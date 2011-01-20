They wanted to distract us. They might as well just say they we are not signing anyone and early.
It was literally in the deal sheet that Ornstein/Pearce do 4 days ago, they could have left it at the top paragraph and most people wouldve left it at that.
I know/hope youre probably joking, but Ive yet to hear one good reason why the club would intentionally lie about interest in a player, theres nothing positive about failing in your pursuit of a player publicly, its not like the club are under pressure by supporters to act in the market, or even create the perception they are, the teams having a great season, that should be enough to satisfy the vast majority of supporters, theres nothing to be gained by publicly declaring your interest and failing to land the player.
What positions/players are they looking at?
Liverpool didn't sign anyone last January and currently there's little sign of them adding to their ranks during this winter window.
Is there any world in which Liverpool might be tempted to make a senior move?
Yes, if they believe a deal can be done which makes sense financially and is in the club's long-term interests.