Id say on the whole when it comes to transfers the fans are generally anything but on point.

If it was up to people in here the likes Salah, Virgil etc would have been shipped long ago to be replaced by far inferior but more on trend players no doubt



There was a lot of noise about the midfield, and the midfield was the area that needed addressing. The detail is up to the management to deal with, but that's why I specified "on the whole". Robertson is now the player that's declining, and we have a bunch of injury prone CBs. That's the area that needs addressing. Details, that's up to the management. There isn't much noise about replacing the current midfield wholesale, and there isn't much noise about getting yet more forwards (there's more querying about why there is noise in the media than pushing for it). But once again, the details are up to the management. But anyone can see that the defence is now demanding attention. Just like the midfield was demanding attention a few years back.