ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1920 on: Today at 04:05:28 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:02:36 pm
not sure why ppl are so bothered about Kvara. Very good player but not a position we need & he doesnt score or assist at an elite level yet.

We can look at our attack in the summer. Really a defensive player is much more needed

If we lose Salah then the world and his dog knows we will be desperate for an attacker. We will also be stumped with Diaz (who will have 1 year left) and Nunez.

Its not essential but its still going to be needed. Also dont assume that we dont go for him then we go for a midfielder or centreback. Thats not how we work.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1921 on: Today at 04:05:55 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:04:48 pm
What happened, did he finally decide on his post-window holiday destination?

He's considering looking into where he should go.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1922 on: Today at 04:13:28 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 03:56:41 pm
Poor Richard. Must be exhausted after the past 48 hours.

 ;D
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1923 on: Today at 04:18:10 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:04:48 pm
What happened, did he finally decide on his post-window holiday destination?

Heard Napoli is a nice place this time of year.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1924 on: Today at 04:20:38 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:18:10 pm
Heard Napoli is a nice place this time of year.
Dont think Naples is that nice anytime of year.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1925 on: Today at 04:27:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:03:06 pm
None of those deals (including Gakpo to United) were close as this one though. PSG and he have agreed terms and its jus finalising a fee with Napoli.

How do you know those players never agreed personal terms with the clubs? How do you know we havent agreed personal terms with the player/agent already, or have at least priced up the viability and gauged the interest in coming here?

As a club we put very little out there, usually waiting until things are at the latter stages before announcing our move, just because its not out there doesnt mean its not happening. The journalists will be the last to know a lot of this stuff.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1926 on: Today at 04:37:13 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:27:50 pm
How do you know those players never agreed personal terms with the clubs? How do you know we havent agreed personal terms with the player/agent already, or have at least priced up the viability and gauged the interest in coming here?

As a club we put very little out there, usually waiting until things are at the latter stages before announcing our move, just because its not out there doesnt mean its not happening. The journalists will be the last to know a lot of this stuff.

Which points once more to the questions, where did those stories about our interest in the Napoli player come from, and why?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1927 on: Today at 04:41:24 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:37:13 pm
Which points once more to the questions, where did those stories about our interest in the Napoli player come from, and why?

Well never know, will we? There are so many possibilities information like that can get into the public domain, the club cant control everything. If you want to be cynical about it you can say its sheer stupidity and the club are wasting their time trying to get involved in a deal thats pretty much already done, if you dont want to be cynical about it you could say the club see an opportunity (how they see it, fuck knows) and want to get involved. It feels like there are a lot of moving parts so well see what happens. I personally dont really see the issue with it being in the public domain that we might be interested in signing a top player, for some reason some people get really stressed out about it if its put out there and doesnt actually happen.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1928 on: Today at 04:44:47 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:41:24 pm
Well never know, will we? There are so many possibilities information like that can get into the public domain, the club cant control everything. If you want to be cynical about it you can say its sheer stupidity and the club are wasting their time trying to get involved in a deal thats pretty much already done, if you dont want to be cynical about it you could say the club see an opportunity (how they see it, fuck knows) and want to get involved. It feels like there are a lot of moving parts so well see what happens. I personally dont really see the issue with it being in the public domain that we might be interested in signing a top player, for some reason some people get really stressed out about it if its put out there and doesnt actually happen.

If we really do keep things hush hush until we get it done, why is there a story from English language sources of our interest in the player, when the deal with PSG is all but done?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1929 on: Today at 04:52:02 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:44:47 pm
If we really do keep things hush hush until we get it done, why is there a story from English language sources of our interest in the player, when the deal with PSG is all but done?

Im not sure, its really open to interpretation of how you believe things have happened or how these things generally happen. Go back and read the last few pages, most bases have been covered. The likes of Ornstein will never reveal their sources, nor will they have the same sources for every story that they break. We can be fairly certain that Ornstein will have verified any info hes putting in the public domain with a source at LFC, hes broken a lot of big stories over the last few years and theres no reason to doubt hes well informed, maybe he had information that meant the club couldnt deny their interest but simply tried to play it down by making it quite a vague story. I suppose Im asking myself why would the club admit theyre interested in a player, even if he moves in January, then not act on their interest now it looks likely hes moving on in the coming days/weeks? For me the only reason we wouldnt move is if the player doesnt want to come to Liverpool, that will probably be confirmed if/when he joins PSG.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1930 on: Today at 04:55:13 pm
Ornstein and Joyce posted almost identical stories - the chances of it not being a club briefing are slim . And then close to nil when it wasnt denied / rubbished
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1931 on: Today at 05:08:14 pm
Im curious how the opportunistic approach works. Does this mean we no longer make a meaningful effort to attract players were monitoring? For example, it sounds like PSG have put in a lot of groundwork with this player already. If we had put in the effort maybe the outcome would be different
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1932 on: Today at 05:08:35 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:27:50 pm
How do you know those players never agreed personal terms with the clubs? How do you know we havent agreed personal terms with the player/agent already, or have at least priced up the viability and gauged the interest in coming here?

As a club we put very little out there, usually waiting until things are at the latter stages before announcing our move, just because its not out there doesnt mean its not happening. The journalists will be the last to know a lot of this stuff.

Because we can only go by whats briefed or given to us by journos. I get backing the club but sometimes it feels some people will spin any yarn so that not even a slight bit of criticism comes the clubs way. And who are these people you will defend no matter what, a bunch of suits.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1933 on: Today at 05:09:51 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:55:13 pm
Ornstein and Joyce posted almost identical stories - the chances of it not being a club briefing are slim . And then close to nil when it wasnt denied / rubbished

Fair point, but to what end?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1934 on: Today at 05:10:56 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 05:08:14 pm
I’m curious how the opportunistic approach works. Does this mean we no longer make a meaningful effort to attract players we’re ‘monitoring’? For example, it sounds like PSG have put in a lot of groundwork with this player already. If we had put in the effort maybe the outcome would be different

Thing is what is our strategy? Before it was told a lot that we spend 12 months building bridges with players and getting deals done and loads of people on this forum go on about how we are probably getting deals done in the summer.

Then Hughes comes out and says we will be opportunistic and that implies we wait to see what deals are available and then we move in to speak to said player and club.

Personally I am not really fussed about Napoli lad or this deal in particular. Just questioning why deals for us seem to be the most difficult thing in the world.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1935 on: Today at 05:12:36 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:09:51 pm
Fair point, but to what end?

Maybe we wanted it out there in the public domain to let Napoli and Napoli lad know we were interested?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1936 on: Today at 05:22:52 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:08:35 pm
Because we can only go by whats briefed or given to us by journos. I get backing the club but sometimes it feels some people will spin any yarn so that not even a slight bit of criticism comes the clubs way. And who are these people you will defend no matter what, a bunch of suits.

Quote
According to The Athletic, United's interest in signing Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven this summer was very serious. They report that the club had agreed personal terms with the player's representatives ahead of the September 1 deadline.

I mean thats out there in the public domain.

Nobodys defending any suits, theres nothing that needs to be defended regarding Kvaratskhelia. Trying to understand whats going on and why isnt defending anyone.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1937 on: Today at 05:33:58 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:09:51 pm
Fair point, but to what end?

Give people something to talk about
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1938 on: Today at 05:37:53 pm
Disappointing Napoli lad has taken the money to play in the one team league. They PSG have it easier than Celtic.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1939 on: Today at 05:42:31 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:55:13 pm
Ornstein and Joyce posted almost identical stories - the chances of it not being a club briefing are slim . And then close to nil when it wasnt denied / rubbished
They wanted to distract us. They might as well just say they we are not signing anyone and early.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1940 on: Today at 05:44:25 pm
If he is the kind of lad who is happy to go to a one team league for the money then that is not the kind of mentality anyone would really would want in their team when the going gets tough when challenging for major titles.

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1941 on: Today at 05:47:05 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:09:51 pm
Fair point, but to what end?
So top fans can defend the club and say theyve tried to sign players
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1942 on: Today at 05:49:31 pm
A couple of things.

Firstly, Doak.  We will report our 23/24 financials soon and they will probably show a hefty loss. Selling Doak will certainly help level that out.

On the wee Georgian lad.  I dont think this is anywhere near done yet.  Doesnt follow that he will come to us, but I cant see it being that easy for him to go to PSG and there being no PL interest.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1943 on: Today at 05:51:46 pm
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 05:49:31 pm
A couple of things.

Firstly, Doak.  We will report our 23/24 financials soon and they will probably show a hefty loss. Selling Doak will certainly help level that out.

On the wee Georgian lad.  I dont think this is anywhere near done yet.  Doesnt follow that he will come to us, but I cant see it being that easy for him to go to PSG and there being no PL interest.

Why are we expecting a loss?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1944 on: Today at 05:52:45 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 05:51:46 pm
Why are we expecting a loss?
Because we lost about £55m of CL income and spent loads in midfielders
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1945 on: Today at 05:54:21 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:42:31 pm
They wanted to distract us. They might as well just say they we are not signing anyone and early.

It was literally in the deal sheet that Ornstein/Pearce do 4 days ago, they could have left it at the top paragraph and most people wouldve left it at that.

I know/hope youre probably joking, but Ive yet to hear one good reason why the club would intentionally lie about interest in a player, theres nothing positive about failing in your pursuit of a player publicly, its not like the club are under pressure by supporters to act in the market, or even create the perception they are, the teams having a great season, that should be enough to satisfy the vast majority of supporters, theres nothing to be gained by publicly declaring your interest and failing to land the player.

Quote
What positions/players are they looking at?

Liverpool didn't sign anyone last January and currently there's little sign of them adding to their ranks during this winter window.

Is there any world in which Liverpool might be tempted to make a senior move?

Yes, if they believe a deal can be done which makes sense financially and is in the club's long-term interests.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1946 on: Today at 05:54:42 pm
Quote from: TeddyMc on Today at 05:44:25 pm
If he is the kind of lad who is happy to go to a one team league for the money then that is not the kind of mentality anyone would really would want in their team when the going gets tough when challenging for major titles.

The money he is being offered isn't extraordinary (4x/5x of his current salary which has been reported around 30-40k a week). Any club that wants him would be offering something similar anyway and all our senior attacking options make similar to that or more except for Diaz who is due a big raise. If we made a genuine attempt to get him, I can see us being able to get him, but I am just not sure if we have the situation for it. We need outgoings before incomings just from a squad numbers perspective. There's already quite a few that are here and haven't played enough.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1947 on: Today at 05:56:41 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 05:51:46 pm
Why are we expecting a loss?
Europa league year is in this accounting year apparently
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1948 on: Today at 05:59:49 pm
The loss will be relatively larger than usual because of no CL's revenues.
