Especially this year. I'd rather spend most of our summer budget now and go all out for a title that is there for the taking (and a CL not exactly crowded with powerhouses too) than wait and bring in some great players in the summer, only to face a rejuvenated Man City or an Arsenal that have finally addressed their striker weakness.



Things can change so fast in football, and we won't have many better opportunities to win the league no matter how great Slot and our squad are in the future.



This is what frustrates me so much, there's this oft-parroted idea (particularly from the line-towing journos, briefed by the club no doubt) that waiting is always right, and will invariably automatically mean a greater chance of success, but it doesn't work like that. Like people talk about 20/21 - when we were top at Christmas and had a genuine chance at the league, but did nothing and it unravelled and nearly cost us CL participation. But we waited to get Konate, and there was a wide consensus that that was the right thing to do, and I don't necessarily disagree. But then we've not won a league or CL since. Maybe had we added a slightly less impressive CB at the time, that season pans out differently, and we have 1PL in the past 4 years rather than 0.There's no guarantee waiting for this mythical "right player" automatically gives us a greater chance of success moving forward, even more so when we're possibly losing our 3 best players this summer. This is a unique opportunity to win, you really do have to grab these opportunities with both hands when they present themselves, as they don't come along often.Long-term thinking is great, but you can look so long-term sometimes that it's to the detriment of short/medium-term success and you're always just perenially waiting for success than never actually comes.