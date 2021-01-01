I want a DM and a CB, just like everyone else with frigging eyes. It seems odd to spend so much money on a lower-need position. I don't know much about Kvara, though...is he good enough that it's worth us being opportunistic even though we really need to strengthen elsewhere? If he'd be a Mane-level signing, it would actually make a huge difference in the title push. I think Diaz and Jota are good players, and I'm more positive about Nunez than a lot of folks, but a more consistently threatening attacking option would have probably won us the last two matches.
Also I really, really hope we don't sell Elliott. I can't imagine that Slot already dislikes him so much that he wants to get rid.