for a midfielder.

Point being, we can use the excuse of "No CL football in accounts" as an excuse for the latest year of spending fuck all, but that was self-inflited.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1972 on: Today at 07:11:38 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:07:44 pm
I havent. I leave it to the miserable twats. Prefer to enjoy the good times and just accept that there will also be times where things arent as good
I do think they have valid concerns in terms of transfer business. The good thing is that most people can separate that from the actual football and compartmentalise.

For example, there was frustration after last summer but immediately the window closed, the focus was on supporting the team and the new coach.
Online duvva

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 07:18:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:11:38 pm
I do think they have valid concerns in terms of transfer business. The good thing is that most people can separate that from the actual football and compartmentalise.

For example, there was frustration after last summer but immediately the window closed, the focus was on supporting the team and the new coach.
As I said we definitely could and should do more at times, I dont disagree with that.
But if most could separate that from the football then we wouldnt be having this conversation.

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 07:26:58 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:18:22 pm
As I said we definitely could and should do more at times, I dont disagree with that.
But if most could separate that from the football then we wouldnt be having this conversation.
The period between September and the start of the winter window was relatively mild to be fair. During a transfer window, people will talk about transfers and everyone has different opinions as to what the club should or shouldn't which is actually fun.

Whatever happens in this window, everyone should focus on the football afterwards and not use it as a preemptive excuse. One thing every fan has in common is to win the Premier League. The worst thing we can do is to overreact after every setback (we will definitely have) and blame the window.
Offline classycarra

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 07:28:22 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:50:04 pm
Second only to City, of course.
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:56:40 pm
So first of the non cheating teams overall (and if you take City out of that season we would have made CL)
we finished fifth?

Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:49:02 pm
No we didnt, we only knew after the season started. And while there is no doubt we could and should a bit more in the market at times, it doesnt seem to be how we operate. Despite this we are still fairly successful
was very clear Henderson's decline had begun during our quadruple run season. and fabinho was in the top few players for games and minutes (when combined with Brazil) in top level of entire world football for minutes played per year over the course of his time at LFC.

there's no way a data-focused backroom weren't spotting the signals that matchgoing fans were discussing (admittedly Fabinhos drop was much sharper and shorter - but itd be naive for a backroom to be shocked at a player who had and relied on insanely good athleticism to beging slowing down when approaching their 30s)
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 07:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:08:49 pm
Most on here and in the general fanbase where shouting for a midfielder all summer, you even had Linda tweeting to mock the fans who kept calling for it.  And we'd tried to sign Tchou at the end of the previous season. We took a risk in not doing so and it backfired. Midfield was fucked 

I said "at the start of the season" though, not before. We played Fulham first week of August, then Palace and United and had 2 points and a lot of injuries. Even Van Dijk was publicly calling for a midfielder.

Point being, we can use the excuse of "No CL football in accounts" as an excuse for the latest year of spending fuck all, but that was self-inflited.

Wanting / needing one midfielder does not equate to the midfield being fucked.
Online crewlove

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1977 on: Today at 07:39:11 pm »
I think it was rather visible in the second part of 22/23 season that our midfield is starting to diminish a little bit and could use fresh blood. Second thing is that you should always refresh your squad part by part and at this point we haven't done that with our midfield for few transfer windows. There was Thiago of course but with him you always knew that you won't get many minutes on a pitch.

We even had the chance to do anything with the issue as there was a lot of time in August but we haven't.
Online Garlic Red

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 07:40:01 pm »
Lewis Steele has done a bit of a fluff piece regarding the academy, praising the clubs recent transfers (particularly Rio). I know people cant stand fluff pieces during periods of struggle but youre not getting any other praise for an element of what the club have been doing.
Online duvva

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 07:40:04 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:28:22 pm
we finished fifth?
was very clear Henderson's decline had begun during our quadruple run season. and fabinho was in the top few players for games and minutes (when combined with Brazil) in top level of entire world football for minutes played per year over the course of his time at LFC.

there's no way a data-focused backroom weren't spotting the signals that matchgoing fans were discussing (admittedly Fabinhos drop was much sharper and shorter - but itd be naive for a backroom to be shocked at a player who had and relied on insanely good athleticism to beging slowing down when approaching their 30s)
So take away the cheats, we finish fourth.

All sounds like guess work and hindsight. While Henderson may have been showing some signs, no one could foresee the way he and some of the others would perform that season and that the drop off would be so steep.

And as Ive said above we certainly could and should be busier in the market at times. But the hysteria when it doesnt happen is overkill, and as Ive pointed out overall we are still a successful club despite being up against cheats


Online Draex

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 07:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:08:49 pm
Most on here and in the general fanbase where shouting for a midfielder all summer, you even had Linda tweeting to mock the fans who kept calling for it.  And we'd tried to sign Tchou at the end of the previous season. We took a risk in not doing so and it backfired. Midfield was fucked 

I said "at the start of the season" though, not before. We played Fulham first week of August, then Palace and United and had 2 points and a lot of injuries. Even Van Dijk was publicly calling for a midfielder.

Point being, we can use the excuse of "No CL football in accounts" as an excuse for the latest year of spending fuck all, but that was self-inflited.

Were they? It was never a case of numbers it was a case of availability - Oxlade, Keita, Thiago, Jones simply weren't available enough, add in the Henderson and Fabinho decline it's clear why we struggled. 7 midfielders (+Milner) is more than enough.

You can't just get rid of players by the way, someone has to want to buy them and if they are injured it's not happening. Maybe the right move was to let Hendo leave and not renew his contract and bring in someone younger.. Which is what Edwards wanted ironically.
Offline killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 07:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:40:01 pm
Lewis Steele has done a bit of a fluff piece regarding the academy, praising the clubs recent transfers (particularly Rio). I know people cant stand fluff pieces during periods of struggle but youre not getting any other praise for an element of what the club have been doing.

It has done ok but in terms of the academy, there is still a bit to go isnt it? At the moment we have Jones, Bradley and Trent as the first team entrants and all were under slightly different set ups.
Offline Schmidt

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 08:05:55 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:40:04 pm
So take away the cheats, we finish fourth.

All sounds like guess work and hindsight. While Henderson may have been showing some signs, no one could foresee the way he and some of the others would perform that season and that the drop off would be so steep.

And as Ive said above we certainly could and should be busier in the market at times. But the hysteria when it doesnt happen is overkill, and as Ive pointed out overall we are still a successful club despite being up against cheats


People literally did though, it had already been highlighted before the season ended that both were running a lot less, and even if they weren't we still needed another player as no one else could stay fit. It was obvious we needed midfield reinforcements that summer, and when we missed out I think a lot of us assumed that we just needed to limp on until January when deals we had lined up could be finalised, only for nothing to happen yet again.

It's rewriting history to suggest that season wasn't a fuck up people could see coming.
Online Garlic Red

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 08:32:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:41:57 pm
It has done ok but in terms of the academy, there is still a bit to go isnt it? At the moment we have Jones, Bradley and Trent as the first team entrants and all were under slightly different set ups.

Have a read of the piece, it was more about recent acquisitions (Ngumoha, Nyoni, Nallo, Ayman, Owen Harvey) as well as some of the others recently signed like Doak, Bajcetic). Talked about how the club believe they have the best pathway in the top 6.
Online duvva

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 08:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:05:55 pm
People literally did though, it had already been highlighted before the season ended that both were running a lot less, and even if they weren't we still needed another player as no one else could stay fit. It was obvious we needed midfield reinforcements that summer, and when we missed out I think a lot of us assumed that we just needed to limp on until January when deals we had lined up could be finalised, only for nothing to happen yet again.

It's rewriting history to suggest that season wasn't a fuck up people could see coming.
If they did then I dont recall it being shouted from the rooftops, as its being framed. And I repeat Im not saying we couldnt have done more. But the amount of shite around it youd think we were fighting for our PL lives not either fighting for the title or on a bad season (poor us) a CL spot.
Offline Sangria

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1985 on: Today at 08:38:49 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:40:04 pm
So take away the cheats, we finish fourth.

All sounds like guess work and hindsight. While Henderson may have been showing some signs, no one could foresee the way he and some of the others would perform that season and that the drop off would be so steep.

And as Ive said above we certainly could and should be busier in the market at times. But the hysteria when it doesnt happen is overkill, and as Ive pointed out overall we are still a successful club despite being up against cheats

On the whole, the fans have been pretty on-point as to which areas need updating, which the transfers usually reflect, a little later than the fans call for. There was a fair bit of noise about the midfield, but looking at updating one unit at a time (Ox and Keita needed replacing years before they went). The difference being that the management ended up buying a whole midfield in one window, rather than one player per window or so.
Online duvva

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1986 on: Today at 08:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:38:49 pm
On the whole, the fans have been pretty on-point as to which areas need updating, which the transfers usually reflect, a little later than the fans call for. There was a fair bit of noise about the midfield, but looking at updating one unit at a time (Ox and Keita needed replacing years before they went). The difference being that the management ended up buying a whole midfield in one window, rather than one player per window or so.

Id say on the whole when it comes to transfers the fans are generally anything but on point.
If it was up to people in here the likes Salah, Virgil etc would have been shipped long ago to be replaced by far inferior but more on trend players no doubt
Offline killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 08:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:32:55 pm
Have a read of the piece, it was more about recent acquisitions (Ngumoha, Nyoni, Nallo, Ayman, Owen Harvey) as well as some of the others recently signed like Doak, Bajcetic). Talked about how the club believe they have the best pathway in the top 6.

Lets see how those youngsters develop and what careers they have. Still questions around if even one makes it at Liverpool.
Offline killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 08:53:24 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:42:59 pm
If it was up to people in here the likes Salah, Virgil etc would have been shipped long ago to be replaced by far inferior but more on trend players no doubt

No way. Come on thats just hyperbole, the idea that if you like transfers you even shift those two so you can buy more players?

Id happily not sign any footballer this month if it meant all three of Virgil, Trent and Salah stay. Right now looks like we have the best of both worlds.
Offline Sangria

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1989 on: Today at 08:56:38 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:42:59 pm
Id say on the whole when it comes to transfers the fans are generally anything but on point.
If it was up to people in here the likes Salah, Virgil etc would have been shipped long ago to be replaced by far inferior but more on trend players no doubt

There was a lot of noise about the midfield, and the midfield was the area that needed addressing. The detail is up to the management to deal with, but that's why I specified "on the whole". Robertson is now the player that's declining, and we have a bunch of injury prone CBs. That's the area that needs addressing. Details, that's up to the management. There isn't much noise about replacing the current midfield wholesale, and there isn't much noise about getting yet more forwards (there's more querying about why there is noise in the media than pushing for it). But once again, the details are up to the management. But anyone can see that the defence is now demanding attention. Just like the midfield was demanding attention a few years back.
Online duvva

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1990 on: Today at 08:59:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:53:24 pm
No way. Come on thats just hyperbole, the idea that if you like transfers you even shift those two so you can buy more players?

Id happily not sign any footballer this month if it meant all three of Virgil, Trent and Salah stay. Right now looks like we have the best of both worlds.
I wish it was. There have been times in the past if you go back through their threads that posters have suggested moving them on. Yes nuts, but unfortunately not hyperbole.
Offline killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1991 on: Today at 08:59:17 pm »
The midfield was a huge talking subject in summer 2022. There was even talk then about how we wanted Monaco lad and Bellingham and that we would wait 12 months to get Bellingham.

Then the first game came and Klopp realised his midfield was fucked.
Offline killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1992 on: Today at 09:00:34 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 08:59:09 pm
I wish it was. There have been times in the past if you go back through their threads that poster have suggested moving them on. Yes nuts, but unfortunately not hyperbole.

Think the only time I heard it with Mo was during the run in last season where people said he had slowed down. Never seen it with Virgil, unless it was some post ACL stuff.
Online JasonF

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1993 on: Today at 09:01:02 pm »
Apparently we've enquired about  El Hadji Malick Diouf. A PTSD inducing name but apparently he's a talented left back who plays for Slavia Prague.

Liverpool have contacted the agent of El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Slavia Prague want €25m.

[@Ahmadoubamba36]
Online HardworkDedication

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1994 on: Today at 09:01:38 pm »
Offline Sangria

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1995 on: Today at 09:03:30 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 09:01:02 pm
Apparently we've enquired about  El Hadji Malick Diouf. A PTSD inducing name but apparently he's a talented left back who plays for Slavia Prague.
 

He's the spitting image of someone we know.
