I said it before that Isak is the player you get to replace Salah rather than play with him. He is one of the few players who could come close to Salah's scoring numbers. Obviously that means you need someone to be more of a worker out right wing, but that's maybe the better option as no one is replacing Salah's attacking numbers from RW.



Now obviously he is too expensive for us anyway - he will cost between £120 to £150 million - he was already £60 million before he kicked off like he has, Newcastle don't really have to sell, and if they do for PSR, they have over bodies to sell before selling Isak at what they would feel is a discount.



He'll be the most expensive player in PL history for sure. And I am not even arguing the worth of that or not, just that we aren't going to pay that, particularly when the scenario where he is most likely is if Salah leaves, we already have other people to buy.



That's not even discussing his injury question marks, which means you need a reliable 9 behind him (i.e - not Jota)