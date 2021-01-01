What's our non-HG situation? Are we at full quota now, or do we have a spare? In that sense we're a bit more one in, one out.



Bearing in mind Kelleher will likely leave in the summer with the Georgian lad coming in. As it stands Trent will leave. Doak could be sold, Elliott will go if he can't get a game. We can't just flog all our HG players and bring in more non-HG players.



What are the homegrown options like for potential outbound players? Could Bajcetic count as one next season? Could Beck or Chambers stay next season even if its just with a view to being number 24 or 25 in the squad?I wanted us to be in for Guehi at CB but theres not been much noise and the aerial numbers historically havent been great, theyve improved this year but Im not sure hes that big, wide, monster profile we go for, but I think hes a strong player.The options to replace Trent really arent great. Im convinced well get a top player to replace Robertson, theres a ton of options out there depending on what profile Arne wants (I imagine itll be another attacking full back that can progress the ball with carrying), but the right back options really are a sickener. I was chatting to a mate a few days ago about it, he thinks both full backs at Girona will end up at City in the summer, Arnau Martinez and Gutierrez, he was debating if theyd sell to us, I cant see it myself.