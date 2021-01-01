« previous next »
ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,201
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1560 on: Today at 08:21:42 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:18:16 am
Or we want Diaz to play centrally longer term, or we want Kvara to play more like a 10, or we don't think we'll sign Salah and want someone to fill that gap, or it's an opportunistic signing with no real plan, or we have no intention of actually getting him as he's seemingly already planning to go elsewhere.

That's a worry I didn't think of. What if Kava is a long term target and we are getting frustrated with the Mo contract negotiations so bring in Kava early to stop him from being bought by PSG.
If Napoli are interested in Chiesa then a swap plus cash may be on the cards.
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,201
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1561 on: Today at 08:22:31 am
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:20:30 am
We'll end up playing Endo at CB around March.

Who has featured more as a centre back than a DM in his career.
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,829
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1562 on: Today at 08:22:41 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:33:56 pm
If theres is one thing to make Liverpool pounce its someone going after one of their long term targets.

I'm becoming less convinced that this is the case. It sounds nice to say that a player was our primary target all along, but I think a more likely explanation is that we keep an eye on lots of players and if one of them appears to be going for cheap then we'll stick our noses in. It would explain why we went for Gakpo after Diaz and then decided he was a false 9 suddenly.
mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,677
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1563 on: Today at 08:23:07 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:18:16 am
Or we want Diaz to play centrally longer term, or we want Kvara to play more like a 10, or we don't think we'll sign Salah and want someone to fill that gap, or it's an opportunistic signing with no real plan, or we have no intention of actually getting him as he's seemingly already planning to go elsewhere.

I saw something that he rejected a contract and wants to go barca?

Mundo Deportivo or something.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,012
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1564 on: Today at 08:23:28 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:21:42 am
That's a worry I didn't think of. What if Kava is a long term target and we are getting frustrated with the Mo contract negotiations so bring in Kava early to stop him from being bought by PSG.

Everyone wants Mo to sign but its dragging on and on.

Our attack would be lopsided if we got him.
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,201
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1565 on: Today at 08:25:29 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:23:28 am
Everyone wants Mo to sign but its dragging on and on.

Our attack would be lopsided if we got him.

Kava is very two-footed he just happens to play on the left. He absolutely can play LW, RW and the 10.
hollger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Reply #1566 on: Today at 08:27:54 am
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 09:13:46 pm
Think that's his song sorted then.

Kvara Kvara.

Kvara Kvara Kvara Kvara Kvara Kvara-meleon..... surely?

