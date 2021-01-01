« previous next »
ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
This reminds me of the Diaz and Gakpo signings (and not just because it's a left sided attacker). We have interest in him and I imagine he would be on our list should someone go in the summer but with another side making moves and effectively doing a lot of the negotiating with Napoli (ala Spurs and Porto for Diaz) we may match the offer and give him the choice

The only reason he picks PSG is for lifestyle IMO. I imagine being paid millions and living in Paris is quite good but he'd be paid millions and live in or around the North West which I'm sure isn't bad when you're a multi-millionaire. It's not as if he couldn't just hop on a 2 hour flight and be in Europe anyway. We are the sensible choice on sporting merit, especially with how we look now

Remains to be seen though. We've seen what happens when we swoop in late last summer with Caicedo, he felt he owed it to Chelsea after they had spent time talking to him
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Kava is very two footed so could easily play on the right.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: HardworkDedication
Fabrizio Romano
🚨🇬🇪 Napolis formal request for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains around 80m package.

🔴🔵 Direct negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain are ongoing, as revealed today. Talks underway.

Kvaratskhelias camp, discussing terms with PSG as theyre offering over x4 his current salary.

He's reportedly on about £32k a week btw, so 4x his current salary isn't as alarming is it might sound. I wouldn't imagine that's blown us out of the water if he's a long-term target.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: spider-neil
If theres is one thing to make Liverpool pounce its someone going after one of their long term targets.
lucho
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Excellent post JK.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
If you look at FSGs MO, Kava is perfect. The right age, currently on low wages, versatile, and on the cusp of exploding.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: JerseyKloppite
Snip
Pffft stop being such a bedwetter, demanding shiny new toys.  Just say you want to be owned by an oligarch or Saudis and be done with it!

(am I doing this right?  ;)  Agree with every word, JK.  Good post)
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: ScottScott
We are the sensible choice on sporting merit, especially with how we look now

I think this is quite an LFC or PL centric view.

If you go to PSG you're basically guaranteed a load of medals. They wouldn't be worth as much to me, but how much does a bloke from Georgia give a toss about whether he wins the French league or the English league?

No guarantees whatsoever at LFC. On current form you'd hope that we'd been in title conversations in the years to come but 2 of our key players might be gone in the summer which creates inherent uncertainty. Then even if we continue to do well, we're in competition with a half dozen other clubs for major honours, one of whom is Man City who will pay their way back to the top table soon enough.

PSG are likely to consistently make the knockouts of the CL. They might even win one at some point at which point you've achieved the first CL for them and become a legend in the city.

I'm playing devil's advocate to a point but I think it sells PSG short a bit to say it's not a place where players looking for success will go, if even for a few years to fill their bank balance and medal cabinet.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: JerseyKloppite

I give up even trying to work out what the club are trying to do these days because it rarely makes any sense.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
JK has sold his soul to the baugette.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: IgorBobbins
Pffft stop being such a bedwetter, demanding shiny new toys.  Just say you want to be owned by an oligarch or Saudis and be done with it!

(am I doing this right?  ;)  Agree with every word, JK.  Good post)

;D The timing of the Musk stuff is weird too. Imagine FSG are quiet happy with the story doing the rounds as it's publicity for the club and will remind a lot of the more moderate and progressive fan base to be careful what you wish for and grateful not to be owned by a complete prick.

I think it's frustrating as 2023 felt like maybe the club had taken a new approach to doing things. Bringing in four talented midfielders in one swoop and revitalising the team. But the reason they had to do that was because they waited until that midfield had become a real issue first. Getting the opportunistic signings is great - Diaz and Gakpo have gone on to become great players for us, so that approach shouldn't be vilified in and of itself. But it needs to be combined with plugging gaps in the squad in a timely fashion.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: Fromola
I give up even trying to work out what the club are trying to do these days because it rarely makes any sense.

You could argue if you add Kava to the pool of midfielders that Slot trusts you could rotate Dom and Kava, Jones and Mac, Mac and Grav and then reassess further midfield options in the summer. I think Kava is a Dom level player and may have been on our list and PSG have no forced our hand.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: spider-neil
If you look at FSGs MO, Kava is perfect. The right age, currently on low wages, versatile, and on the cusp of exploding.

This exactly. It makes perfect sense from their perspective. Less from ours but it is what it is.

Klopp said they like their players young and experienced. And attackers like to be valued highly.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: JerseyKloppite


You make a good point. They are sold as being a massive club as well and you're playing CL football every season without fail

We've seen players turn down what at the time would have been better moves so maybe if this happens, we see the same here?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Liverpool vs the mighty of PSG.

Get Mama on the phone to Kava to convince him.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Bizarre

Seems a lot like a look were keeping an eye out since things with PSG are being reported as being so advanced

Hes an outstanding player but it would be a very weird move considering its the most stacked area in our entire team. Cant see us making a move for him let alone buying him
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
I just dont get it. I simply dont understand what briefing that to the media achieves. The possible positive outcomes are dwarfed by the almost certain negative ones.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: JerseyKloppite
I do find that Ornstein tweet and the article utterly baffling.

Firstly, it says absolutely nothing of any substance. The club "could consider" making an offer for the player. We're not even thinking about it, we're thinking about thinking about it. And it's obviously heavily caveated by reminding us that everyone else wants him so even if we want to make a move which we're only thinking about thinking about, he might well move elsewhere. PSG are mentioned in the article as the leading club and as others have said here, that's been widely reported for a while. If he wants to go there, they'll get him because they can pay him whatever he wants. So it's hard to get that enthusiastic about even for the desperate, transfer starved masses that LFC fans have become.

Secondly, he's presumably got this from the club. He's just about the only journo close to LFC who breaks anything so is presumably the one the club have decided to give these nuggets to. Why would FSG want fans to get their hopes up about us signing a player for £80m, who we then won't actually sign? Whilst we continue to prevaricate on contract negotiations for three current players.

Whilst in the background, we've only signed one senior CB in the last 7 years, and are at a point where:
a) our best CB (and inspirational legend and club captain) only has 6 months left on his contract;
b) our second best CB is injury prone and recovering from another serious knock;
c) our third choice CB is injured, and is of a standard that we were happy to sell him to Newcastle in the summer as part of a deal to bring Gordon to LFC (another LW ;D ); and
d) our fourth choice CB is a youngster who, whilst he had a hugely promising break out season, has looked understandably rusty this year and arguably does not seem to have the confidence of the manager.

And despite playing in 4 different competitions at the highest level, we only, essentially, have four midfielders that the manager appears to trust for PL/CL games. Beyond Grav, Mac, Szobo and Curtis, you have Endo who has played 56 minutes in the PL, Elliot who has played 43 minutes in the PL, and essentially no one else. That's beyond ridiculous after 20 games, and if Slot has now had time to size up his options and conclude that those are the only four players he feels comfortable starting for us, then we need another midfielder.

I'm not rabidly anti-FSG, I've always been supportive of them for running the club in a way that is sensible and prudent, and we have achieved incredible things especially when in the context of Man City's cheating. But it really does seem at this point that the approach they're taking is so obviously wayward that it's hard to defend. Again, they appear to have appointed a good manager who is doing great things with the resources at his disposal (some of whom are world class and weren't cheap buys, for context). But expecting him to deliver PLs or CLs whilst not affording him the players he needs is ridiculous, when our PSR situation is so good.

If it's the line of "we only sign the right players", then it's a logic I can understand, but at a point you need to bring in the best player available. We've made one senior signing in the last 18 months (plus a keeper who hasn't joined yet) and that was an opportunistic punt who hasn't actually brought anything to the team yet, whether due to injury, fitness, form etc. Since Grav joined the club on deadline day in 2023, we've raised about £60m selling fringe players, and now there are rumours about Doak and Elliot too. If there's money available, surely this is the time to identify signings that can give us a real boost, this season and beyond.

FSG wanted to sell and imo, they still want/are trying to. Thats the reality, no point for them to actually invest any further seeing as were doing so well.

Just a shame really, we dont even need massive investments, just couple of new faces and tying down your club legends.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: ScottScott
You make a good point. They are sold as being a massive club as well and you're playing CL football every season without fail

We've seen players turn down what at the time would have been better moves so maybe if this happens, we see the same here?

I think 20 years ago players would have been less enamoured by PSG, but football is what it is now. We carry a lot of clout but we've lost players to Barcelona and lost targets to Madrid, Chelsea and the mountains of San Sebastian. In fact I can't remember the last time we were in a bidding war / transfer battle and won. I know other club's wanted our 2023 midfield targets but when the stories broke there was never a sense that anyone else was interested. The club clearly likes doing the hard sell and convincing players to choose LFC before we're looking at fees.

Once there's other clubs involved FSG usually lose interest, because they're then having to pay a premium for the player in terms of fee and wages. The big difference was Caicedo which was a bizarre transfer, both generally and by LFC's standards, and even then the fucker picked Chelsea ;D

So yeah, would love to sign Kvara but if we're up against PSG and he wants to go there it won't happen. I'd like to see that £75m directed towards a central midfielder now please ;D You read reports that Tchouameni is available, and we could go back in for Zubimendi, and you just think - why wouldn't we if we have the money?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: Drinks Sangria
I just dont get it. I simply dont understand what briefing that to the media achieves. The possible positive outcomes are dwarfed by the almost certain negative ones.

They get stick for not being ambitious enough

Hes a big name (literally) and it would be an ambitious move. Not a smart plan IMO but maybe it just makes it look like were being opportunistic and will move if the right opportunity presents itself as seems to be wheeled out every window now
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: RyanBabel19
They get stick for not being ambitious enough

Hes a big name (literally) and it would be an ambitious move. Not a smart plan IMO but maybe it just makes it look like were being opportunistic and will move if the right opportunity presents itself as seems to be wheeled out every window now

Being ambitious is actually signing a player though, not hinting that we're interested. I'm sure loads of clubs are interested in Kvara.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: JerseyKloppite
I think 20 years ago players would have been less enamoured by PSG, but football is what it is now. We carry a lot of clout but we've lost players to Barcelona and lost targets to Madrid, Chelsea and the mountains of San Sebastian. In fact I can't remember the last time we were in a bidding war / transfer battle and won. I know other club's wanted our 2023 midfield targets but when the stories broke there was never a sense that anyone else was interested. The club clearly likes doing the hard sell and convincing players to choose LFC before we're looking at fees.

Once there's other clubs involved FSG usually lose interest, because they're then having to pay a premium for the player in terms of fee and wages. The big difference was Caicedo which was a bizarre transfer, both generally and by LFC's standards, and even then the fucker picked Chelsea ;D

So yeah, would love to sign Kvara but if we're up against PSG and he wants to go there it won't happen. I'd like to see that £75m directed towards a central midfielder now please ;D You read reports that Tchouameni is available, and we could go back in for Zubimendi, and you just think - why wouldn't we if we have the money?

Good post mate
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: JerseyKloppite
Being ambitious is actually signing a player though, not hinting that we're interested. I'm sure loads of clubs are interested in Kvara.

Yeah but how often do we actually sign the ambitious names? The illusion of ambition seems to be enough for them IMO

As youve highlighted yourself if others show interest, ours tends to wane. This kind of thing to them probably reads better than the doing nothing weve seen many times before. I think its dumb personally but its got people excited and our name is mixing in with big names again, people are easily whipped up in the fantasy of these things ignoring they rarely actually go through
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Looks I've picked the wrong night to quit sniffing glue.


Yesterday I was burning pics of Elon Musk and now this!


Just fucking sign someone already; anyone!!!!!!
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
If this is being reported by Joyce and Ornstein I would go out on a limb and say we have at least spoken to him and we are further along than just waiting for what PSG might do. If it gets to the stage were it is being reported by those two then it's pretty solid. Not saying it'll happen but we'll see
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Quote from: JerseyKloppite
I think 20 years ago players would have been less enamoured by PSG, but football is what it is now. We carry a lot of clout but we've lost players to Barcelona and lost targets to Madrid, Chelsea and the mountains of San Sebastian. In fact I can't remember the last time we were in a bidding war / transfer battle and won. I know other club's wanted our 2023 midfield targets but when the stories broke there was never a sense that anyone else was interested. The club clearly likes doing the hard sell and convincing players to choose LFC before we're looking at fees.

Once there's other clubs involved FSG usually lose interest, because they're then having to pay a premium for the player in terms of fee and wages. The big difference was Caicedo which was a bizarre transfer, both generally and by LFC's standards, and even then the fucker picked Chelsea ;D

So yeah, would love to sign Kvara but if we're up against PSG and he wants to go there it won't happen. I'd like to see that £75m directed towards a central midfielder now please ;D You read reports that Tchouameni is available, and we could go back in for Zubimendi, and you just think - why wouldn't we if we have the money?
You're right but bidding wars are pretty rare these days anyway. Clubs put in the groundwork with players before thrashing out a fee and usually part of that process involves getting the player to say yes and commit to a move. I agree with everything in your post (except mentioning Tchouameni, I'm sick at the sight of his name every window), and agree that it's weird. I can't understand why the club would leak this to Ornstein when he looks almost certain to move to PSG. If we leak that we may consider making a move for him, just for him to move to PSG as predicted then all it will do is irritate the fanbase.

I don't think it is a coincidence that we were prepared to pay big money for Gordon in the summer, took a punt on Chiesa and are now linked with Kvaratskhelia. Clearly we've identified the need for a wide forward.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Wonder if PSG would possibly go for Diaz if they didnt get Kvaratskhelia.
