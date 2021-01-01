« previous next »
Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 53945 times)

Offline wemmick

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 11:51:19 pm »
Great player. It will hard to compete with PSG. Who knows. Hughes hasn't shown much competence so far in the transfer market, so I won't get my hopes up.
Offline Hazzyfizz

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 11:54:47 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 11:51:19 pm
Great player. It will hard to compete with PSG. Who knows. Hughes hasn't shown much competence so far in the transfer market, so I won't get my hopes up.

I dont think its that hard to compete with PSG. Better league, strong chance to win PL when he joins, close friend at the club / NT teammate in the summer.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 12:03:26 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 11:31:53 pm
Agree. Look at Zubimendi. We've heard a lot of other clubs being linked to him over the years, but in the summer it really only did seem like us negotiating with him. Even if it did turn into a bit of a shambles. For many logical reasons bidding wars or actively pursuing players negotiating strongly with other teams isnt worth it.

Look at Caicedo. We can trivialise these deals as just talking or a few phone calls but these transfers that fall through are a massive waste of resource and a failure of long term plans.
The Caicedo move was all a bit mad wasn't it? The first, only and maybe last time we've ever just thrown the kitchen sink at a player who we would have been overpaying for. I wonder what possessed us to do that. Ultimately Caicedo played us so that Chelsea would pay up.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm
PSG are the favourites but Orny nor Joycie would post this if it wern't legit from our side.
You'd hope that we've done some groundwork to at least see if the player would turn down PSG for us. We've leaked tentatively like this before, like when we started to 'explore' the possibility of signing Szoboszlai, then it all moved pretty quickly. On the flip side we did the same with Yoro, insisted we were at the front of the queue but seemingly dropped out as soon as someone lined up behind us.
Offline Magix

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 12:42:57 am »
The cynical - and likely the prevailing - view is that this will be another Caicedo episode; only this time, the fan response this time round will be a tad stronger should this follow the same route, given the contract situation.

But the blind transfer thread optimist in me says we gonna sign him, a DM and defender in the window after offloading Nunez, Doak and Morton!
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 12:50:05 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 11:15:20 pm
If this is being reported by Joyce and Ornstein I would go out on a limb and say we have at least spoken to him and we are further along than just waiting for what PSG might do. If it gets to the stage were it is being reported by those two then it's pretty solid. Not saying it'll happen but we'll see

Yeah I doubt Joyce wouldn't bother saying anything unless we had a genuine interest. Plus Napoli spent heavily in the summer and couldn't offload Osimhen so they may need an injection of cash by the end of the season. Strange to see him being linked while they are in a title race
Offline xbugawugax

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 01:08:10 am »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 11:51:19 pm
Great player. It will hard to compete with PSG. Who knows. Hughes hasn't shown much competence so far in the transfer market, so I won't get my hopes up.

pretty much. not even a reason to give us a sniff if he has any ambition looking at how many of our world class players might be gone by this season. Why would he even come if vvd, salah and trent wont be here next season.

think its just the normal PR job with hughes leaking out some news probably to show that he is somewhat relevant.
Offline Samie

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 01:12:24 am »
Motherfucker because we're LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB!

Also we don't actually need him...
Offline QC

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 01:25:06 am »
Were not signing this guy. Assuming the information has come from the club, our move for him is so heavily caveated its obvious well fold as soon as we hear the asking price.
Online deano2727

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 01:33:20 am »
No thanks. Good player, but not one we need. Gakpo is in great form on the left. We have two other players who can play on the left.

Money would be much better spent on at least 3 different positions.

Even if Nunez and Chiesa were shifted, we would still be better off going after a central or right forward.
Offline JackWard33

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 01:33:43 am »
So if this is real it means that someone - probably Diaz in the summer - is leaving

If its not real it means were engaging in PR designed to cover our inactivity  which is not a great direction of travel
Offline cptrios

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 01:35:07 am »
I want a DM and a CB, just like everyone else with frigging eyes. It seems odd to spend so much money on a lower-need position. I don't know much about Kvara, though...is he good enough that it's worth us being opportunistic even though we really need to strengthen elsewhere? If he'd be a Mane-level signing, it would actually make a huge difference in the title push. I think Diaz and Jota are good players, and I'm more positive about Nunez than a lot of folks, but a more consistently threatening attacking option would have probably won us the last two matches.

Also I really, really hope we don't sell Elliott. I can't imagine that Slot already dislikes him so much that he wants to get rid.
Online Bobinhood

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 01:39:52 am »
Madness to get another left winger. I love it. Lets do it. Gonna add him to the list. The Kvarat pack.  Davies David Zubi Choo Choo Marmoushka yaya and Napoli guy.

These are my demands.

ik but endo can play d for now 
 
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 01:48:55 am »
I actually don't think it's as crazy as it sounds, both Gakpo and obviously now Diaz are versatile, it's only really Salah that has a position that is kind of set in stone, even Jota has played in both wide positions.  As much as I love the lad, Nunez won't be here long term and Chiesa will probably off within the next six months.

He's a player we've liked for a while.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 01:52:35 am »
If Elliott doesn't look like getting any more minutes outside of the FA Cup games it really wouldn't surprise me if we tried to sell him and sign Kvaratskhelia for his squad position.  I'd hate to see Elliott go but if the manager isn't going to use him there is no point being in the squad.  For his sake as well.
Offline QC

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 01:57:45 am »
Elliot is only 21, we should be giving him more time to develop, not selling him.
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 02:06:16 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 01:57:45 am
Elliot is only 21, we should be giving him more time to develop, not selling him.

I agree.  Hope he get's more minutes.  If he's not in the managers long term plans than there is no point though. 
