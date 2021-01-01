« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 63548 times)

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,795
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 07:35:27 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 07:16:48 pm
Considering is just a smoke screen for contemplating.

Its when the pondering begins that you can really think about maybe wondering about it.
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,184
  • hippie at heart
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 07:36:54 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:16:43 pm
Levels of cynicism are at an all time

And justified in my view.
Logged

Offline proudred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,519
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 07:40:13 pm »
The fulham striker Muniz is one to watch for me. Always impresses me in how he takes his chances, the winner he scored against chelsea some weeks back as an example.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 07:40:58 pm »
Lots of pages on here. Does that mean we are monitoring someone?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,391
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 07:42:43 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:40:58 pm
Lots of pages on here. Does that mean we are monitoring someone?
Not quite. We are considering monitoring someone.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 07:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:42:43 pm
Not quite. We are considering monitoring someone.

Well be back to scouting in no time
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 07:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:42:43 pm
Not quite. We are considering monitoring someone.
Only 21 days left in the window so its unlikely well get a deal over the line now.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,969
  • Pop n crisp
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 08:21:10 pm »
If the club are depending on someone leaving this month, would that pretty much only be Chiesa or would we move Darwin on this month? Would Doak being sold this month make any difference or is it purely a numbers point?
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,781
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 08:21:13 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:45:23 pm
Well be back to scouting in no time


 :lmao

Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,781
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 08:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:21:10 pm
If the club are depending on someone leaving this month, would that pretty much only be Chiesa or would we move Darwin on this month? Would Doak being sold this month make any difference or is it purely a numbers point?

could be anyone, times are tough at FSG towers

Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 08:36:10 pm »
This thread is much funner with caustic humour and tenuous links and without the hectoring from posts annoyed that people want transfers in the transfer thread. Good job all.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,502
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 08:54:52 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:21:10 pm
If the club are depending on someone leaving this month, would that pretty much only be Chiesa or would we move Darwin on this month? Would Doak being sold this month make any difference or is it purely a numbers point?

What's our non-HG situation? Are we at full quota now, or do we have a spare? In that sense we're a bit more one in, one out.

Bearing in mind Kelleher will likely leave in the summer with the Georgian lad coming in. As it stands Trent will leave. Doak could be sold, Elliott will go if he can't get a game. We can't just flog all our HG players and bring in more non-HG players.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,963
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 09:10:21 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:33:43 am
So if this is real it means that someone - probably Diaz in the summer - is leaving

If its not real it means were engaging in PR designed to cover our inactivity  which is not a great direction of travel
but it's logical - our inactivity I mean.

I'll repeat my belief - and I'm not seeing anything to counter it - the club is going to roll the dice this season and make Slot work with what he has because we are "relatively" injury free.

It's crazy because the 2 majorest of trophies are in play.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:12:03 pm by newterp »
Logged

Offline gaztop08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,881
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 09:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:42:43 pm
Not quite. We are considering monitoring someone.

So rubbing our chins,scratching our beards type of thing
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,963
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 09:13:37 pm »
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 09:12:47 pm
So rubbing our chins,scratching our beards type of thing

better than rubbing something else. maybe.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,795
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 09:37:10 pm »
Turning on other LFC fans really isnt helpful. None of that please.
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 09:42:28 pm »
we need that Uzbekistani CB
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,464
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 09:46:46 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 09:42:28 pm
we need that Uzbekistani CB

Definitely need Samarkind of transfers to happen to keep us going.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 09:47:37 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 09:46:46 pm
Definitely need Samarkind of transfers to happen to keep us going.

Ooohh that is a good one  ;D
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 09:52:53 pm »
Uzbekistani going to Man City I guess. Fuck it, let's get Baleba. Sell Doak and Elliott-very good player but he needs a different system for his skillset.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 10:06:58 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 09:46:46 pm
Definitely need Samarkind of transfers to happen to keep us going.

 :D We're holding our nerve this window
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 