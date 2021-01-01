« previous next »
Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 54754 times)

Offline wemmick

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 11:51:19 pm »
Great player. It will hard to compete with PSG. Who knows. Hughes hasn't shown much competence so far in the transfer market, so I won't get my hopes up.
Offline Hazzyfizz

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 11:54:47 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 11:51:19 pm
Great player. It will hard to compete with PSG. Who knows. Hughes hasn't shown much competence so far in the transfer market, so I won't get my hopes up.

I dont think its that hard to compete with PSG. Better league, strong chance to win PL when he joins, close friend at the club / NT teammate in the summer.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 12:03:26 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 11:31:53 pm
Agree. Look at Zubimendi. We've heard a lot of other clubs being linked to him over the years, but in the summer it really only did seem like us negotiating with him. Even if it did turn into a bit of a shambles. For many logical reasons bidding wars or actively pursuing players negotiating strongly with other teams isnt worth it.

Look at Caicedo. We can trivialise these deals as just talking or a few phone calls but these transfers that fall through are a massive waste of resource and a failure of long term plans.
The Caicedo move was all a bit mad wasn't it? The first, only and maybe last time we've ever just thrown the kitchen sink at a player who we would have been overpaying for. I wonder what possessed us to do that. Ultimately Caicedo played us so that Chelsea would pay up.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm
PSG are the favourites but Orny nor Joycie would post this if it wern't legit from our side.
You'd hope that we've done some groundwork to at least see if the player would turn down PSG for us. We've leaked tentatively like this before, like when we started to 'explore' the possibility of signing Szoboszlai, then it all moved pretty quickly. On the flip side we did the same with Yoro, insisted we were at the front of the queue but seemingly dropped out as soon as someone lined up behind us.
Offline Magix

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 12:42:57 am »
The cynical - and likely the prevailing - view is that this will be another Caicedo episode; only this time, the fan response this time round will be a tad stronger should this follow the same route, given the contract situation.

But the blind transfer thread optimist in me says we gonna sign him, a DM and defender in the window after offloading Nunez, Doak and Morton!
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 12:50:05 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 11:15:20 pm
If this is being reported by Joyce and Ornstein I would go out on a limb and say we have at least spoken to him and we are further along than just waiting for what PSG might do. If it gets to the stage were it is being reported by those two then it's pretty solid. Not saying it'll happen but we'll see

Yeah I doubt Joyce wouldn't bother saying anything unless we had a genuine interest. Plus Napoli spent heavily in the summer and couldn't offload Osimhen so they may need an injection of cash by the end of the season. Strange to see him being linked while they are in a title race
Offline xbugawugax

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 01:08:10 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 11:51:19 pm
Great player. It will hard to compete with PSG. Who knows. Hughes hasn't shown much competence so far in the transfer market, so I won't get my hopes up.

pretty much. not even a reason to give us a sniff if he has any ambition looking at how many of our world class players might be gone by this season. Why would he even come if vvd, salah and trent wont be here next season.

think its just the normal PR job with hughes leaking out some news probably to show that he is somewhat relevant.
Offline Samie

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 01:12:24 am »
Motherfucker because we're LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB!

Also we don't actually need him...
Offline QC

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 01:25:06 am »
Were not signing this guy. Assuming the information has come from the club, our move for him is so heavily caveated its obvious well fold as soon as we hear the asking price.
Online deano2727

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 01:33:20 am »
No thanks. Good player, but not one we need. Gakpo is in great form on the left. We have two other players who can play on the left.

Money would be much better spent on at least 3 different positions.

Even if Nunez and Chiesa were shifted, we would still be better off going after a central or right forward.
Offline JackWard33

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 01:33:43 am »
So if this is real it means that someone - probably Diaz in the summer - is leaving

If its not real it means were engaging in PR designed to cover our inactivity  which is not a great direction of travel
Offline cptrios

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 01:35:07 am »
I want a DM and a CB, just like everyone else with frigging eyes. It seems odd to spend so much money on a lower-need position. I don't know much about Kvara, though...is he good enough that it's worth us being opportunistic even though we really need to strengthen elsewhere? If he'd be a Mane-level signing, it would actually make a huge difference in the title push. I think Diaz and Jota are good players, and I'm more positive about Nunez than a lot of folks, but a more consistently threatening attacking option would have probably won us the last two matches.

Also I really, really hope we don't sell Elliott. I can't imagine that Slot already dislikes him so much that he wants to get rid.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 01:39:52 am »
Madness to get another left winger. I love it. Lets do it. Gonna add him to the list. The Kvarat pack.  Davies David Zubi Choo Choo Marmoushka yaya and Napoli guy.

These are my demands.

ik but endo can play d for now 
 
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 01:48:55 am »
I actually don't think it's as crazy as it sounds, both Gakpo and obviously now Diaz are versatile, it's only really Salah that has a position that is kind of set in stone, even Jota has played in both wide positions.  As much as I love the lad, Nunez won't be here long term and Chiesa will probably off within the next six months.

He's a player we've liked for a while.
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 01:52:35 am »
If Elliott doesn't look like getting any more minutes outside of the FA Cup games it really wouldn't surprise me if we tried to sell him and sign Kvaratskhelia for his squad position.  I'd hate to see Elliott go but if the manager isn't going to use him there is no point being in the squad.  For his sake as well.
Offline QC

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 01:57:45 am »
Elliot is only 21, we should be giving him more time to develop, not selling him.
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 02:06:16 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 01:57:45 am
Elliot is only 21, we should be giving him more time to develop, not selling him.

I agree.  Hope he get's more minutes.  If he's not in the managers long term plans than there is no point though. 
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 02:40:40 am »
Ornstein Kvara tweet reminded me of this;

Quote
Liverpool exploring move for Dominik Szoboszlai of RB Leipzig. #LFC met his camp this week; latest attacking mid to be considered. Unclear if it develops due to price but is desired profile. Unrelated to potential Carvalho loan. @TheAthleticFC #RBLeipzig

3 or 4 days later it was all done and dusted. Here's hoping it's one of those. I have a feeling it will be Nunez and Chiesa gone with a possibility of Diaz gone in the summer if his contract situation isn't sorted.
Online RedG13

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 02:51:16 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 02:40:40 am
Ornstein Kvara tweet reminded me of this;

3 or 4 days later it was all done and dusted. Here's hoping it's one of those. I have a feeling it will be Nunez and Chiesa gone with a possibility of Diaz gone in the summer if his contract situation isn't sorted.
Dom had a release Clause that really helped
Offline AmanShah21

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 03:53:34 am »
Hope we arent genuinely looking to sell elliott. He did brilliantly last season at the start of the year when we had far too many injuries and at time, was our best creative outlet. He has shown more than enough to be even considered for a sale. He is still only 21. It would be poor judgment in my opinion to get him to leave.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1539 on: Today at 03:59:52 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:53:34 am
Hope we arent genuinely looking to sell elliott. He did brilliantly last season at the start of the year when we had far too many injuries and at time, was our best creative outlet. He has shown more than enough to be even considered for a sale. He is still only 21. It would be poor judgment in my opinion to get him to leave.

he is a good squad option and steps up whenever needed. a bit like gomez.

im ok with letting him go if the coaches wants a player of another profile that fits their vision or whatever. but not if it leaves the squad thin.

otherwise no point in letting him leave. if the squad is weakened as if its it not bare enough already.
Offline cptrios

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1540 on: Today at 04:00:10 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:53:34 am
Hope we arent genuinely looking to sell elliott. He did brilliantly last season at the start of the year when we had far too many injuries and at time, was our best creative outlet. He has shown more than enough to be even considered for a sale. He is still only 21. It would be poor judgment in my opinion to get him to leave.

Harvey does have a history of questionable hairstyle decisions. Maybe Slot bears an innate, irreconcilable hatred for those who squander their follicular gifts.
Offline blacksun

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1541 on: Today at 05:32:35 am »
Maybe Edwards is planning on putting the band back together with this guy (no I'm not going to try and spell it) and Osimhen in the summer with Nunez and Diaz (if the rumours he wont sign a new deal are true) leaving to make room and improving the age profile profile of our forward line.

Would people be happy with that? Assuming Mo resigns for a couple of years of course
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1542 on: Today at 05:46:05 am »
I can't believe that given all the bad PR about us missing out on signings that we'd brief journos on a target that we don't at least have a half decent chance of getting.

Online Number 7

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1543 on: Today at 06:36:01 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 10:18:02 pm
I do find that Ornstein tweet and the article utterly baffling.

Firstly, it says absolutely nothing of any substance. The club "could consider" making an offer for the player. We're not even thinking about it, we're thinking about thinking about it. And it's obviously heavily caveated by reminding us that everyone else wants him so even if we want to make a move which we're only thinking about thinking about, he might well move elsewhere. PSG are mentioned in the article as the leading club and as others have said here, that's been widely reported for a while. If he wants to go there, they'll get him because they can pay him whatever he wants. So it's hard to get that enthusiastic about even for the desperate, transfer starved masses that LFC fans have become.

Secondly, he's presumably got this from the club. He's just about the only journo close to LFC who breaks anything so is presumably the one the club have decided to give these nuggets to. Why would FSG want fans to get their hopes up about us signing a player for £80m, who we then won't actually sign? Whilst we continue to prevaricate on contract negotiations for three current players.

Whilst in the background, we've only signed one senior CB in the last 7 years, and are at a point where:
a) our best CB (and inspirational legend and club captain) only has 6 months left on his contract;
b) our second best CB is injury prone and recovering from another serious knock;
c) our third choice CB is injured, and is of a standard that we were happy to sell him to Newcastle in the summer as part of a deal to bring Gordon to LFC (another LW ;D ); and
d) our fourth choice CB is a youngster who, whilst he had a hugely promising break out season, has looked understandably rusty this year and arguably does not seem to have the confidence of the manager.

And despite playing in 4 different competitions at the highest level, we only, essentially, have four midfielders that the manager appears to trust for PL/CL games. Beyond Grav, Mac, Szobo and Curtis, you have Endo who has played 56 minutes in the PL, Elliot who has played 43 minutes in the PL, and essentially no one else. That's beyond ridiculous after 20 games, and if Slot has now had time to size up his options and conclude that those are the only four players he feels comfortable starting for us, then we need another midfielder.

I'm not rabidly anti-FSG, I've always been supportive of them for running the club in a way that is sensible and prudent, and we have achieved incredible things especially when in the context of Man City's cheating. But it really does seem at this point that the approach they're taking is so obviously wayward that it's hard to defend. Again, they appear to have appointed a good manager who is doing great things with the resources at his disposal (some of whom are world class and weren't cheap buys, for context). But expecting him to deliver PLs or CLs whilst not affording him the players he needs is ridiculous, when our PSR situation is so good.

If it's the line of "we only sign the right players", then it's a logic I can understand, but at a point you need to bring in the best player available. We've made one senior signing in the last 18 months (plus a keeper who hasn't joined yet) and that was an opportunistic punt who hasn't actually brought anything to the team yet, whether due to injury, fitness, form etc. Since Grav joined the club on deadline day in 2023, we've raised about £60m selling fringe players, and now there are rumours about Doak and Elliot too. If there's money available, surely this is the time to identify signings that can give us a real boost, this season and beyond.

Pretty much sums up everything about how weve approached the last 2 transfer windows.

Why would we even need this guy when its so blatantly obvious that we need to buy a CB and a LB before another player who plays on the left?!
Online Tobelius

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1544 on: Today at 06:57:08 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:53:34 am
Hope we arent genuinely looking to sell elliott. He did brilliantly last season at the start of the year when we had far too many injuries and at time, was our best creative outlet. He has shown more than enough to be even considered for a sale. He is still only 21. It would be poor judgment in my opinion to get him to leave.

Fills the HG quota as well.
