At the present time the gap in likely selling price between Nunez and Isak is huge, possibly 50M v 150M. The gap in quality is not nearly so great.
Nunez is low on confidence and as yet, hasn't really got going under Slot. Mo Salah seems to be the main constant in our attack (and his numbers have been brilliant) and Nunez has rotated in and out. He has missed chances and it is not just a hard luck story, as he needs to do better, but he is a 50M depressed asset at the moment.
It will be interesting to see how our attack evolves. Will Salah sign an extension? If not, who will we sign? And will Nunez start to come to the fore a bit more, or will he be sold as Slot makes the changes? Too many unknowns, but much as Isak is a good player, there's no way I see him coming to Liverpool any time soon.
As a wild prediction I could see us go for Jonathan David on a Bosman, and then splashing the cash on Kudus - an explosive player who gives me Mane at Southampton vibes, and who has worked well with Heitenga before.
Those moves would presume Salah doesn't sign a new deal, and Nunez is not fancied and moves on to pastures new.