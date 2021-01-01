« previous next »
Author Topic: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025  (Read 41242 times)

Online Draex

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 11:29:11 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:25:49 am
If we didn't have potential issues to solve elsewhere I'd happily see us put £100m down for Isak. And I reckon Newcastle would struggle to turn that down if they don't make Champions League next season.

He feels for me a Isak or Salah, I think he's quality but you'd want two workhorses next to him.

Ignoring his injuries he's up there with Mbappe, Kane, Salah, Vinicius this season. £63mil he cost, we paid £65mil for Nunez.. ouch.
Online spider-neil

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 11:47:14 am »
I agree that Salah needs legs around him and I dont think Isak is that type of player.
Online lionel_messias

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 11:50:17 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:47:14 am
I agree that Salah needs legs around him and I dont think Isak is that type of player.

And we're not signing him, and he's not for sale :)

I think we will get someone in this window against all the doom and pessimism in this thread.

Possibly a midfielder. Or a defender :)
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 11:56:58 am »
I said it before that Isak is the player you get to replace Salah rather than play with him. He is one of the few players who could come close to Salah's scoring numbers. Obviously that means you need someone to be more of a worker out right wing, but that's maybe the better option as no one is replacing Salah's attacking numbers from RW.

Now obviously he is too expensive for us anyway - he will cost between £120 to £150 million - he was already £60 million before he kicked off like he has, Newcastle don't really have to sell, and if they do for PSR, they have over bodies to sell before selling Isak at what they would feel is a discount.

He'll be the most expensive player in PL history for sure. And I am not even arguing the worth of that or not, just that we aren't going to pay that, particularly when the scenario where he is most likely is if Salah leaves, we already have other people to buy.

That's not even discussing his injury question marks, which means you need a reliable 9 behind him (i.e - not Jota)
Offline Sonofthewind

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 12:27:43 pm »
Find a job you love in the Liverpool transfer team and you'll never work a day in your life.
Online Draex

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 12:29:08 pm »
Osimhen is surely the "opportunistic" one but must be a few reasons he's on loan in Turkey!
Offline Asam

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 12:36:24 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 12:27:43 pm
Find a job you love in the Liverpool transfer team and you'll never work a day in your life.


Its not the transfer team, what the fuck can they do if the Mingebags never sign off on deals?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 12:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:29:08 pm
Osimhen is surely the "opportunistic" one but must be a few reasons he's on loan in Turkey!

Depends really. I imagine he himself would want massive wages, and Napoli probably want a huge amount for him as well.

When you look at his actual figures for Napoli, his figures are pretty similar to say an Ollie Watkins apart from that one season.

Say he is somewhat discounted, I still feel he is about £75 million-£85 million (iirc the talks was a £100 million move to Chelsea last summer) and over 350k a week for someone who, apart from one season, is getting about 10-15 goals a season.

I think there are better value options out there personally
Online GreekScouser

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 12:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:41:18 pm
Depends really. I imagine he himself would want massive wages, and Napoli probably want a huge amount for him as well.

When you look at his actual figures for Napoli, his figures are pretty similar to say an Ollie Watkins apart from that one season.

Say he is somewhat discounted, I still feel he is about £75 million-£85 million (iirc the talks was a £100 million move to Chelsea last summer) and over 350k a week for someone who, apart from one season, is getting about 10-15 goals a season.

I think there are better value options out there personally

Think he'll end up being cheap, if not free, to whoever actually wants him. Pretty sure he only has 18 months left on his contract.
Online mullyred94

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 12:49:04 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:14:48 am
don't think he'd be as lauded as he is as a teammate if he didn't have a work ethic. it's likely down to team setup/instructions (save energy for when in possession) - i'm assuming you are comparing how much he pressures compared to nunez? if so, you could equally imply that Salah doesn't have a work ethic, which we know is not true.

Don't think his body would allow him to do it personally, I do think his a great player however.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 12:51:34 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 12:48:07 pm
Think he'll end up being cheap, if not free, to whoever actually wants him. Pretty sure he only has 18 months left on his contract.

Didn't realize it was that low on the contract. I mean if he is cheap, he won't be wages wise but still that makes it a lot more promising.

If you can get him for sub 50 million then it's probably worth it. Although he is hardly the earth shattering, all conquering 9 he has sometimes been portrayed by social media fans

I'll be honest even if it is an easy answer as he has worked with him before, in terms of options that would be cheap and opportunistic, I don't think there's many better than Gimenez.

Stats wise he seems to track pretty similarly to Osimhen in a similar standard of league (although in a worse standard of team in said equivalent league). Imagine he would be one of the absolute cheapest options too. Right age profile. Just question over the quality of league he is in
Online crewlove

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 12:52:55 pm »
Didn't Newcastle have problems with PSR? I remember Howe talked about it a lot how they can't strengthen. Unless they've solved it already.

Unfortunately the best moment to get Isak was when he was in Spain. Now he would be expensive (for many probably not only for us) and would probably want to earn at a slightly higher level that we like.

Bruno was also a good catch for them. Shame we didn't move for him then.

Offline Red Cactii

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 01:04:41 pm »
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 12:52:55 pm
Didn't Newcastle have problems with PSR? I remember Howe talked about it a lot how they can't strengthen. Unless they've solved it already.

Unfortunately the best moment to get Isak was when he was in Spain. Now he would be expensive (for many probably not only for us) and would probably want to earn at a slightly higher level that we like.

Bruno was also a good catch for them. Shame we didn't move for him then.

There were reports in the summer that they offered Isak or Gordon in exchange for one of Quansah or Gomez. In the end, they found other ways to resolve the PSR issues.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 01:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 01:04:41 pm
There were reports in the summer that they offered Isak or Gordon in exchange for one of Quansah or Gomez. In the end, they found other ways to resolve the PSR issues.

I don't believe Isak was ever in the offer, just Gordon for cash plus Gomez, or just cash (which I think is what we preferred to do)

I do believe Isak and Guimeres were being tout d to clubs though (namely Arsenal for Isak and Guimeres to City)
Offline xbugawugax

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 01:25:06 pm »
really thought that bruno was a decent enough option. for some reason the data nerds didnt pursue him

as for isak, does he meet the criteria of days out per season? need to at least match a chiesa to be worth a deal for hughes ;D
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 01:38:40 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:47:14 am
I agree that Salah needs legs around him and I dont think Isak is that type of player.

how would you feel if Salah leaves and Isak replaces him? Would need a new right winger but not so much a scorer as Salah(so easier to find).  Nunez or Jota sold.  Isak the main scorer no9.  It would be a gamble, has Isak got the world class potential to ultimately replace Salah? Im only thinking finding a right winger to replace Salah that matches his output  is near impossible.
Offline killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 01:41:20 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 01:38:40 pm
how would you feel if Salah leaves and Isak replaces him? Would need a new right winger but not so much a scorer as Salah(so easier to find).  Nunez or Jota sold.  Isak the main scorer no9.  It would be a gamble, has Isak got the world class potential to ultimately replace Salah?

Nobody will the quality to replace Salah individually.
Online GreekScouser

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 02:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 01:04:41 pm
There were reports in the summer that they offered Isak or Gordon in exchange for one of Quansah or Gomez. In the end, they found other ways to resolve the PSR issues.

Can we not give people that sort of nightmare fuel to get even more furious about  ;D

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 02:06:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:41:20 pm
Nobody will the quality to replace Salah individually.

Which is why it would have to (system wise) be two players minimum - a younger, perhaps more workman and assists orientated RW, and a consistent high scoring striker (getting most of the goals), or high level close control 10 (where by goals are much more evenly distributed between the attacking 4 or 5)

Some like a young version of Raphinia at RW, along with a consistent 9  (which is at the moment somewhat difficult to get without paying over what we would, or having significant risk) or someone like Cherki (who is a cheaper option and easier to find, but means more tweaking still to the attacking system and relying on our depth of attackers)
Offline stockdam

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 02:09:49 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 02:04:22 pm
Can we not give people that sort of nightmare fuel to get even more furious about  ;D



Yes it's bad enough believing rumours at the time but regurgitating them months later is weird but we have people who seem to believe anything they read on Twatter.
Online tubby

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 02:13:35 pm »
Vlahović only has a year left at the end of this season and Juve don't want to let him go on a free, so there's a chance he moves this window.  Might kick off a bit of a merry-go-round.
Logged
Online Schmidt

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 02:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 01:04:41 pm
There were reports in the summer that they offered Isak or Gordon in exchange for one of Quansah or Gomez. In the end, they found other ways to resolve the PSR issues.

I thought the report was that they were looking for ways to alleviate their PSR issues and we offered cash + Gomez for Gordon? I don't think they actually shopped those players around, clubs just showed an interest in them.
Online A-Bomb

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 02:14:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:41:20 pm
Nobody will the quality to replace Salah individually.

Thats a Michael Owen statement if ever you have one Killer 😉

Slot sets up differently than Klopp would in those forward positions - a number 10 that can offer 20 G&A per season would go a long way to helping to replace the numbers Mo brings to the table - along with a player who can offer similar from wide right.

Well never have another Mo - hes unique, but we can replace the output in terms of numbers he has brought to team.
Online Draex

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 02:20:06 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:14:56 pm
Thats a Michael Owen statement if ever you have one Killer 😉

Slot sets up differently than Klopp would in those forward positions - a number 10 that can offer 20 G&A per season would go a long way to helping to replace the numbers Mo brings to the table - along with a player who can offer similar from wide right.

Well never have another Mo - hes unique, but we can replace the output in terms of numbers he has brought to team.

100% no "one" player won't replace Mo's output but you spread it through the team. It's what clubs have had to do since the beginning of football.
Online A-Bomb

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 02:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:20:06 pm
100% no "one" player won't replace Mo's output but you spread it through the team. It's what clubs have had to do since the beginning of football.

Yup - there will be a shared responsibility across the front 3 and number 10 in Slots set up.

Rough rule of thumb - get your squad to find ~ 100+ goals a season and you wont find yourself far away from a title challenge.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 02:26:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:13:35 pm
Vlahović only has a year left at the end of this season and Juve don't want to let him go on a free, so there's a chance he moves this window.  Might kick off a bit of a merry-go-round.

Hasn't he been underwhelming in Juve's eyes, and struggling with injuries? I read him being out and not really finding his form was one of the reasons Juve have had a bit of a dip first half of this season

But true it may kick off a merry go round of players if he does leave
Online Dubred

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1066 on: Today at 02:29:52 pm »
Dreading it when Salah leaves/ retires but we've been through this before with the King/ Rush/ God/ Owen/ Torres/ Suarez etc etc.  Someone else will step up/ be signed and we'll move on.  Its the Liverpool way  :)
Online Bobinhood

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1067 on: Today at 02:32:50 pm »
My favourite part is how we casually discuss bridging the gap between ONE HUNDRED MILLION POUNDS and ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY MILLION POUNDS (all caps are mine in an attempt to draw attention to the utterly fantastical and ridiculously vast nature of the sums in question, even in context) for a, you know,  fairly decent football player and yet, the owners are mingebags because they never push out the boat.

If the owners continually followed the advice of the ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY MILLION POUNDS crew or even the ONE HUNDRED MILLION POUNDS crew , the team would likely collapse into administration in about 100 or 150 days.

Now, where tf are Davies, David, Choo Choo, Zubi and Marmoush?   If you want to spend ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY MILLION POUNDS, thats how you do it. Bringing in THREE HUNDRED AND SEVENTY FIVE MILLION POUNDS worth of player.

for example Mac Sbozo and Gravy for 130 total. These guys who dont have a clue and the cheap paymasters did that. it only got people mad about our net spend and looking down their noses at release clauses.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1068 on: Today at 02:32:58 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:26:12 pm
Yup - there will be a shared responsibility across the front 3 and number 10 in Slots set up.

Rough rule of thumb - get your squad to find ~ 100+ goals a season and you wont find yourself far away from a title challenge.

To repurpose a quote from Moneyball

"You guys are trying to replace Salah. You can't do it...what you can do is recreate him in the aggregate"
Online JHova2427

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1069 on: Today at 02:44:45 pm »
I could certainly well be (and likely am) a fool, but there is no way that there is not a central defender and/or fullback that we could affordably loan in for the run in to shore up a fragile defense.

Sitting idly by after what transpired against the Mancs is ludicrous. Such a massive gamble.
Online G Richards

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1070 on: Today at 02:52:34 pm »
At the present time the gap in likely selling price between Nunez and Isak is huge, possibly 50M v 150M. The gap in quality is not nearly so great.

Nunez is low on confidence and as yet, hasn't really got going under Slot. Mo Salah seems to be the main constant in our attack (and his numbers have been brilliant) and Nunez has rotated in and out. He has missed chances and it is not just a hard luck story, as he needs to do better, but he is a 50M depressed asset at the moment.

It will be interesting to see how our attack evolves. Will Salah sign an extension? If not, who will we sign? And will Nunez start to come to the fore a bit more, or will he be sold as Slot makes the changes? Too many unknowns, but much as Isak is a good player, there's no way I see him coming to Liverpool any time soon. 

As a wild prediction I could see us go for Jonathan David on a Bosman, and then splashing the cash on Kudus - an explosive player who gives me Mane at Southampton vibes, and who has worked well with Heitenga before.

Those moves would presume Salah doesn't sign a new deal, and Nunez is not fancied and moves on to pastures new.
Online JHova2427

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1071 on: Today at 03:00:56 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:52:34 pm
At the present time the gap in likely selling price between Nunez and Isak is huge, possibly 50M v 150M. The gap in quality is not nearly so great.


I couldnt disagree more. Isaks hold up play and dribbling is exceptional. Every little shoulder movement creates space and hesitation. He is unpredictable and quick.


Nunezs problem is he doesnt seem to have much of a plan. And Im not sure hes got the awareness to formulate one.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1072 on: Today at 03:03:23 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:52:34 pm
At the present time the gap in likely selling price between Nunez and Isak is huge, possibly 50M v 150M. The gap in quality is not nearly so great.

Nunez is low on confidence and as yet, hasn't really got going under Slot. Mo Salah seems to be the main constant in our attack (and his numbers have been brilliant) and Nunez has rotated in and out. He has missed chances and it is not just a hard luck story, as he needs to do better, but he is a 50M depressed asset at the moment.

It will be interesting to see how our attack evolves. Will Salah sign an extension? If not, who will we sign? And will Nunez start to come to the fore a bit more, or will he be sold as Slot makes the changes? Too many unknowns, but much as Isak is a good player, there's no way I see him coming to Liverpool any time soon. 

As a wild prediction I could see us go for Jonathan David on a Bosman, and then splashing the cash on Kudus - an explosive player who gives me Mane at Southampton vibes, and who has worked well with Heitenga before.

Those moves would presume Salah doesn't sign a new deal, and Nunez is not fancied and moves on to pastures new.

Only thing with Kudus is the raw goals and assists stats don't add up for his value.

Now if we were interested I am sure the nerds will have more data to look at and translate, as is their fucking job, but West Ham probably want at least 60 million for him, and for that you may be expecting more than someone who in 62 games has 17 goals and 8 assists
Online JackWard33

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1073 on: Today at 03:10:00 pm »
Mane at Southampton consistently got shots from dangerous areas .. Kudus doesnt do that
Online Original

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 03:11:56 pm »
I'm going to go out on a limb, we won't sign Isak anytime soon
Offline classycarra

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1075 on: Today at 03:15:31 pm »
any time you watch Kudus you see that his teammates seem to be exasperated and or pissed off with him at various points. and i've barely watched any of him. not remotely good or consistent enough for us
Offline killer-heels

Re: ALL NEW ALL IMPROVED LFC TRANSFER THREAD 2025
« Reply #1076 on: Today at 03:16:14 pm »
No to Kudus. Not sure where Mane comparisons come from.
