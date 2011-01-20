If we really do keep things hush hush until we get it done, why is there a story from English language sources of our interest in the player, when the deal with PSG is all but done?



Im not sure, its really open to interpretation of how you believe things have happened or how these things generally happen. Go back and read the last few pages, most bases have been covered. The likes of Ornstein will never reveal their sources, nor will they have the same sources for every story that they break. We can be fairly certain that Ornstein will have verified any info hes putting in the public domain with a source at LFC, hes broken a lot of big stories over the last few years and theres no reason to doubt hes well informed, maybe he had information that meant the club couldnt deny their interest but simply tried to play it down by making it quite a vague story. I suppose Im asking myself why would the club admit theyre interested in a player, even if he moves in January, then not act on their interest now it looks likely hes moving on in the coming days/weeks? For me the only reason we wouldnt move is if the player doesnt want to come to Liverpool, that will probably be confirmed if/when he joins PSG.