If theres is one thing to make Liverpool pounce its someone going after one of their long term targets.



I'm becoming less convinced that this is the case. It sounds nice to say that a player was our primary target all along, but I think a more likely explanation is that we keep an eye on lots of players and if one of them appears to be going for cheap then we'll stick our noses in. It would explain why we went for Gakpo after Diaz and then decided he was a false 9 suddenly.