Considering is just a smoke screen for contemplating.
Levels of cynicism are at an all time
Lots of pages on here. Does that mean we are monitoring someone?
Not quite. We are considering monitoring someone.
Not quite. We are considering monitoring someone.
Well be back to scouting in no time
If the club are depending on someone leaving this month, would that pretty much only be Chiesa or would we move Darwin on this month? Would Doak being sold this month make any difference or is it purely a numbers point?
Page created in 0.076 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]