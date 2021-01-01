If used in negotiations for Kava I think we can certainly negotiate his price up to 20m maybe even more.
It's not a difficult situation. If you were running Napoli, would you pay £20m for a player that:
1. Is injury prone
2. Has no preseason under his belt
3. Has arely played in 5 months (gives you more leverage).
4. Is on high wages (especially from an Italian club's POV)
The level of due diligence is a basic Google search to verify these things. Clubs, especially in Italy, don't have money to throw around.
Anyway, I will stick to the "he's a long term option" party line and the "potential 80m asset" that someone told me yesterday.