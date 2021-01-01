« previous next »
ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:08:58 pm
A new face or two could be a real boost to the remaining half of the season. I'm sure the tight arses won't but we are in pole position to win the PL this season and I would hate us to lose out due to having to play Grav and Mac every single game. They won't last.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:09:31 pm
We'll sign a midfielder.  I'm a Beleba. 
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:13:01 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm
I would fucking love it if we tried to sign some footballers to improve our football team, doesn't seem to be that sort of ambition at the club though so all on the current players and staff with absolutely no help from this lot as is the case most seasons.


would be nice but at this point i'm resigned to thinking that if Hughes could organise kidnapping Grav and stopping him playing against Accrington and in the CL dead rubbers it'd be a good window from him
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:21:00 pm
Get the man some players.
Top the league by 6 with a game in hand.
Players look shattered and if he doesn't fancy some of the others we really need to bring a few in.
We are in a great position, let's not throw that away.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:23:30 pm
We should do everything in our power to win the league. Everything. But I doubt the hierarchy will agree with us. They're happy as long we're a top-4 club.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:23:37 pm
It's a good thing there's no recent precedent of us starting a season well, challenging on multiple fronts, before falling well off the pace due to injuries and the players being overplayed and knackered.

Oh, wait. There is. Not to mention that Slot evidently trusts even fewer of these players than Klopp did. There's maybe, 13/14 currently fit players the manager trusts to start any game of consequence and 2-3 of those are injury-prone (and 3 of them are full backs who can't really defend). That is simply not enough to sustain a challenge in multiple competitions over the season, we know this, the club knows this, and we're going to do precisely nothing about it. Incredible really. Be a while before we have an opportunity like this again.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:25:04 pm
I mean, we're only 8 days in to the transfer window.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:27:12 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 11:23:30 pm
We should do everything in our power to win the league. Everything.

Especially this year. I'd rather spend most of our summer budget now and go all out for a title that is there for the taking (and a CL not exactly crowded with powerhouses too) than wait and bring in some great players in the summer, only to face a rejuvenated Man City or an Arsenal that have finally addressed their striker weakness.

Things can change so fast in football, and we won't have many better opportunities to win the league no matter how great Slot and our squad are in the future.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:29:26 pm
Here we are again with a great chance to win a few trophies and its clear we havent got the depth of quality in a few positions to rotate as the manager would like. Is this what is stopping us going and winning trophies year in year out and putting an even further gap between our success and the rest!
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:29:44 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 11:25:04 pm
I mean, we're only 8 days in to the transfer window.

Heard similar shouts throughout the summer and in previous windows from a number of posters, inferring people who want us to improve the squad and are bit anxious about the potential implications of us failing to do so, are bedwetters.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:29:44 pm
Heard similar shouts throughout the summer and in previous windows from a number of posters, inferring people who want us to improve the squad and are bit anxious about the potential implications of us failing to do so, are bedwetters.

Yeah, but whinge all you like at the end of the window, give Slot a chance to get in a couple of his own players.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:30:52 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm
I would fucking love it if we tried to sign some footballers to improve our football team, doesn't seem to be that sort of ambition at the club though so all on the current players and staff with absolutely no help from this lot as is the case most seasons.

But we're the football club who hate buying footballers.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:33:51 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm
Yeah, but whinge all you like at the end of the window, give Slot a chance to get in a couple of his own players.
you think Slot is the limiting factor? ;D

Slot's wanted a midfielder for about 4 months, not 8 days by the way! Doesn't look like he'll be given the reinforcement support he wanted
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:34:39 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:17:00 pm
Last time we were on course for an all-timer season, we brought the Diaz signing up to January, and he injected a spark to the team that really helped especially with AFCON that year.

For Jurgen's last year, we didn't sign anyone and fell off.

We have a chance at 4 trophies this year but we need some depth.  We also have important players out of contract in the summer.  We didn't sign a first-teamer this summer.

Can we please strengthen?

and Klopp had to thank the owners for making Diaz deal possible like we are a small clubs who is struggling to raise funds
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:34:56 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:23:37 pm
It's a good thing there's no recent precedent of us starting a season well, challenging on multiple fronts, before falling well off the pace due to injuries and the players being overplayed and knackered.

Oh, wait. There is. Not to mention that Slot evidently trusts even fewer of these players than Klopp did. There's maybe, 13/14 currently fit players the manager trusts to start any game of consequence and 2-3 of those are injury-prone (and 3 of them are full backs who can't really defend). That is simply not enough to sustain a challenge in multiple competitions over the season, we know this, the club knows this, and we're going to do precisely nothing about it. Incredible really. Be a while before we have an opportunity like this again.

Spot on
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:40:58 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 11:27:12 pm
Especially this year. I'd rather spend most of our summer budget now and go all out for a title that is there for the taking (and a CL not exactly crowded with powerhouses too) than wait and bring in some great players in the summer, only to face a rejuvenated Man City or an Arsenal that have finally addressed their striker weakness.

Things can change so fast in football, and we won't have many better opportunities to win the league no matter how great Slot and our squad are in the future.

This is what frustrates me so much, there's this oft-parroted idea (particularly from the line-towing journos, briefed by the club no doubt) that waiting is always right, and will invariably automatically mean a greater chance of success, but it doesn't work like that. Like people talk about 20/21 - when we were top at Christmas and had a genuine chance at the league, but did nothing and it unravelled and nearly cost us CL participation. But we waited to get Konate, and there was a wide consensus that that was the right thing to do, and I don't necessarily disagree. But then we've not won a league or CL since. Maybe had we added a slightly less impressive CB at the time, that season pans out differently, and we have 1PL in the past 4 years rather than 0.

There's no guarantee waiting for this mythical "right player" automatically gives us a greater chance of success moving forward, even more so when we're possibly losing our 3 best players this summer. This is a unique opportunity to win, you really do have to grab these opportunities with both hands when they present themselves, as they don't come along often.

Long-term thinking is great, but you can look so long-term sometimes that it's to the detriment of short/medium-term success and you're always just perenially waiting for success than never actually comes.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:42:42 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:13:01 pm
would be nice but at this point i'm resigned to thinking that if Hughes could organise kidnapping Grav and stopping him playing against Accrington and in the CL dead rubbers it'd be a good window from him

 ;D

Sad but true
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:44:22 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:50:06 pm
Is Falk the really unreliable German reporter? Says we want Kimmich


https://xcancel.com/cfbayern/status/1877018175214121060?t=BW5ZxqMdx36SLFezPYC6Bw&s=19
He's on £300k a week. Bayern's players always use our name to negotiate for a new contract.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm
Same old.

Im little by little done with football.

Were a business now. Its all about cost cutting, risk averse and making lots of profits.

Were top of the table and yet i cant really enjoy it, as i know whats coming. The wheels will come falling off quickly, we wont do anything again.

It will be the same excuses as always. And im fully prepared to see the current best player on this planet, the best CB on this planet and the local lad whos the best playmaking RB on the Planet walk for nothing at the same time.

Fed up, sign some fckn players you tight smartheads.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:47:19 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:44:22 pm
He's on £300k a week. Bayern's players always use our name to negotiate for a new contract.

Really? We are hardly renowned for throwing out whopper contracts when signing players.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:49:33 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:47:19 pm
Really? We are hardly renowned for throwing out whopper contracts when signing players.
The rumour is nonsense and should be disregarded. He's 29 as well.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:50:08 pm
Quote from: tyrolean_red on Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm
Same old.

Im little by little done with football.

Were a business now. Its all about cost cutting, risk averse and making lots of profits.

Were top of the table and yet i cant really enjoy it, as i know whats coming. The wheels will come falling off quickly, we wont do anything again.

It will be the same excuses as always. And im fully prepared to see the current best player on this planet, the best CB on this planet and the local lad whos the best playmaking RB on the Planet walk for nothing at the same time.

Fed up, sign some fckn players you tight smartheads.

So we're a business now, but you're expecting our owners to spend like Man City or you're throwing your toys out?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:55:11 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:49:33 pm
The rumour is nonsense and should be disregarded. He's 29 as well.

I haven't argued otherwise and you are well aware of that.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Yesterday at 11:56:47 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:55:11 pm
I haven't argued otherwise and you are well aware of that.
I wasn't arguing mate. There was no tone unlike spoken words. My bad.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:04:16 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:56:47 pm
I wasn't arguing mate. There was no tone unlike spoken words. My bad.

All good pal! ;)
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:10:04 am
Quote from: tyrolean_red on Yesterday at 11:45:50 pm
Same old.

Im little by little done with football.

Were a business now. Its all about cost cutting, risk averse and making lots of profits.

Were top of the table and yet i cant really enjoy it, as i know whats coming. The wheels will come falling off quickly, we wont do anything again.

It will be the same excuses as always. And im fully prepared to see the current best player on this planet, the best CB on this planet and the local lad whos the best playmaking RB on the Planet walk for nothing at the same time.

Fed up, sign some fckn players you tight smartheads.

Think your doing footy wrong if your not enjoying, you know, the actual football on the pitch?

We absolutely need to buy some brilliant players over the coming two windows, and in an ideal world would buy a centre back and centre midfielder this window.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:23:56 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:50:06 pm
Is Falk the really unreliable German reporter? Says we want Kimmich


https://xcancel.com/cfbayern/status/1877018175214121060?t=BW5ZxqMdx36SLFezPYC6Bw&s=19

And of course there's instantly 'news' that Bayern are now also in for TAA to fill a space in their squad.
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 12:50:40 am
Wonder if they will act of we lose/draw our next 2 games?
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 01:23:06 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 11:50:08 pm
So we're a business now, but you're expecting our owners to spend like Man City or you're throwing your toys out?
no sign in that post of wanting city-like spending

Quote from: whtwht on Today at 12:50:40 am
Wonder if they will act of we lose/draw our next 2 games?
they love a busy 31st january these days
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 01:39:13 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 11:50:08 pm
So we're a business now, but you're expecting our owners to spend like Man City or you're throwing your toys out?
Or maybe he just expects our owners to spend a bit of the money that the club generates and help the manager outimagine suggesting that in the transfer section
Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
Today at 04:19:08 am
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 12:50:40 am
Wonder if they will act of we lose/draw our next 2 games?

Will make no difference. Increasingly, i am of the point of view that Hughes is out of his depth. No new contracts, no big signings, no flow of so-called "opportunistic" signings. This is not how things should be happening at a club of our size.
