You say on Gravenberch "might" be overplayed, yet two of our oldest players (Salah and VVD) have more minutes played. Incidentally, two positions we need to strengthen in. This shows the 'depth' you're talking about is superficial - Slot doesn't really trust the understudies.



Waiting around for problems to materialise also completely misses the point. We now have a huge back-log of signings to make in the summer transfer window. Plugging these gaps will be unachievable if these contract renewals are not progressed.



The performance this season is despite of Hughes, not because of him. The point about him bringing in a manager is also odd - if he had failed to bring in a manager after ours retired that would be pretty spectacular.



The fella has done nothing, and we're going to pay for it eventually.



We are a couple of serious injuries away from being in big trouble in some positions though. We have three senior CBs, one of which essentially 50% available. How would we feel if Grav was out for the rest of the season? If Endo and Quansah were having to start a big chunk of our games I would think our lead was dicey.



Otherwise we are pretty good I think. I guess there is a feeling for me that this is the season, as City will spend heavily.



Virgil and Salah have show multiple times they can handle the huge minutes(yes age is a concern with it). Gravenberch has done it at Ajax but not the last couple of the season.The point if bringing a manager is that most of the work he was doing at the start of his tenure. That was the main thing for the summer.What is the huge back-log of signing that has be done right now for the summer?We know what needed in the summer when we know about the contacts outside of LB.The only spot Im confused about with Slot is not trusting Elliott more and playing Jones deeper more on trusting guys. He rotated pretty well for the other spots for a coach that didnt really rotate much beforeThere 4 Senior CB, one is currently out.You plan to have most of the player healthy with the depth to fill in for injuries. Most teams in huge trouble if they get multiple serious injuries this true in other sports too.